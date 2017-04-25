NFL1000: Jacksonville Jaguars 2017 NFL Draft Preview

5 of 19

AJ Mast/Associated Press

Scheme: Air Coryell/hybrid

Starter: Allen Robinson

NFL1000 Score: 67.9/100

NFL1000 Position Ranking: 38/155

Allen Robinson put up huge numbers for the Jaguars in 2015, catching 80 passes for 1,400 yards and 14 touchdowns. But similar to the rest of Jacksonville's offense, he failed to meet the lofty expectations in front of him last year. Robinson caught 73 passes for 883 yards and six touchdowns.

Despite the dip in production, he remains one of the more talented young receivers in the league. Robinson is a solid route-runner and has the footwork as well as upper-body strength to beat the press at the line of scrimmage. He is an effective receiver on vertical routes, as his ability versus the press allows him to get into routes quickly. He is also adept at tracking the football in flight and adjusting to throws. This makes him a great fit for an Air Coryell style.

Another area where Robinson might not get enough credit is blocking. Whether in the running game or following a reception by one of his teammates, he is often found looking for work downfield to help spring another Jaguar for a big gain. With his ability at all levels of the field, Robinson is in position to duplicate his 2015 numbers next year.

Starter: Allen Hurns

NFL1000 Score: 66.2/100

NFL1000 Position Ranking: 61/155

Similar to Robinson, Allen Hurns was unable to replicate the impressive numbers he posted in 2015. But Hurns played in only 11 games last year, missing the final five due to a hamstring injury. He should be ready for the start of the 2017 campaign, and when healthy he gives Jacksonville a quality option at X-receiver.

Whether against the press or facing off-coverage, he has the speed and route-running ability to get open on vertical routes, and like Robinson he does a good job of tracking the football over his shoulder or adjusting to throws downfield.

Jacksonville likes to move him around the formation as well, putting him on the boundary or even using him in the slot or with a reduced split to get favorable matchups. In Robinson and Hurns, the Jaguars have a potent pair of wideouts who can stress most defenses at all levels of the field.

Starter: Marqise Lee

NFL1000 Score: 68.3/100

NFL1000 Position Ranking: 33/155

While Robinson and Hurns took a step back, Marqise Lee posted the best numbers of his career in 2016. The former USC Trojan caught 63 passes for 851 yards and three touchdowns—all career highs. The Jaguars used him primarily out of the slot or as a Z-receiver, and he was effective on routes at all levels of the field. Whether on shallow crossers, dig routes breaking inside or on vertical routes down the field, he is adept at getting separation from defenders.

When used in the deeper passing game, he can make great adjustments to back-shoulder throws from Blake Bortles. A prime example of this trait came in Week 14 when he executed a vertical route against the Vikings and made a tremendous twisting adjustment to a throw, pulling the football in and managing to get both feet down. Lee, Hurns and Robinson give the beleaguered Bortles a trio of talented weapons in the passing game.

Backup: Bryan Walters

NFL1000 Score: 63.4/100

NFL1000 Position Ranking: 92/155

Bryan Walters' size (6'0", 195 lbs) and skill set comport with the traditional Z-receiver. He can operate on the outside and can gain separation on comeback and out routes, particularly against off- or catch-man coverage. He has the ability to defeat the press at the line of scrimmage, albeit not on a consistent basis.

At times Jacksonville moved him inside, either in the slot or as the No. 2 receiver in a trips formation, and in these settings Walters executed solid pivot routes and found the ability to get open underneath on crossing routes against zone coverage. He appeared in 10 games last season, tallying 24 receptions for 231 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He also saw increased playing time down the stretch with the injury to Hurns.

Walters is not a true vertical threat but can be schemed open on throws downfield, either on switch vertical concepts or by using fake screen looks to draw the defense toward the line of scrimmage. His hands are solid—above-average for the position as graded this past season. He is not a huge threat after the catch, but depending on route design or execution he can pick up additional yardage.

Backup: Rashad Greene

NFL1000 Score: 58.3/100

NFL1000 Position Ranking: 149/155

Rashad Greene saw limited action as a wide receiver last season, appearing in only eight games. In that time he caught five passes for 32 yards. The speedy receiver out of Florida State was used primarily as a punt returner, returning 21 punts for 131 yards. Two seasons ago he had a 63-yard punt return against the Titans and a 50-yard punt return touchdown against the Colts. As a receiver, his speed makes him a threat in the vertical game and a solid fit for the Jaguars' offensive style.

Team Need: 3/10

Potential Draft Fits: Josh Reynolds (Texas A&M), Isaiah Ford (Virginia Tech), ArDarius Stewart (Alabama), Taywan Taylor (Western Kentucky)