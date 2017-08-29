Chris Simms' Preseason NFL All-22 Team

0 of 23

John Froschauer/Associated Press

We've almost reached the 2017 NFL regular season, which, of course, means the return of my All-22 team.

As a former player and former scout, I can tell you that closely studying game film reveals things you won't notice on the first or even second viewing of an NFL play. Sometimes the best individual plays never show up on a broadcast.

This is why the players I choose to focus on aren't picked for highlight plays or impressive statistics. I dig through the game film instead. I'm looking at guys who are wreaking havoc on the defensive line or breaking up passes but who might not be recording sacks or interceptions.

I'm not here to tell you that Odell Beckham Jr. is good or that Von Miller is good. Anyone can tell you that. I feel like it's my duty to open the public's eyes to players who aren't given the proper amount of credit through the national media because the national media can't justify excellence without stats.

Since this is the preseason and a lot of stars and starters don't see significant game time, you're not going to see a lot of household names on this list—unless they've truly wowed me. Instead, I'm going to look at many more young and unproven players.

These are the top preseason performers, in my eyes, and my picks for the 2017 preseason NFL All-22 team.

