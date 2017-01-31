Ranking All 30 MLB Teams on Homegrown Talent

1 of 32

All 30 MLB teams put a different emphasis on building from within and cultivating their own homegrown talent.

A lot of it has to do with payroll, as small-market teams are forced to get the most out of their controllable young assets, while big-market teams can afford to deal prospects and spend big in free agency.

Small-market teams such as the Cleveland Indians, Kansas City Royals, Pittsburgh Pirates and Minnesota Twins have done a great job building a core out of their own developed talent.

On the other end, big-budget teams like the Detroit Tigers, Texas Rangers and Chicago Cubs don't have quite as much homegrown talent on their rosters at this point in time.

It's not always a small-market/large-market issue, though.

The Boston Red Sox have as much homegrown big league talent as anyone despite a hefty payroll, while the Oakland Athletics and San Diego Padres find themselves near the bottom of our rankings.



At any rate, what follows is a look at all 30 MLB teams ranked from worst to first on homegrown talent as we get set to kick off the 2017 season with the start of spring training.

