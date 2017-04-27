Kirk Cousins Trade Rumors: Browns Pursuing Move for Redskins QB

Rob Carr/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns opted for Myles Garrett over Mitchell Trubisky at No. 1 overall in the first round of the NFL draft on Thursday night, but they may have their eyes on another signal-caller as the evening progresses.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Browns are "trying" to trade for Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins.

"From what I understand, the Browns are now considering trading for Kirk Cousins," Rapoport added on NFL Network's broadcast, according to NFL.com's Chris Wesseling.

However, the Washington Post's Mike Jones reported Washington still does not intend to trade Cousins after signing him to a franchise tag worth $23.9 million for the 2017 season.

Bleacher Report's Jason Cole offered some more insight into the Redskins' thinking:

The Browns have long been in search of stability at quarterback, and Cousins would represent a major upgrade under center based on the composition of the team's depth chart.

At present, the Browns have Cody Kessler, Kevin Hogan and Brock Osweiler under contract. That said, Osweiler has reportedly been on the trade block, per Rapoport, from the moment he arrived in Northeast Ohio through a trade with the Houston Texans.