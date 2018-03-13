Doug Farrar's Top 50 Players on the 2018 NFL Free-Agent Market

6 of 18

25. Sam Bradford, QB

Sam Bradford's potential is always tantalizing. In Week 1 against the Saints, Bradford outdueled Drew Brees and looked to all the world like the NFL's best quarterback, making ridiculous throw after ridiculous throw and riddling New Orleans' defense for an 84.4 percent completion rate, 346 yards and three touchdowns. It was further proof that when healthy, Bradford combines accuracy and mobility in a package rarely seen.

Of course, "when healthy" is the major caveat. Bradford suffered through knee issues last season and played just a handful of snaps after that one unforgettable performance. Given his injury history over time, there will always be a hesitation to give him the keys to a franchise—but oh, that talent. Bradford makes himself an acceptable risk with his abilities, but that risk will always be present.

24. Malcolm Butler, CB

Butler's inexplicable absence from Super Bowl LII probably put a dent in his free-agent prospects—Bill Belichick's decision not to play him during the most important game of the season requires some damage control. As I pointed out in a tape piece the day after the game, Butler does have his faults—he was responsible for Tennessee's two passing touchdowns in the Patriots' divisional-round win—but overall, he's more than the sum of that benching, and he's more than a flash in the pan who made the deciding play in Super Bowl XLIX. Butler's somewhere in the middle, a quick outside defender who plays at a starter level as an outside cornerback.

23. Jack Mewhort, OT

Mewhort missed 11 games in the 2017 season with a knee injury, which was one of several reasons why the Colts offensive line was a relative disaster. Mewhort is capable of franchise-level play at right guard—he's a nasty technician who can physically dominate interior linemen once he latches on and gets rolling. As a pass protector, Mewhort has a smooth kick-step and will use his hands and upper-body strength to negate pass-rushers to either side. He's not a big name, but he's better than most guards you'll see.

22. Dion Lewis, RB

Why is a back who gained 896 yards and scored six touchdowns on 180 regular-season carries ranked this low on our free-agent list? For that matter, why would the same back be listed fourth overall in NFL1000's season-ending running back rankings? With Lewis, it's not about the stats as much as what he can do on the field. More and more through the 2017 season, he emerged from New England's cadre of backs to become the workhorse, as evidenced by his 398 rushing yards in December and 135 more in the playoffs. Lewis is a tough, shifty runner with a low center of gravity and outstanding ability to create yards after contact. Whether he can take a 280-carry workload in a season will determine his value as a free agent, but Lewis has already proved a ton about his overall value.

21. Avery Williamson, LB

Versatility is the key for the modern linebacker. No longer will one stay on the field if all he can do is slam through gaps to stop the run. Now, such players are expected to also cover slot receivers and tight ends, as well as apply pressure in blitz packages. Williamson does all of these things well—he's very adept in short-area coverage, and he's proven to be outstanding in Dick LeBeau's A-gap pressures for the Titans. A true half-field cover man who can stop the run and blitz from different gaps has value in any era, which is what Williamson presents to interested teams.