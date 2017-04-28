NFL Draft 2017: Round 2-3 Grades for Every NFL Pick

NFL Draft 2017: Round 2-3 Grades for Every NFL PickApril 28, 2017
Day 2 of the NFL draft is the new Day 1 of the NFL draft.
Dalvin Cook. DeShone Kizer. Forrest Lamp. Quincy Wilson. Zach Cunningham. Malik McDowell. These prospects would be drafted in the first round of a typical draft. But this is no typical draft; it's the deepest one in recent memory. So they are joined by draftnik darlings like Taywan Taylor, Alvin Kamara, Budda Baker and Tarell Basham; collegiate heroes like D'Onta Foreman and Teez Tabor; quarterback prospects like Davis Webb and others in the most compelling second day of the draft ever.
These are the official Bleacher Report pick-by-pick grades for Rounds 2 and 3, to be updated constantly throughout the evening. Check back often to find out which teams improved a little and which teams improved a lot.
No. 33 Green Bay Packers
The Packers are always a little mysterious and enigmatic. They traded out of the first round. They have needs on the offensive line and all over the defense, and Aaron Rodgers can always use another playmaker.
But with Ted Thompson, expect the unexpected.
No. 34 Seattle Seahawks
Pictured above is the Seattle Seahawks offensive line. They are like the Three Stooges, only there are five of them.
Come to think of it—Moe, Larry, Curly, Shemp, Curly Joe—there were five Three Stooges too.
The Seahawks slid down in the draft instead of upgrading this travesty of an offensive line.
Will they do the right thing and draft a blocker with this pick? As GM John Schneider might say: "Nyuk, nyuk, nyuk!"
No. 35 Jacksonville Jaguars
The Jaguars drafted running back Leonard Fournette on Thursday night. Perhaps Fournette can do what great rushers Maurice Jones-Drew and Fred Taylor did a decade ago: help the Jaguars reach the playoffs.
Fournette will need help, whether it's along the offensive line, on defense or, yes, at quarterback.
Stay tuned to find out what Tom Coughlin has in mind.
Complete Rounds 2 and 3 Order
Be sure to check back tonight for the continuation of the 2017 NFL Draft. Round 2 begins at 7p ET, but in the meantime here is the complete current order for tonight's selections.
33. Green Bay Packers (from Cleveland)
34. Seattle Seahawks (from San Francisco)
35. Jacksonville Jaguars
36. Chicago Bears
37. Los Angeles Rams
38. Los Angeles Chargers
39. New York Jets
40. Carolina Panthers
41. Cincinnati Bengals
42. New Orleans Saints
43. Philadelphia Eagles
44. Buffalo Bills
45. Arizona Cardinals
46. Indianapolis Colts
47. Baltimore Ravens
48. Minnesota Vikings
49. Washington Redskins
50. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
51. Denver Broncos
52. Cleveland Browns (from Tennessee)
53. Detroit Lions
54. Miami Dolphins
55. New York Giants
56. Oakland Raiders
57. Houston Texans
58. Seattle Seahawks
59. Kansas City Chiefs
60. Dallas Cowboys
61. Green Bay Packers
62. Pittsburgh Steelers
63. Atlanta Falcons
64. Carolina (from New England)
65. Cleveland Browns
66. San Francisco 49ers
67. San Franciso 49ers (from Chicago)
68. Jacksonville Jaguars
69. Los Angeles Rams
70. New York Jets
71. Los Angeles Chargers
72. New England Patriots
73. Cincinnati Bengals
74. Baltimore Ravens
75. Buffalo Bills
76. New Orleans Saints
77. Arizona Cardinals
78. Baltimore Ravens
79. Minnesota Vikings
80. Indianapolis Colts
81. Washington Redskins
82. Denver Broncos
83. Tennessee Titans
84. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
85. Detroit Lions
86. Minnesota Vikings
87. New York Giants
88. Oakland Raiders
89. Houston Texans
90. Seattle Seahawks
91. Buffalo Bills (from Kansas City)
92. Dallas Cowboys
93. Green Bay Packers
94. Pittsburgh Steelers
95. Seattle Seahawks (from Atlanta)
96. New England Patriots
97. Miami Dolphins
98. Carolina Panthers
99. Philadelphia Eagles
100. Tennessee Titans
101. Denver Broncos
102. Seattle Seahawks
103. New Orleans Saints
104. Kansas City Chiefs
105. Pittsburgh Steelers
106. Seattle Seahawks
107. New York Jets