Picking New York Yankees Award Winners After Season's 1st Month

0 of 4

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

They don't hand out MLB awards at the end of April—but we do.

Oh, they're transitory awards to be sure, bestowed based on a one-month sample. Still, your interest is piqued, right?

Here, then, are the April winners for the New York Yankees, including the month's breakout player, top reliever, Cy Young, Rookie of the Month and MVP. Spoiler alert: The latter two went to the same guy.

These won't be binding come October, but with the Yanks looking like a legitimate playoff contender in the noisy American League East, they offer a fun, instructive diversion.