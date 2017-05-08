Early Predictions for MLB's Biggest Buyers and Sellers at the Trade Deadline

0 of 8

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The July 31 non-waiver trade deadline is nearly three months away. A lot can and will change between now and then. Injuries, hot streaks and cold spells will inevitably upend the balance of power.

Still, knowing what we know in early May, let's gaze ahead and ponder who will be MLB's biggest buyers and sellers come mid-summer.

For buyers, we're looking at teams in win-now mode with one or more obvious deficiencies and enough chips to swing a deal. For sellers, the profile is clubs likely to fade from contention with useful-yet-expendable veterans on the roster.

One other note: thanks to the modified qualifying offer rules in the new collective bargaining agreement, this figures to be an especially active deadline for players on expiring deals, as Sports Illustrated's Ken Rosenthal spelled out.