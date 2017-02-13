MLB Farm System Rankings: Pre-2017 Spring Training Edition
- Potential (Player): Potential trumps production a lot of the time, especially in the lower levels of the minors and with recent draft picks. Skill set and overall tools are often a better indication of what kind of player a guy will be in the future.
- Talent (Player): As for guys in the higher levels of the minors who are close to breaking through at the big league level, production and current talent level are the determining factors, as these players are viewed as more complete products.
- Overall Depth (Team): Having one or two elite prospects is great, but having a deep farm system from top to bottom is the way to build a sustainable contender. The overall depth and level of talent was the biggest factor in ranking each team.
- High-End Talent (Team): That being said, there is a difference between a prospect who has a chance of making an impact at the big league level and a prospect who could be a star. Elite prospects served as a tiebreaker of sorts when two teams were close in the rankings.
- Tier 1: Prospects who have an elite skill set and legitimate All-Star potential. This is the cream of the crop.
- Tier 2: Prospects who have a good chance of becoming at least a contributor at the MLB level. This is where most prospects on the following list will fall.
- Tier 3: Prospects who profile as fringe MLB contributors or young prospects who are still too raw to project any higher. Having one of these players ranked among your top 10 prospects is a good indication of a thin system.
Spring training is upon us and that means it's time for another updated version of our farm system rankings.
There have been a few notable trades since these rankings were last updated and changes were also made regarding a player's tier status (more on that in a bit if you're unfamiliar) for the first time since the end of last season.
At any rate, the following factors helped determine the rankings of players and teams:
We've incorporated a tier system to help differentiate between the different levels of talent. Here's a quick explanation:
Along with an updated list of the top 10 prospects for each team, you'll also find some general analysis on each team's top prospects and the outlook of the farm system as a whole.
A player must not have passed the rookie-eligibility limits (130 AB, 50 IP, 45 days on roster) to be eligible for inclusion in these rankings.
30. Los Angeles Angels
Top 10 Prospects
Outlook
The Los Angeles Angels once again head into the season with the thinnest farm system in baseball and it's not particularly close.
Athletic outfielder Jahmai Jones and polished college bat Matt Thaiss are the closest the team has to a standout prospect and both are still at least a couple years from knocking on the MLB door.
Pitching prospects Nate Smith and Alex Meyer are ready to make an impact—albeit a fairly limited one—during the upcoming season and the same goes for 2016 breakout prospect Keynan Middleton who could compete for a bullpen spot this spring.
Infielders David Fletcher and Connor Justus, outfielder Troy Montgomery and right-hander Chris Rodriguez are a few other prospects worth keeping an eye on in the Angels' system. Given the lack of top-tier talent, those four could easily push their way into the team's top five by midseason.
29. Kansas City Royals
Top 10 Prospects
Outlook
Flame-throwing Josh Staumont and rotation candidate Matt Strahm join former first-round pick and 2016 breakout prospect Hunter Dozier as the headliners in an increasingly thin Kansas City Royals system.
Staumont has the pure stuff to be a top-tier prospect and a potential front-line starter, but 104 walks in 123.1 innings last season are a clear indication he has significant work to do refining his command.
Eric Skoglund and Scott Blewett are both capable of taking a step forward among the team's pitching prospects, while a potentially healthy Kyle Zimmer looks like the X-factor in the system as he tries to regain his top prospect status.
Pitching prospect Alex Mills was flipped to the Chicago Cubs for outfield prospect Donnie Dewees earlier this month. The former second-round pick hit .284/.338/.416 with 44 extra-base hits between Single-A and High-A last season.
28. Arizona Diamondbacks
Top 10 Prospects
Outlook
Anthony Banda was nowhere to be found among the Arizona Diamondbacks top prospects at this time a year ago and now he heads into spring training as the consensus top player in one of the league's weakest systems.
The left-hander could compete for a spot at the back of the rotation this spring and while he has a somewhat limited ceiling, he has a high floor and should be able to carve out a spot at the back of the rotation.
Infielders Dawel Lugo and Domingo Leyba are both well ahead of the developmental curve and teenage standout Jasardo Chisholm will be one to watch in 2017. He's capable of shooting to the top of the system with a strong full-season debut after hitting .281/.333/.446 with 22 extra-base hits in his pro debut.
Future rotation candidate Taylor Clarke and relief standout Jimmie Sherfy could both arrive in the majors during the upcoming season along with Banda and outfielder Socrates Brito, leaving an already thin system that much thinner.
27. Miami Marlins
Top 10 Prospects
Outlook
If not for the presence of a top-tier prospect in left-hander Braxton Garrett the Miami Marlins would rival the Los Angeles Angels for the bottom spot in these rankings.
The No. 7 pick last June, Garrett is as polished as any prep arm to come along in years and he should move quicker than most pitchers his age. His curveball is already plus-plus and he should be able to add velocity as his 6'3" frame fills out.
Third baseman Brian Anderson has always had the tools to be an everyday player at the next level and after hitting .273/.360/.506 with five home runs in the Arizona Fall League he looks like a potential breakout candidate.
The deal last month to acquire Dan Straily from the Cincinnati Reds cost the Marlins a trio of quality prospects in Luis Castillo, Austin Brice and Isaiah White. Castillo would have claimed the No. 2 spot behind Garrett.
26. Baltimore Orioles
Top 10 Prospects
Outlook
Chance Sisco will benefit from some additional time in the minors to work on his receiving skills, but the team's decision to let Matt Wieters walk in favor of a short-term deal for Welington Castillo is a clear sign he's viewed as the franchise catcher going forward.
Pitchers Cody Sedlock and Keegan Akin are both capable of establishing themselves as prospects to watch after standout collegiate careers and strong pro debuts, while hard-throwing Tanner Scott boasts a true 80-grade fastball but little else at this time.
Trey Mancini will battle Christian Walker for a bench spot this spring and the team also has a pair of Rule 5 picks in Aneury Taveras and Anthony Santander who will get a look for the fourth outfielder job.
The one to watch here is Ryan Mountcastle, who was the No. 36 overall pick in 2016. The rangy shortstop prospect hit .281/.319/.426 with 28 doubles and 10 home runs as a teenager in full-season ball last year and there's potential for more.
25. Detroit Tigers
Top 10 Prospects
Outlook
A case can be made for Christin Stewart joining 2016 first-round pick Matt Manning as a tier-1 prospect after he posted a .903 OPS with 30 home runs between High-A and Double-A a year ago. There's still a lot of swing-and-miss to his game, though, and his value is entirely tied to his bat so he needs to prove himself in the upper minors.
Beau Burrows and Kyle Funkhouser are also capable of jumping up to that next tier. Burrows is still smoothing out his secondary stuff, though, and Funkhouser has to prove his late-spring surge after a largely disappointing final season at Louisville was for real.
Joe Jimenez should join the big league bullpen at some point in 2017 and he has the stuff to eventually replace Francisco Rodriguez in the closer's role, while JaCoby Jones will be one of a number of guys competing for the center field job.
The luster has faded from Derek Hill's prospect star, but he's still just 21 years old with the tools to be a catalyst atop the lineup.
24. Seattle Mariners
Top 10 Prospects
Outlook
It was a tough call between Tyler O'Neill and Kyle Lewis for the top spot in the Seattle Mariners farm system, even after Lewis saw his pro debut cut short by a torn ACL.
O'Neill gets the nod after posting an .882 OPS with 24 home runs and 102 RBI in a full season with Double-A Jackson and showing marked improvement in both his strikeout (30.5 to 26.1 percent) and walk (6.5 to 10.8 percent) rates.
Nick Neidert is now the top pitching prospect in the system after Luiz Gohara was traded to the Atlanta Braves in a series of moves that eventually ended with the Mariners adding Drew Smyly to the back of the rotation.
Dan Vogelbach, Mitch Haniger and Dan Altavilla are all currently projected for spots on the Opening Day roster, per Roster Resource. If those three all exhaust their prospect eligibility early on in 2017, this is a system that could slide down the rankings by midseason.
23. Texas Rangers
Top 10 Prospects
Outlook
With Lewis Brinson, Luis Ortiz and Dillon Tate all traded last July and Joey Gallo no longer qualifying as a prospect, the Texas Rangers have slid to the bottom third of these rankings.
There's still some quality talent headlining the system, though, as Yohnader Mendez looks like a legitimate rotation piece after a breakout 2016 season and touted international free-agent signing Leody Taveras could make the jump to full-season ball as an 18-year-old.
Ariel Jurado doesn't have the same upside as Mendez, but he offers good pitchability and a high floor, while Cole Ragans and Alex Speas both have a ton of projection remaining after being plucked from the high school ranks last June.
Keep an eye on Joe Palumbo as someone who could shoot up this list in 2017. The left-hander pitched well down the stretch after moving into the rotation in Single-A and all told he struck out 122 batters in 96.1 innings last season.
22. Washington Nationals
Top 10 Prospects
Outlook
Trading away Lucas Giolito, Reynaldo Lopez and Dane Dunning was enough for the Washington Nationals to slip from the top 10 to the bottom 10, though there is still some intriguing talent atop the system.
Victor Robles is one of the game's most exciting position-player prospects and Juan Soto—who just turned 18 in October—is capable of making a similar leap up prospect rankings this coming season after a standout performance in his stateside debut.
Austin Voth and A.J. Cole will likely be the first pitchers called up if the big league rotation needs reinforcements, while Erick Fedde takes over as the top pitching prospect in the system and is a top-100 prospect in his own right.
Hard-throwing reliever Koda Glover has a chance to make a significant impact out of the big league bullpen in 2017 and catcher Pedro Severino will try to prove he's the catcher of the future by taking the next step with his offensive game.
21. San Francisco Giants
Top 10 Prospects
Outlook
It was a disappointing 2016 season for Christian Arroyo as his OPS dipped from .803 during a breakout season the year before to .689 in a full season with Double-A Richmond.
Injuries played a role, though, and he's still the headliner in the system and someone who could be ready to make an MLB impact during the upcoming season.
Tyler Beede might not be a future ace, but steadily improving command should allow him to settle in as a quality middle-of-the-rotation starter. He's close to MLB ready, but it will likely be left-hander Ty Blach who is the next man up if a spot opens up in the rotation.
Don't be surprised if five years from now we look back at Bryan Reynolds going No. 59 overall as the biggest steal of the 2016 draft. He hit .313/.363/.484 with 17 doubles and six home runs in 237 plate appearances and skipped right past rookie ball.
20. New York Mets
Top 10 Prospects
Outlook
The New York Mets have one of the game's elite prospects in shortstop Amed Rosario.
Always a standout defender with Gold Glove potential, the 21-year-old's bat finally caught up to his glove last season as he hit .324/.374/.459 with 42 extra-base hits and 19 steals. He didn't miss a beat with a midseason promotion to Double-A and he could push incumbent Asdrubal Cabrera for the shortstop job before the All-Star break.
Robert Gsellman came out of nowhere to play an important role in the big league rotation down the stretch and he could break camp as the No. 5 starter, depending on what the team decides to do with Zack Wheeler.
Thomas Szapucki, Desmond Lindsay and Tomas Nido were all pop-up prospects in 2016 and could jump into that top tier with impressive encore performances.
19. Minnesota Twins
Top 10 Prospects
Outlook
Byron Buxton, Jose Berrios, Max Kepler and Jorge Polanco all graduated the prospect ranks last season, but the Minnesota Twins still have a deep system.
While Nick Gordon and Stephen Gonsalves are the only clear tier-1 guys at this point it's not out of the question to think anyone ranked among their top seven prospects could potentially perform like a top-tier prospect in 2017
Fernando Romero has the highest ceiling in the system, Alex Kirilloff impressed in his pro debut after going No. 15 overall last June and the trio of Tyler Jay, Kohl Stewart and Adalberto Mejia all have the potential to be future rotation pieces.
International signings Wander Javier and Lewin Diaz are still a ways off and the same goes for former third-round pick Travis Blankenhorn, but all three could climb the organizational rankings during the upcoming season.
18. Boston Red Sox
Top 10 Prospects
Outlook
The Boston Red Sox dropped considerably after shipping out Yoan Moncada, Michael Kopech and Luis Alexander Basabe in the deal that landed them Chicago White Sox ace Chris Sale.
However, they still have the game's No. 1 prospect in Andrew Benintendi.
He's 25 at-bats away from surpassing rookie eligibility limits, so it won't be long after the start of the 2017 season that Rafael Devers takes over as the No. 1 prospect in Boston and this system slips even further down the rankings.
The emergence of Roniel Raudes gives the team a young arm with good upside alongside 2016 first-round pick Jason Groome as the team's top pitching prospects, while sluggers Bobby Dalbec and Josh Ockimey provide some intriguing pop in the lower levels of the minors.
This system doesn't have the depth to stick in the top 20 once Benintendi graduates, though.
17. St. Louis Cardinals
Top 10 Prospects
Outlook
What are the St. Louis Cardinals going to do with Alex Reyes and Luke Weaver?
Neither young pitcher has anything left to prove in the minors, but with Carlos Martinez, Adam Wainwright, Lance Lynn, Mike Leake and Michael Wacha penciled into rotation spots there's no clear path to an MLB job either.
Not a bad problem to have.
Jack Flaherty has middle-of-the-rotation potential as well and Sandy Alcantara is a prospect on the rise with a fastball that touches triple-digits and the secondary stuff to start.
Carson Kelly established himself as the catcher of the future and one of the top backstop prospects in the game with a breakout offensive season in 2016 and he'll be learning from one of the best in the business this spring.
16. Toronto Blue Jays
Top 10 Prospects
Outlook
Considering all the prospect talent the Toronto Blue Jays have traded away in recent years, they have a better farm system than expected.
I'm not quite ready to jump the precocious Vladimir Guerrero Jr. into the top spot but wouldn't be the least bit surprised to see him be the obvious choice there by midseason.
Sean Reid-Foley emerged as the clear top arm in the system last year after trimming his walk rate from 6.3 to 3.0 BB/9 and he has the stuff to be a top-of-the-rotation arm.
Lourdes Gurriel got a seven-year, $22 million deal in November and it remains to be seen how quickly the Cuban League standout will reach the majors. Anthony Alford and Richard Urena are both tier-1 caliber talents as well if they can take another step forward.
The Blue Jays might not have a top-50 prospect, but this is one of the deeper systems around as guys like Harold Ramirez, Reese McGuire, Max Pentecost, Angel Perdomo and a handful of others would earn a top-10 spot in a lot of other organizations.
15. Chicago Cubs
Top 10 Prospects
Outlook
Eloy Jimenez finally delivered on his status as the elite prospect from the 2013 international free agent class with a breakout performance in Single-A last year and he's now one of the game's top position-player prospects.
Meanwhile, Dylan Cease and Oscar De La Cruz give the team a pair of electric arms with legitimate ace upside if everything falls into place.
There's more quality pitching depth in the system than there has been in recent years and the continued development of those arms becomes increasingly important with Jake Arrieta and John Lackey both starting down free agency.
Ian Happ, Mark Zagunis and Jeimer Candelario should all be ready for the majors in 2017, though they could eventually wind up being trade bait as none of them have a clear path to a big league job.
14. Cincinnati Reds
Top 10 Prospects
Outlook
The decision to drop Robert Stephenson down from a tier-1 to a tier-2 prospect costs the Cincinnati Reds a few spots in these rankings.
"At this point, I'd be surprised if he didn't end up in the bullpen," one NL scout told Christopher Crawford of ESPN.com.
That being said, this is still a deep system with a pair of elite-level prospects in Nick Senzel and Amir Garrett, as well as a future everyday outfielder in Jesse Winker.
Taylor Trammell was arguably the best pure athlete in the 2016 draft and he could quickly jump up to the next tier, while the same goes for Vladimir Gutierrez who was inked to a $4.75 million bonus out of Cuba in September.
The trade that sent Dan Straily to the Miami Marlins brought back a trio of prospects, including right-hander Luis Castillo who jumps into the organization's top 10 in the No. 7 spot.
13. Philadelphia Phillies
Top 10 Prospects
Outlook
This is another case of a player being dropped from tier-1 to tier-2 and that costing his team few spots in the rankings, with the culprit this time being outfielder Nick Williams.
"You watch him take batting practice, and you think you have a future batting champion; his swing is so fluid and he makes a ton of hard contact. Then you watch him in games, and you see that he has no plan at the plate, unless you count grip-and-rip as a plan," one AL East scout told Christopher Crawford of ESPN.com.
A .287 on-base percentage and a 3.6 percent walk rate in Triple-A last year certainly backs up that assessment.
However, J.P. Crawford and No. 1 overall pick Mickey Moniak give the Philadelphia Phillies a pair of top-25 prospects and catcher Jorge Alfaro is a top-tier guy as well.
Hard-throwing Franklyn Kilome and pop-up prospect Sixto Sanchez represent the top arms, while Ben Lively looks to be next in line for a potential rotation spot and is someone who has consistently out-performed his stuff.
12. Oakland Athletics
Top 10 Prospects
Outlook
Since last June, the Oakland Athletics have added six of the 10 prospects highlighted above.
A.J. Puk and Daulton Jefferies were two of the top college arms in the draft, Lazaro Armenteros was given a $3 million bonus out of Cuba and the trio of Jharel Cotton, Grant Holmes and Frankie Montas was acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers for Rich Hill and Josh Reddick.
Cotton was viewed by many as a future reliever due to his undersized frame and some effort in his delivery, but he shined in five starts down the stretch with the big club and now looks like a good bet to break camp with a rotation spot.
Franklin Barreto is still the No. 1 prospect here and he could push for the starting second base job by midseason.
Keep an eye on right-hander Norge Ruiz, who was ranked as the No. 3 international prospect last spring by MLB.com and was signed for a $2 million bonus in December. He could easily jump into the top 10 with a strong debut.
11. Tampa Bay Rays
Top 10 Prospects
Outlook
The addition of another tier-1 prospect in Jose De Leon—who was acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for Logan Forsythe—pushes the Tampa Bay Rays close to a spot inside the top 10, even after graduating Blake Snell down the stretch last year.
De Leon and Brent Honeywell rank as two of the best right-handed pitching prospects in the game and both could be part of the rotation by 2018.
Honeywell provides a different look with a screwball as his main offspeed pitch, backing a mid-90s fastball, solid changeup and good overall command.
The aforementioned trade of Forsythe could open the door for top prospect Willy Adames to debut at some point during the upcoming season. He hit .274/.372/.430 with 31 doubles and 11 home runs in a full season with Double-A Montgomery.
This organization has been as good as anyone at developing pitching talent and they have some quality arms to work with right now.
10. Cleveland Indians
Top 10 Prospect
Outlook
The Cleveland Indians know a thing or two about the value of a good minor league system, as they took the No. 1 spot in our recent homegrown talent rankings.
Even after trading Clint Frazier and Justus Sheffield at the deadline last year to acquire Andrew Miller, this is still a top-10 farm system with quality prospects at the top and plenty of potential breakout candidates.
For my money, Francisco Mejia is the best catching prospect in baseball. His overall receiving skills are still a little rough around the edges, but there's no question his bat will play and he has an absolute cannon for an arm.
Bradley Zimmer struggled with strikeouts last season, fanning 171 times, but he still posted a .790 OPS with a .365 on-base percentage in his first extended action in the upper minors. He also followed that up by hitting .257/.421/.514 with 11 extra-base hits in the Arizona Fall League.
Triston McKenzie has the stuff and upside to be a top-25 prospect by season's end and Brady Aiken could be ready for a big step forward another year removed from Tommy John surgery.
9. Los Angeles Dodgers
Top 10 Prospects
Outlook
Yadier Alvarez had a lot to live up to in his pro debut after landing a $16 million bonus that cost the Los Angeles Dodgers a matching tax penalty.
The hype proved to be warranted, though, as he pitched to a 2.12 ERA with 81 strikeouts in 59.1 innings while reaching Single-A.
He's still far from a sure thing, but his ceiling is as high as any pitching prospect in the game and that's enough to earn him the No. 1 spot just ahead of Cody Bellinger.
However, Bellinger looks like a near lock to be an above-average everyday player with a middle-of-the-order bat. He'll likely debut this season as a corner outfielder before moving to first base after Adrian Gonzalez's contract is up following the 2018 season.
Up-and-coming arms like Walker Buehler and Jordan Sheffield made it easier to trade Jose De Leon, while that move to acquire Logan Forsythe makes it fairly clear the team is not banking on Willie Calhoun sticking at second base. His bat will play anywhere, though.
8. Colorado Rockies
Top 10 Prospects
Outlook
Brendan Rodgers has been as advertised with the bat, hitting .281/.342/.480 with 31 doubles and 19 home runs in his full-season debut while playing most of the year at the age of 19.
He heads up a system that is suddenly ripe with pitching talent, even after budding ace Jon Gray and surprising rookie standout Tyler Anderson rose to the MLB ranks last season.
Riley Pint has the highest ceiling of perhaps any pitcher in last year's draft though he's something of a project, while Jeff Hoffman looks like the favorite to win the No. 5 starter job this spring.
A few years from now, we might look back on the Corey Dickerson/Jake McGee trade from last offseason as the German Marquez trade. It looks like the Tampa Bay Rays might have let a good one get away there.
7. Houston Astros
Top 10 Prospects
Outlook
The offseason isn't over just yet, but so far the Houston Astros have resisted the urge to part with their top prospect talent in return for a front-line starter.
Francis Martes has the stuff to be that top-of-the-rotation arm in the very near future and David Paulino has tremendous upside as well with his towering 6'7" frame and power stuff, so patience looks like the right move at this point.
That said, don't be surprised if Franklin Perez winds up being the best of the bunch. The 6'3" right-hander has an advanced three-pitch repertoire, good command and plus athleticism that leads to clean mechanics. If his stuff ticks up as he continues to fill out his 197-pound frame he could quickly join the elite.
Even with touted prospects like Daz Cameron and Colin Moran falling short of expectations, this is a deep and talented farm system with a lot of intriguing lower-level guys.
6. San Diego Padres
Top 10 Prospects
Outlook
With Adrian Morejon and Cal Quantrill both getting a bump up to tier-1 status, the San Diego Padres climb up to the No. 6 spot in these rankings.
Morejon cost the Padres an $11 million bonus and a matching tax penalty in July and the 17-year-old left-hander will be one of the most anticipated debuts of 2017.
Anderson Espinoza is still the top dog after coming over in a deadline deal that sent Drew Pomeranz to the Boston Red Sox and he'll continue his rapid ascent through the minor league ranks with his High-A debut this coming season.
Manuel Margot and Hunter Renfroe have essentially been handed starting jobs in the MLB outfield for the upcoming season and both players have the talent to push Dansby Swanson for NL Rookie of the Year honors.
With a ton of money invested in the international market in recent years this should continue to be a system on the rise.
5. Pittsburgh Pirates
Top 10 Prospects
Outlook
The Pittsburgh Pirates have a top-heavy farm system with four top-50 prospects in Tyler Glasnow, Austin Meadows, Mitch Keller and Josh Bell pushing them up the rankings.
Bell should break camp as the starting first baseman and Glasnow is in the mix for the No. 5 starter job, so they could be headed for a slide down the rankings once those two use up their rookie status.
That being said, Keller gives the team a top-tier pitching prospect capable of emerging as one of the elite arms in the minors and further down the system guys like Kevin Newman, Ke'Bryan Hayes and Will Craig could all jump up the rankings as well.
If there's an under-the-radar name to watch it's Taylor Hearn.
The 22-year-old was acquired from the Washington Nationals in the Mark Melancon deal and the Pirates are going to give him every chance to start. With a fastball that touches 99 and a wipeout slider he has late-inning stuff, but further development of his changeup and improved command could make him a very intriguing rotation prospect.
4. Milwaukee Brewers
Top 10 Prospects
Outlook
Phil Bickford and Brett Phillips were both bumped down from tier-1 to tier-2, while Brandon Woodruff went the other direction, leaving the Milwaukee Brewers with somewhat different looking organizational ranks but a system that still checks in at No. 4 overall.
It's a system that was built up almost entirely via trade.
Lewis Brinson, Josh Hader, Isan Diaz, Luis Ortiz, Mauricio Dubon, Phil Bickford and Brett Phillips have all been acquired in the past two years, along with Jacob Nottingham and Ryan Cordell who sit just outside the team's top 10.
Brinson and Hader are both expected to arrive in 2017 and Woodruff could join them if there's a further need in the starting rotation.
It's not out of the question to think Hader could be the team's best pitcher by season's end and Brinson could be hitting third or fourth in the lineup.
3. Chicago White Sox
Top 10 Prospects
Outlook
The Chicago White Sox have acquired eight of their top 10 prospects since last June.
Drafting Zack Collins, Zack Burdi and first-round talent Alec Hansen in the second round gave them three of the top college players on the board and three guys who should move quickly.
Then came the blockbuster trades of Chris Sale and Adam Eaton, which brought two of the game's marquee prospects in Yoan Moncada and Lucas Giolito, as well as a number of quality secondary pieces.
Michael Kopech will be the one to watch this spring as he'll be in camp as a non-roster invitee. He hit 105 mph with his fastball last summer and has the secondary stuff and frame to be the best prospect of the bunch here down the road.
More trades are coming with Jose Quintana, David Robertson, Todd Frazier and Brett Lawrie all looking like prime candidates to be dealt so don't be surprised if the White Sox find their way into the No. 1 spot before 2017 comes to a close.
2. Atlanta Braves
Top 10 Prospects
Outlook
The Atlanta Braves have the deepest farm system in baseball and the New York Yankees have the most high-end talent.
Call them "1" and "1A" if you prefer.
Dansby Swanson is literally one at-bat away from reaching the rookie limit of 130, so he'll be exiting the prospect ranks on Opening Day.
However, any of a number of prospects not currently given the tier-1 distinction are capable of jumping up a level, including Max Fried, Patrick Weigel, Joey Wentz, Luiz Gohara, Touki Toussaint, Travis Demeritte, Kyle Muller, Austin Riley and Lucas Sims.
See what I mean about depth?
The two names to watch here are Kevin Maitan and Ronald Acuna and it's not out of the question to think one of them could be headlining the system at this time next year.
1. New York Yankees
Top 10 Prospects
Outlook
It's going to be a fun spring training for New York Yankees fans.
Gleyber Torres, Clint Frazier, Justus Sheffield, James Kapriellian and Chance Adams were all named among the team's non-roster invitees, while Aaron Judge is already on the 40-man roster and set to battle for the starting right field job and Jorge Mateo will be in camp as well.
The future is coming and it's coming soon.
An MVP performance in the Arizona Fall League has vaulted Torres to elite status and he'll play the entire 2017 season at the age of 20.
Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see who emerges as the top pitching prospect in the organization between Sheffield, Kapriellian and Adams during the upcoming season.
There's plenty of depth here too as guys like Miguel Andujar, Dillon Tate, Dustin Fowler, Ian Clarkin and Jordan Montgomery would be comfortably inside the top 10 for almost any other organization.
The Yankees have finally committed to building from within and they'll reap the rewards soon enough.
All stats courtesy of Baseball-Reference.com and FanGraphs, unless otherwise noted.
