NFL Power Rankings Week 2: Latest Outlook and 2017-18 Super Bowl Odds

    This isn't the usual post-Week 1 rewriting of the power rankings.  

    Rankings formed before the season based around projections always end up changing as Week 1 unfolds. But this year is something different.  

    Different, like Tom Brady getting outplayed by Alex Smith. Different, like the Cleveland Browns almost beating the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Chicago Bears almost beating the Atlanta Falcons. Don't forget the Los Angeles Rams putting up 46 points while the New York Giants scored three and the Cincinnati Bengals none at all. 

    So yes, the power rankings need some updating. Let's take a look. 

                  

    2017 NFL Power Rankings and Super Bowl Odds

    RankTeam
    1Kansas City Chiefs (28-1)
    2Oakland Raiders (10-1)
    3Pittsburgh Steelers (12-1)
    4Dallas Cowboys (14-1)
    5Atlanta Falcons (12-1)
    6Green Bay Packers (8-1)
    7Seattle Seahawks (12-1)
    8Tampa Bay Buccaneers (33-1)
    9Tennessee Titans (33-1)
    10New England Patriots (13-4)
    11New York Giants (18-1)
    12Philadelphia Eagles (40-1)
    13Detroit Lions (66-1)
    14Los Angeles Rams (150-1)
    15Denver Broncos (28-1)
    16Washington Redskins (50-1)
    17Baltimore Ravens (50-1)
    18Miami Dolphins (75-1)
    19New Orleans Saints (50-1)
    20Los Angeles Chargers (50-1)
    21Carolina Panthers (25-1)
    22Arizona Cardinals (33-1)
    23Jacksonville Jaguars (100-1)
    24Minnesota Vikings (40-1)
    25Indianapolis Colts (50-1)
    26Chicago Bears (150-1)
    27Houston Texans (25-1)
    28Cincinnati Bengals (50-1)
    29Buffalo Bills (150-1)
    30Cleveland Browns (300-1)
    31San Francisco 49ers (300-1)
    32New York Jets (300-1)
    Notable Mover: Kansas City Chiefs  

    FOXBORO, MA - SEPTEMBER 07: Alex Smith #11 of the Kansas City Chiefs gestures at the line of scrimmage during the second half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on September 7, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Get
    Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

    The Chiefs didn't seem like a bad team before the season by almost any metric.  

    But there were questions. Who takes over in the backfield? Is Patrick Mahomes a serious threat to Smith despite his rookie status?  

    Consider all the questions answered. The Chiefs went into Foxborough to kick off the season and tallied nearly 600 yards of offense. Smith tossed four touchdowns, two going for more than 70 yards, with one to breakout running back Kareem Hunt and the other to last year's breakout wideout Tyreek Hill. 

    As fans who watched know, the Chiefs could have benched Hunt for an early fumble, too. They didn't:

    While only one game, this is a 12-win team that looks better than it did a year ago while storming to a two-point loss in the playoffs. 

    Even in a season opener, holding Brady to 267 yards and no touchdowns is holding Brady to 267 yards and no touchdowns. A Justin Houston-led defense isn't going to get the credit it deserves given the circumstances (and especially not after losing Eric Berry for the year), but the unit rounds out what looks like the most complete roster in the league. 

    A lot can happen between now and the playoffs. But Kansas City is the new team to beat. 

                  

    Jump Ship: Cincinnati Bengals

    CINCINNATI, OH - SEPTEMBER 10: Terrell Suggs #55 of the Baltimore Ravens sacks Andy Dalton #14 of the Cincinnati Bengals during the fourth quarter at Paul Brown Stadium on September 10, 2017 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
    Michael Reaves/Getty Images

    Those Bengals got a mention in the intro for good reason.

    With notable adds like rookie wideout John Ross and rookie back Joe Mixon, it wasn't too outlandish to think the team could rebound from a six-win season and at least get back to contending for the playoffs each year.  

    Then Sunday's 20-0 debacle against the Baltimore Ravens happened.

    There, Andy Dalton turned the ball over five times via four interceptions and a fumble. It was far from all on him, though—Cincinnati lost both Andrew Whitworth and Kevin Zeitler in free agency, two top-10 players at their respective positions along the offensive line.

    The performance was so rough the Bengals wound up making a bit of notable recent history, per ESPN Stats & Info: 

    On paper, Cincinnati has some of the best offensive talent in the NFL. Rostering those mentioned rookies alongside A.J. Green and Tyler Eifert does that for a team. The defense still looks solid as well after keeping Baltimore in check despite missing Vontaze Burfict, Adam Jones and Shawn Williams. 

    Yet the Bengals can't move the ball with one of the league's worst offensive lines. Barring a shocking turnaround, bettors can feel free to look past them. 

                

    Biggest Riser: Los Angeles Rams 

    LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 10: Cornerback Lamarcus Joyner #20 of the Los Angeles Rams is congratulated by Jared Goff #16 and head coach Sean McVay after intercepting a pass for a touchdown in the third quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Los Angel
    Jeff Gross/Getty Images

    Jared Goff looks like a different player.  

    The Rams aren't winning a Super Bowl this year, which is fine. But after dropping 46 points on the struggling Indianapolis Colts, it is impossible not to mention the Goff-led team that suddenly looks poised for a major turnaround.  

    Speaking of poise, it's a good way to describe Goff. A 21-of-29 line for 306 yards and a score does the talking. So does his staying cool in the pocket and threading a score like this: 

    Said score went to rookie wideout Cooper Kupp, who finished the day with four grabs for 76 yards and a score. He joins a budding cast of weapons surrounding Goff, with the highlights being Sammy Watkins and running back Todd Gurley. Don't forget the Rams swiped the aforementioned Whitworth from the Bengals in free agency. 

    Goff certainly welcomes the help, as he said after the game, according to ESPN.com's Alden Gonzalez"I think that's something I've learned in the NFL—you don't need to do everything yourself. Those guys get paid, too, and there's a reason those guys are on your team, and there's a reason that they are who they are and are drafted and all that."

    With a strong supporting cast around a budding quarterback and a superb, Aaron Donald-led defense, the Rams look ready for one of the biggest turnarounds of 2017.  

               

