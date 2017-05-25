2017 Stat Predictions for All 32 NFL Starting Quarterbacks

1 of 8

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

Tom Brady, New England Patriots: 65.5 completion percentage, 5,100 yards, 38 TDs, 6 INTS

At some point, Tom Brady will start playing like a 40-year-old. That's the age he'll turn just after the beginning of training camp in August, and no amount of quinoa consumption can fight off the football age demons forever.

But Brady may win that fight longer than most. He certainly won't lose it in 2017 after the Patriots added wide receiver Brandin Cooks and tight end Dwayne Allen, who will line up alongside a healthy Rob Gronkowski.

Ryan Tannehill, Miami Dolphins: 64.9 completion percentage, 3,560 yards, 26 TDs, 10 INTs

Ryan Tannehill is still a little difficult to gauge statistically, even after a successful season under first-year Dolphins head coach Adam Gase in 2016. He seemed confident and comfortable in Gase's offense, and that resulted in growing connections with wide receivers Kenny Stills and DeVante Parker, along with five games when he averaged at least 8.5 yards per passing attempt.

But Gase also heavily managed Tannehill's throws, asking him to attempt only 38 passes that traveled 20-plus yards in the air during the 2016 season (28th). That approach could easily lead to two straight playoff appearances for the Dolphins. But it won't translate to booming numbers for Tannehill.

Josh McCown, New York Jets (four games): 55.4 completion percentage, 1,300 yards, 6 TDs, 8 INTs

About four games is the standard length for the Josh McCown experience.

The journeyman will be lucky to last much longer than a quarter of the year during a season set to spiral fast for the New York Jets. The soon-to-be 38-year-old can't withstand the physical punishment of being an NFL starter for long, and his accuracy is pedestrian during the best of times. McCown completed only 54.5 percent of his pass attempts for the Cleveland Browns in 2016.

After McCown bows out due to either poor play or an injury, the Jets will likely go about the business of losing games by trotting out 2016 second-round pick Christian Hackenberg, and that won't end well.

Christian Hackenberg (eventual starter): 53.4 completion percentage, 2,880 yards, 12 TDs, 10 INTs

Right now, Hackenberg is behind McCown and Bryce Petty on the depth chart, though that doesn't mean too much in May. Eventually, the Jets need to see if the Penn State product can shake the draft-bust label after they inexplicably selected him 51st overall. There's not much hope following a 2016 preseason when Hackenberg completed only 36.2 percent of his throws against preseason scrubs.

Tyrod Taylor, Buffalo Bills: 62.1 completion percentage, 3,360 yards, 20 TDs, 8 INTs

Like Tannehill, it's difficult to feel confident about any projection for Tyrod Taylor. Over 29 starts for the Buffalo Bills, we've seen two vastly different quarterbacks. The guy we saw in 2015 who averaged 8.0 yards per attempt was terrific. But then that per-attempt average fell by over a full yard in 2016 to 6.9, and Taylor's indecisiveness in the pocket also contributed to 42 sacks.

If wide receiver Sammy Watkins can stay healthy, then the 2015 version of Taylor could return fast. But if that doesn't happen, he might take another step back.