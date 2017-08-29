NFL Preseason Fantasy Stock Report

0 of 8

With three preseason games out of the way and less than two weeks to go before the start of the regular season, it's a good time to assess what the preseason meant to the fantasy values of key players.

Statistical outputs in the preseason mean little, but seeing how players fit into roles and how much playing time they are getting with each unit of the offense is important. With Kareem Hunt taking over the starting running back job in Kansas City following the injury to Spencer Ware, I feel confident knowing he's performed well with the starters in multiple preseason games.

One player we haven't seen at all in training camp or preseason action is Andrew Luck. A healthy Luck has been a top-five quarterback in the past, but his 2017 fantasy value continues to plummet thanks to a lengthy recovery from offseason shoulder surgery. He remains on the PUP list with no indication of when he'll see his first action of any kind.

It's important to look at the big picture of the preseason when you assess the direction players are moving as the regular season approaches. In addition to my feelings on whether a player is on the rise or falling, I also included where each player was ranked in my big board article following the first full week of preseason games and where I have them now.

