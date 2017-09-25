NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Stand Heading into Week 4?

0 of 32

Everyone is good in the NFL. That's one of the first lessons I learned when I came into the league as a rookie quarterback. I thought I played with and against some quality guys during my time at Texas, but I quickly learned that even a backup defensive end on a "bad" team is better than most of the players I saw.

The same is true about teams, and a lot of people might not realize that. I was drafted by a Tampa Bay Buccaneers club that had just won the Super Bowl and was discussed as one of the best defensive teams of all time. I believed I was going to ride shotgun as the backup quarterback to a Super Bowl victory as a rookie.

We went 7-9 that season.

The difference between the fifth-best team in the NFL and the 25th-best team isn't all that great. One or two mistakes or distractions can mean the difference between victory and defeat for almost any group. We saw mistakes and possibly distractions—and I don't know if the anthem demonstrations had anything to do with that—cost some solid teams in Week 3.

This is why power rankings can be fun and why they have to be fluid. We thought we knew who the elite teams were heading into Week 3, but the weekend's games were a stark reminder that the talent level between the haves and the have-nots is still so close.

Here's how I view the NFL's 32 teams following Sunday's action.