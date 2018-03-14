NFL Free Agents 2018: Grades for Wednesday's Signings & Landing Spot Predictions

0 of 15

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

NFL free agency technically only kicked off a few hours ago, but more than 100 players have already agreed to deals on the open market.

The launch of the new league year at 4 p.m. ET Wednesday felt a lot more like a closing bell. Most of the top unrestricted free agents have already found new homes or returned to their 2017 employers. In fact, many of them did so well before they were officially allowed to sign on dotted lines, which is why we were able to provide in-depth reaction to many of the biggest moves on Tuesday.

Wednesday was far from quiet, though, so we have an in-depth report card to share and some predictions to make.

Here are your free-agent grades from Wednesday as well as landing spot prognostications for Thursday and beyond as we prepare for the first full day of non-tampering free agency.

All signing and contract information comes via Spotrac's free agent tracker.