Every NFL Team's Fatal Flaw, and How It Can Be Exploited

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Perfect teams don't exist. Even the best ones have a weakness to exploit.

The key is identifying an opponent's fatal flaw and taking advantage of it.

The NFL has built its reputation on parity. Each year, multiple teams that made the playoffs the previous season find themselves out of the postseason or vice versa.

Due to free agency and roster limitations, it's impossible for any organization to build a team with quality depth at every position. Most have trouble fielding competent starters at every position.

For example, the New England Patriots look better on paper today than the team did when it won Super Bowl LI, yet multiple core pieces left the organization once the 2016 campaign ended. Martellus Bennett, LeGarrette Blount, Jabaal Sheard, Chris Long and Logan Ryan are no longer part of the roster. Thus, even the league's best will require a transition period as it assimilates new players like Brandin Cooks, Dwayne Allen, Kony Ealy, Mike Gillislee, Rex Burkhead, Lawrence Guy and Stephon Gilmore.

While New England built an empire under the direction of Bill Belichick and Tom Brady, they're vulnerable, just like every other team in the league. In a mismatch league, the goal is to expose each opponent's flaws to achieve success.

Some teams' biggest issue may not even be found among the players. Certain coaching decisions or front-office problems can bleed onto the field.

Finding these flaws may be easy to discern. Others can be more difficult. But they exist, and Bleacher Report identified each within every franchise.