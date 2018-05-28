2018 Stat Predictions for Every Projected Starting NFL QB

0 of 32

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

Quarterback is the most important position in the NFL. It's the big difference between the league's contenders and pretenders.

The Philadelphia Eagles won the Super Bowl with Nick Foles under center, but they were thrust into the postseason hunt by the outstanding play of Carson Wentz. The team the Eagles downed in that big game has a quarterback many consider the best to ever play the game in Tom Brady.

At the opposite end of that spectrum, you have the winless Cleveland Browns, a team that's been looking for a quarterback for two decades. The team hopes it has that quarterback in Baker Mayfield, but the first overall pick in this year's draft more likely than not won't be the Browns' starter in Week 1.

With OTAs well underway and training camp set to kick off in mid-July, many fans are curious what to expect from their favorite team's quarterback, whether it's stars like Wentz, Brady and Drew Brees or newcomers like Mayfield and Josh Allen.

This article aims to answer that question, with early projections for the quarterbacks for all 32 NFL teams.

Note: You'll notice that some quarterbacks have rushing projections as well, while others do not. Generally speaking, if a quarterback's 40-yard dash is best timed with a calendar, there's not much point in worrying about his running stats.