    NFL Draft 2017: Round 2-3 Grades for Every NFL Pick

    Mike TanierNFL National Lead WriterApril 28, 2017

      Day 2 of the NFL draft is the new Day 1 of the NFL draft.

      Dalvin Cook. DeShone Kizer. Forrest Lamp. Quincy Wilson. Zach Cunningham. Malik McDowell. These prospects would be drafted in the first round of a typical draft. But this is no typical draft; it's the deepest one in recent memory. So they are joined by draftnik darlings like Taywan Taylor, Alvin Kamara, Budda Baker and Tarell Basham; collegiate heroes like D'Onta Foreman and Teez Tabor; quarterback prospects like Davis Webb and others in the most compelling second day of the draft ever.

      These are the official Bleacher Report pick-by-pick grades for Rounds 2 and 3, to be updated constantly throughout the evening. Check back often to find out which teams improved a little and which teams improved a lot.

    No. 33 Green Bay Packers

      The Packers are always a little mysterious and enigmatic. They traded out of the first round. They have needs on the offensive line and all over the defense, and Aaron Rodgers can always use another playmaker.

      But with Ted Thompson, expect the unexpected.

    No. 34 Seattle Seahawks

      Pictured above is the Seattle Seahawks offensive line. They are like the Three Stooges, only there are five of them.

      Come to think of it—Moe, Larry, Curly, Shemp, Curly Joe—there were five Three Stooges too.

      The Seahawks slid down in the draft instead of upgrading this travesty of an offensive line.

      Will they do the right thing and draft a blocker with this pick? As GM John Schneider might say: "Nyuk, nyuk, nyuk!"

       

       

    No. 35 Jacksonville Jaguars

      The Jaguars drafted running back Leonard Fournette on Thursday night. Perhaps Fournette can do what great rushers Maurice Jones-Drew and Fred Taylor did a decade ago: help the Jaguars reach the playoffs.

      Fournette will need help, whether it's along the offensive line, on defense or, yes, at quarterback.

      Stay tuned to find out what Tom Coughlin has in mind.

    Complete Rounds 2 and 3 Order

      Be sure to check back tonight for the continuation of the 2017 NFL Draft. Round 2 begins at 7p ET, but in the meantime here is the complete current order for tonight's selections. 

       

      33. Green Bay Packers (from Cleveland)
      34. Seattle Seahawks (from San Francisco)
      35. Jacksonville Jaguars
      36. Chicago Bears
      37. Los Angeles Rams
      38. Los Angeles Chargers
      39. New York Jets
      40. Carolina Panthers
      41. Cincinnati Bengals
      42. New Orleans Saints
      43. Philadelphia Eagles
      44. Buffalo Bills
      45. Arizona Cardinals
      46. Indianapolis Colts
      47. Baltimore Ravens
      48. Minnesota Vikings
      49. Washington Redskins
      50. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
      51. Denver Broncos
      52. Cleveland Browns (from Tennessee)
      53. Detroit Lions
      54. Miami Dolphins
      55. New York Giants
      56. Oakland Raiders
      57. Houston Texans
      58. Seattle Seahawks
      59. Kansas City Chiefs
      60. Dallas Cowboys
      61. Green Bay Packers
      62. Pittsburgh Steelers
      63. Atlanta Falcons
      64. Carolina (from New England)
      65. Cleveland Browns
      66. San Francisco 49ers
      67. San Franciso 49ers (from Chicago)
      68. Jacksonville Jaguars
      69. Los Angeles Rams
      70. New York Jets
      71. Los Angeles Chargers
      72. New England Patriots
      73. Cincinnati Bengals
      74. Baltimore Ravens
      75. Buffalo Bills
      76. New Orleans Saints
      77. Arizona Cardinals
      78. Baltimore Ravens
      79. Minnesota Vikings
      80. Indianapolis Colts
      81. Washington Redskins
      82. Denver Broncos
      83. Tennessee Titans
      84. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
      85. Detroit Lions
      86. Minnesota Vikings
      87. New York Giants
      88. Oakland Raiders
      89. Houston Texans
      90. Seattle Seahawks
      91. Buffalo Bills (from Kansas City)
      92. Dallas Cowboys
      93. Green Bay Packers
      94. Pittsburgh Steelers
      95. Seattle Seahawks (from Atlanta)
      96. New England Patriots
      97. Miami Dolphins
      98. Carolina Panthers
      99. Philadelphia Eagles
      100. Tennessee Titans
      101. Denver Broncos
      102. Seattle Seahawks
      103. New Orleans Saints
      104. Kansas City Chiefs
      105. Pittsburgh Steelers
      106. Seattle Seahawks
      107. New York Jets

       