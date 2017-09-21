Chris Simms' Week 3 NFL Picks

0 of 16

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

Heading into Week 3 of the 2017 NFL season, it's time to realize that last year's narratives need to be left behind. We can no longer sit here and look at Denver Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian as a place holder. We can't view the Kansas City Chiefs as a team with a conservative run-first offense. While the uniforms—and many of the faces—are still the same, there are 32 very different teams in the NFL this season.

After two weeks, we're starting to get a good idea of what those teams actually are. The first week of the season is hard to figure out because what we see in the preseason isn't always real. The second week can be hard because we don't know how much of Week 1 was altered by mistakes, poor coordination and the opening-day jitters. By now, we have a better idea of what are tangible trends.

We're still learning, though, which is why Week 3 still holds an aura of mystery. We have a pretty good idea that teams like the Atlanta Falcons, Oakland Raiders, Pittsburgh Steelers, Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots are a cut above the rest. What about 2-0 teams like the Detroit Lions, Baltimore Ravens and Denver Broncos, though? Are they also contenders or simply teams off to a hot start?

The answer to this question should begin to present itself in Week 3. We should also start seeing the good coaches distance themselves from the average ones this week. From my time in a front office, I can tell you that the third week is when coaches really have enough film to successfully scout opponents and to fully self-scout their own teams.

Which coaches and teams will start distancing themselves in Week 3? These are my game-by-game predictions.