Week 3 NFL MVP, Award Rankings

No. 1 Contender: Andy Reid, Kansas City Chiefs (Last Week: First)

It's been a dream start for Reid, who opened the season by crushing the juggernaut New England Patriots on the road in prime time and then defeated his former team handily (despite the misleading one-score margin) in his squad's home opener.

One thing Reid's always excelled at is getting the most out of his offensive talent, and that's been exemplified a fortnight into the 2017 regular season. Quarterback Alex Smith is putting up MVP-caliber numbers (more on that later), running back Kareem Hunt is towering over the rest of the league in terms of yards from scrimmage (more on that soon as well) and wide receiver Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce have been two of the most productive pass-catchers in the league.

As a result, Reid's offense is averaging 7.6 yards per play, while no other team in football has averaged more than 6.5. They've turned the ball over just once, and they rank in the top five both through the air and on the ground.

The 59-year-old last won this award 15 years ago, so he's due. And right now, he's got a clear edge over the league's 31 other head coaches.

No. 2 Contender: Dan Quinn, Atlanta Falcons (Last Week: Unranked)



No. 3 Contender: Dirk Koetter, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Last Week: Unranked)

They take over for Doug Marrone of the Jacksonville Jaguars and Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams, both of whom crashed back to earth with tough Week 2 losses. Can't already have a loss and be considered a top-three candidate for Coach of the Year.

It's not a huge surprise that Quinn's Falcons are 2-0, but he deserves a lot of credit for the way his team—undaunted by the trauma that stemmed from a historic collapse in Super Bowl LI—held on despite being pushed by the Chicago Bears in Week 1 before rocking the always-tough Green Bay Packers in Week 2.

Meanwhile, Koetter's Buccaneers hammered the Bears in their season opener Sunday. Again, ordinarily that wouldn't be enough. But it was only their season opener because the franchise was temporarily displaced by Hurricane Irma. It's damn impressive that Koetter got his team to overcome logistical challenges and inevitable distractions in order to dominate an opponent that had quite a lot of life against Atlanta in Week 1.