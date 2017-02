MLB Farm System Rankings: Pre-2017 Spring Training Edition

Top 10 Prospects

Name Age Born Projected Level ETA Tier 1. SS Gleyber Torres 20 AA 2018 1 2. OF Clint Frazier 22 AAA 2017 1 3. OF Blake Rutherford 19 A 2020 1 4. LHP Justus Sheffield 20 AA 2018 1 5. RHP James Kaprielian 22 AA 2018 1 6. IF Jorge Mateo 21 AA 2018 1 7. OF Aaron Judge 24 MLB 2017 1 8. RHP Chance Adams 22 AAA 2017 1 9. RHP Domingo Acevedo 22 A+ 2019 2 10. RHP Albert Abreu 21 A+ 2019 2

Outlook

It's going to be a fun spring training for New York Yankees fans.

Gleyber Torres, Clint Frazier, Justus Sheffield, James Kapriellian and Chance Adams were all named among the team's non-roster invitees, while Aaron Judge is already on the 40-man roster and set to battle for the starting right field job and Jorge Mateo will be in camp as well.

The future is coming and it's coming soon.

An MVP performance in the Arizona Fall League has vaulted Torres to elite status and he'll play the entire 2017 season at the age of 20.

Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see who emerges as the top pitching prospect in the organization between Sheffield, Kapriellian and Adams during the upcoming season.

There's plenty of depth here too as guys like Miguel Andujar, Dillon Tate, Dustin Fowler, Ian Clarkin and Jordan Montgomery would be comfortably inside the top 10 for almost any other organization.

The Yankees have finally committed to building from within and they'll reap the rewards soon enough.

All stats courtesy of Baseball-Reference.com and FanGraphs, unless otherwise noted.