NFL Draft 2017: Round 2-3 Grades for Every NFL Pick

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Day 2 of the NFL draft is the new Day 1 of the NFL draft.

Dalvin Cook. DeShone Kizer. Forrest Lamp. Quincy Wilson. Zach Cunningham. Malik McDowell. These prospects would be drafted in the first round of a typical draft. But this is no typical draft; it's the deepest one in recent memory. So they are joined by draftnik darlings like Taywan Taylor, Alvin Kamara, Budda Baker and Tarell Basham; collegiate heroes like D'Onta Foreman and Teez Tabor; quarterback prospects like Davis Webb and others in the most compelling second day of the draft ever.

These are the official Bleacher Report pick-by-pick grades for Rounds 2 and 3, to be updated constantly throughout the evening. Check back often to find out which teams improved a little and which teams improved a lot.