What We Learned About Every NFL Team This Preseason

Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

As the NFL continues to weigh the preseason's importance, numerous developments occurred during this period with profound effects on the entire league.

Injuries, trades and shifting depth charts reshape the landscape during a stretch that isn't supposed to mean anything. But it most certainly does.

Those who don't perform well say the preseason doesn't matter. Those who do believe they're building something positive.

The preseason boils down to initial impressions of each team.

Franchises such as the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns can be excited about the early returns from their young quarterbacks. Others such as the Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Chargers can't have the preseason end soon enough due to the numerous injuries they've endured.

Every team prepares for the regular season while experiencing positives and negatives from the preseason. However, one story usually overrides everything else.

Bleacher Report highlighted the biggest preseason storyline from every franchise.