NFL1000: Jacksonville Jaguars 2017 NFL Draft Preview

NFL1000: Jacksonville Jaguars 2017 NFL Draft PreviewApril 25, 2017
Since Shad Khan bought the Jaguars from Wayne Weaver in 2011, the franchise has tried everything possible to reverse its fortunes. It's embraced analytics as much as any NFL team. It's benefited from several high draft picks. It's hired dynamic coaches from championship programs. It's spent a ton of money in free agency. And to date, none of it has worked. Jacksonville hasn't seen its NFL team in the postseason since 2007, it hasn't finished at least .500 since 2010 and the Jags haven't been able to bust past five wins in a season since.
So, once again, change has come to Jacksonville. Head coach Gus Bradley was fired last December, now officially replaced by former interim head coach and ex-assistant head coach Doug Marrone. It was an unspectacular choice, given Marrone's hand in an offense that was disastrous for the most part in 2016.
To add star power and some ostensible discipline to this latest rebuild, the team hired Tom Coughlin to be its vice president of football operations. Coughlin's pedigree is undeniable: He won two Super Bowls with the Giants, and he was the Jaguars' head coach in its most successful iteration from 1995 through 2002.
The effect of all this is questionable, though the team put big money down on free agency for the second straight season. It handed mammoth contracts to former Cardinals defensive lineman Calais Campbell and ex-Texans cornerback A.J. Bouye, signed Barry Church, the longtime Cowboys safety, and chimed in after that with a handful of lesser signings. If Campbell can combine with Malik Jackson, and Bouye plays like he did last season—this time with Jalen Ramsey—the defense could improve significantly. And of course, with a 3-13 mark in 2016, the Jags have yet another high draft pick coming up.
There's little to be said about the franchise's future until the matter of one former high pick—quarterback Blake Bortles—is decided. Bortles will enter his fourth NFL season as an unquestionable disappointment, and his regression last year has to worry everyone in the building. With that, don't be surprised if, when the fourth overall pick is to be made, Bortles' eventual successor hears his name called.
That would be just the latest in a series of recent shocks to the system this franchise has tried. Hopefully, at some point, it'll all pay off.
Methodology
The NFL1000 team of scouts graded a series of important attributes for every player in their positional review. Using a scale starting at zero and going up to anywhere from five to 50 based on the position and the attribute, our scouts graded each player based on their own expertise and countless hours of tape review over the years. Our evaluators had specific positional assignments in their proven fields of expertise.
Each corresponding position slide was written by the assigned scout.
Quarterback
Scheme: Air Coryell/hybrid
Starter: Blake Bortles
NFL1000 Score: 62.3/100
NFL1000 Position Rank: 34/38
It would be an understatement to say that Blake Bortles did not impress the NFL1000 scouting department in 2016, as he ranked 34th among 38 qualifying quarterbacks. This is not where you want a signal-caller to be three years into his NFL career.
Some blame can be put on the run game and offensive line, but Bortles has to shoulder most of the responsibility. After a 2015 season in which he showed development, he regressed mightily in 2016, and at times, looked like he was flinging the ball around back at UCF.
New head coach Doug Marrone has said that Bortles has to re-do his mechanics from the ground up, per Ryan O'Halloran of Jacksonville.com, and there's no guarantee the team will pick up his fifth-year option. It could also be speculated that after watching Bortles' tape, new Jaguars godfather Tom Coughlin might take a quarterback with the fourth overall pick. This is Bortles' prove-it season in all possible ways.
Backup: Chad Henne
NFL1000 Score: Did not have enough snaps to qualify
Chad Henne's been with the Jaguars since 2012, but the veteran hasn't thrown a pass in the regular season since 2014, when his early-season injury situation forced the team to start a then-rookie Bortles a year earlier than they would have liked. Henne's been riding the bench ever since, and he's now in the last year of his contract. He's a perfectly acceptable backup who can operate a short to intermediate passing game, though there's little to note about his deep arm, and he's prone to bouts of interceptionitis.
Backup: Brandon Allen
NFL1000 Score: Did not have enough snaps to qualify
An undersized quarterback (6'2", 219 lbs) who had scheme help at Arkansas, Brandon Allen was a sixth-round pick in 2016. He's got decent mobility and velocity, but will need work when it comes to throwing with anticipation and dealing with NFL defenses.
Team Need: 7/10
Potential Draft Fits: Mitchell Trubisky (North Carolina), Deshaun Watson (Clemson), Davis Webb (Cal)
Running Back
Scheme: Power
Starter: Chris Ivory
NFL1000 Score: 69.5/100
NFL1000 Position Rank: 48/82
Though he established himself as a legitimate starter in New York years ago, Chris Ivory had a terrible season by his standards in 2016. He averaged a career-low 3.8 yards per carry and struggled to stay on the field because of a hamstring injury.
At 29 years old, Ivory's physical style may be catching up to him. While he still runs hard, it's more difficult for him to run guys over on a weekly basis. He's a powerful inside runner who has good play speed and the quick feet you look for when gauging ability to run between the tackles. He has no problem lowering his shoulder on contact, and he possesses power to break soft arm tackles.
Ivory does not dance around, looking to get vertical fast. He's not a great outside runner, and patience can be a struggle for him, which is needed in space. He is a functional pass-catching running back and had 50 receptions the last two seasons combined. He is solid in pass protection. Overall, Ivory's durability is a major question mark, which should force the Jaguars to look for a long-term replacement in the draft.
Backup: T.J. Yeldon
NFL1000 Score: 68.5/100
NFL1000 Position Rank: 58/82
The former second-round pick has never lived up to the hype and has struggled to produce in the NFL. T.J. Yeldon started 13 games in 2016 and could not run for over 500 yards, averaging only 3.6 yards per carry. His skill has not delivered on what many thought he possessed when he was a prospect.
His play speed is a major problem. He does not have a quick burst and is a one-speed guy. He lacks the change-of-direction ability to make guys miss in space and can't make plays when nothing is there. Through two seasons, he has been an average player. The passing game is where he excels, as he has 86 career catches and is good as a checkdown option. Yeldon has soft hands for a running back.
Overall, he is a backup whose only real value is in the passing game, and the quicker the Jacksonville brass realizes it, the better off it will be.
Backup: Corey Grant
NFL1000 Score: Did not have enough snaps to qualify
With the lack of productivity in the run game, Corey Grant found increased opportunities in 2016. He has spent two seasons in Jacksonville, having his best campaign last year. While he only had 32 carries, he did average 5.1 yards. Depending on whom the team acquires in the draft, Grant could be fighting for a roster spot in training camp.
Team Need: 8/10
Potential Draft Fits: Leonard Fournette (LSU), Dalvin Cook (Florida State), Alvin Kamara (Tennessee)
Fullback
Scheme: Power
Starter: Tommy Bohanon
NFL1000 Score: Did not have enough snaps to qualify
Tommy Bohanon has been on the Jets for the last three years and will try to add a physical element to the Jacksonville run game in 2017. He has only started six games in the last two seasons. Bohanon is an old-school, physical player, who is strictly an isolation blocker.
He is not a threat to run the ball but does add value in the passing game. He has good hands and will look to get vertical with the football. Overall, Bohanon should make the team and help improve Jacksonville's running consistency.
Team Need: 4/10
Potential Draft Fits: Sam Rogers (Virginia Tech)
Wide Receiver
Scheme: Air Coryell/hybrid
Starter: Allen Robinson
NFL1000 Score: 67.9/100
NFL1000 Position Ranking: 38/155
Allen Robinson put up huge numbers for the Jaguars in 2015, catching 80 passes for 1,400 yards and 14 touchdowns. But similar to the rest of Jacksonville's offense, he failed to meet the lofty expectations in front of him last year. Robinson caught 73 passes for 883 yards and six touchdowns.
Despite the dip in production, he remains one of the more talented young receivers in the league. Robinson is a solid route-runner and has the footwork as well as upper-body strength to beat the press at the line of scrimmage. He is an effective receiver on vertical routes, as his ability versus the press allows him to get into routes quickly. He is also adept at tracking the football in flight and adjusting to throws. This makes him a great fit for an Air Coryell style.
Another area where Robinson might not get enough credit is blocking. Whether in the running game or following a reception by one of his teammates, he is often found looking for work downfield to help spring another Jaguar for a big gain. With his ability at all levels of the field, Robinson is in position to duplicate his 2015 numbers next year.
Starter: Allen Hurns
NFL1000 Score: 66.2/100
NFL1000 Position Ranking: 61/155
Similar to Robinson, Allen Hurns was unable to replicate the impressive numbers he posted in 2015. But Hurns played in only 11 games last year, missing the final five due to a hamstring injury. He should be ready for the start of the 2017 campaign, and when healthy he gives Jacksonville a quality option at X-receiver.
Whether against the press or facing off-coverage, he has the speed and route-running ability to get open on vertical routes, and like Robinson he does a good job of tracking the football over his shoulder or adjusting to throws downfield.
Jacksonville likes to move him around the formation as well, putting him on the boundary or even using him in the slot or with a reduced split to get favorable matchups. In Robinson and Hurns, the Jaguars have a potent pair of wideouts who can stress most defenses at all levels of the field.
Starter: Marqise Lee
NFL1000 Score: 68.3/100
NFL1000 Position Ranking: 33/155
While Robinson and Hurns took a step back, Marqise Lee posted the best numbers of his career in 2016. The former USC Trojan caught 63 passes for 851 yards and three touchdowns—all career highs. The Jaguars used him primarily out of the slot or as a Z-receiver, and he was effective on routes at all levels of the field. Whether on shallow crossers, dig routes breaking inside or on vertical routes down the field, he is adept at getting separation from defenders.
When used in the deeper passing game, he can make great adjustments to back-shoulder throws from Blake Bortles. A prime example of this trait came in Week 14 when he executed a vertical route against the Vikings and made a tremendous twisting adjustment to a throw, pulling the football in and managing to get both feet down. Lee, Hurns and Robinson give the beleaguered Bortles a trio of talented weapons in the passing game.
Backup: Bryan Walters
NFL1000 Score: 63.4/100
NFL1000 Position Ranking: 92/155
Bryan Walters' size (6'0", 195 lbs) and skill set comport with the traditional Z-receiver. He can operate on the outside and can gain separation on comeback and out routes, particularly against off- or catch-man coverage. He has the ability to defeat the press at the line of scrimmage, albeit not on a consistent basis.
At times Jacksonville moved him inside, either in the slot or as the No. 2 receiver in a trips formation, and in these settings Walters executed solid pivot routes and found the ability to get open underneath on crossing routes against zone coverage. He appeared in 10 games last season, tallying 24 receptions for 231 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He also saw increased playing time down the stretch with the injury to Hurns.
Walters is not a true vertical threat but can be schemed open on throws downfield, either on switch vertical concepts or by using fake screen looks to draw the defense toward the line of scrimmage. His hands are solid—above-average for the position as graded this past season. He is not a huge threat after the catch, but depending on route design or execution he can pick up additional yardage.
Backup: Rashad Greene
NFL1000 Score: 58.3/100
NFL1000 Position Ranking: 149/155
Rashad Greene saw limited action as a wide receiver last season, appearing in only eight games. In that time he caught five passes for 32 yards. The speedy receiver out of Florida State was used primarily as a punt returner, returning 21 punts for 131 yards. Two seasons ago he had a 63-yard punt return against the Titans and a 50-yard punt return touchdown against the Colts. As a receiver, his speed makes him a threat in the vertical game and a solid fit for the Jaguars' offensive style.
Team Need: 3/10
Potential Draft Fits: Josh Reynolds (Texas A&M), Isaiah Ford (Virginia Tech), ArDarius Stewart (Alabama), Taywan Taylor (Western Kentucky)
Tight End
Scheme: Air Coryell/hybrid
Starter: Marcedes Lewis
NFL1000 Score: 61.8/100
NFL1000 Position Ranking: 46/96
Veteran Marcedes Lewis played a more limited role for the Jaguars this past season, serving as primarily a blocking tight end. He played in 10 games, catching 20 passes for 169 yards and one touchdown before his season ended due to a calf injury. A veteran of 11 NFL campaigns, he'll likely remain a blocking tight end, given the addition of Mychal Rivera and the growth from Neal Sterling and Ben Koyack, but his size and frame (6'6", 280 lbs) make him a threat in short-yardage and red-zone situations in the passing game.
Starter: Mychal Rivera
NFL1000 Score: 60.1/100
NFL1000 Position Ranking: 63/96
Following a decent start to his career with the Raiders, Mychal Rivera has the chance to assume the mantle of a true No. 1 tight end. When utilized as a receiver, Rivera can be very effective. He has the athletic ability to challenge secondary defenders on downfield routes such as seam routes, but is also athletic enough to get open underneath against linebackers on option or crossing routes. In Jacksonville, he'll be able to work over the middle and might find advantageous matchups if defenses are more concerned with the trio of wide receivers on the outside.
As a blocker, Rivera is solid. He was effective on the edges in both power and zone designs, and will be able to contribute immediately as a blocker in both styles of play. In addition, he can be used on the wing to chip defenders on the edge before releasing, making him a solid contributor in pass protection as well.
Backup: Neal Sterling
NFL1000 Score: Did not have enough snaps to qualify
Neal Sterling saw limited playing time for the Jaguars, appearing in 10 games. In that time he hauled in 12 passes for 110 yards. He is still raw, recently making the switch to tight end from wide receiver, where he had a solid career at Monmouth University and was even a finalist for the Jerry Rice Award, given to the top freshman in the Football Championship Subdivision.
As a tight end, Sterling runs solid routes and showed the ability to effectively chip and release defenders on the edge, helping in pass protection as well. He was also strong in contested-catch situations, and as he continues to see action at tight end he could emerge as a solid option.
Backup: Ben Koyack
NFL1000 Score: 61.6/100
NFL1000 Position Ranking: 47/96
With both Lewis and former Jaguar Julius Thomas suffering injuries in 2016, rookie Ben Koyack was pressed into action early in his career. The former Notre Dame standout appeared in 14 games, catching 19 passes for 161 yards and a touchdown.
He struggled with drops at times, as well as getting separation on routes against man or zone coverage, but as a blocker he was extremely dependable. He showed the ability to execute down blocks in power schemes, as well as the footwork and technique to get to the second level and take on linebackers and safeties.
With Lewis nearing the end of his career, Koyack is in prime position to take on the role of blocking tight end for Jacksonville, and with some refinement as a route-runner and at the catch point, he could be a dual-purpose tight end in short order.
Team Need: 2/10
Potential Draft Fits: Jake Butt (Michigan), Jordan Leggett (Clemson), Cole Hikutini (Louisville)
Left Tackle
Scheme: Zone flex
Starter: Branden Albert
NFL1000 Score: 71.9/100
NFL1000 Position Rank: 25/40
Branden Albert was traded to Jacksonville in March but looks as if he is holding out for a new contract.
Albert has not played a full season since 2011. At 32 years old, his inability to stay healthy the last few seasons has attributed to his overall decline in performance, which was at one time considered elite.
Albert had struggles in both the running game and in pass protection, which he used to be able to hang his hat on. At this point of his career, recent play tells us he is adequate at best.
It is unclear the level of commitment Jacksonville has to Albert. When all things factor in, the Jaguars could draft a tackle early, which would spark the team to move on from Albert before training camp.
Backup: Colin Kelly
NFL1000 Score: Did not have enough snaps to qualify
Colin Kelly was an undrafted free agent signed by Kansas City in 2013 out of Oregon State. He was waived in his second season and has since bounced around from San Francisco and Chicago's practice squads.
Kelly can play tackle and both guard positions.
Team Need: 10/10
Potential Draft Fits: Cam Robinson (Alabama), Ryan Ramczyk (Wisconsin), Garett Bolles (Utah)
Right Tackle
Scheme: Zone flex
Starter: Jermey Parnell
NFL1000 Score: 71.5/100
NFL1000 Position Rank: 17/38
Jermey Parnell has started 31 out of 32 possible games for Jacksonville since he signed with the organization after leaving Dallas.
Parnell is a lengthy pass protector with range and physicality in the running game. He surrendered just four sacks in 2016, but he'll need to continue to improve his consistency in his pass sets. Sometimes he oversets, making him susceptible to inside counter moves.
At times he'll underset, which leads to his reaching and grabbing (called for 13 penalties).
Backup: Josh Wells
NFL1000 Score: Did not have enough snaps to qualify
Josh Wells enters his fourth season as a professional, which all have been with Jacksonville since the team signed him as an undrafted free agent out of James Madison in 2014.
Wells landed on injured reserve in 2015, and he suffered another injury early in 2016 and was out until Week 12. He has appeared in 17 career games as a Jaguar, all as a reserve.
Team Need: 0/10
Potential Draft Fits: None. The team could consider bringing in camp competition via undrafted free agents.
Offensive Guard
Scheme: Zone flex
Starter: Patrick Omameh
NFL1000 Score: 66.3/100
NFL1000 Position Rank: 74/78
Patrick Omameh got a chance for major reps last year, and while his play didn't seem glaringly bad on the surface, there wasn't much to like.
He plays tall and struggles to generate a powerful anchor. He had issues getting off his stance, putting him behind the eight ball in hand-fighting battles. Because of this, Omameh repeatedly allowed defenders to get into his frame before he was ready, giving them leverage.
He's smooth, and that helps hide his movement deficiencies, but he needs to be more explosive out of his stance.
Starter: A.J. Cann
NFL1000 Score: 67.3/100
NFL1000 Position Rank: 67/78
The A.J. Cann experiment is on its last legs. The Jaguars have not addressed the worst guard situation in the league yet this offseason, and revamping the whole group may be required.
Cann is one of the worst pass protectors in the league, and it wouldn't be a shock if the Jaguars doubled up on interior help to eventually replace both him and Omameh.
Backup: Chris Reed
NFL1000 Scores: 69.0/100
NFL1000 Rank: 48/78
How Omameh kept the starting job from Chris Reed is a mystery, but Reed is the only guard on this depth chart with promise. The former wrestler wins with power rather than active feet, but he was a sturdy pass protector and presence in the run game.
Team Need: 9/10
Potential Draft Fits: Forrest Lamp (Western Kentucky), Dan Feeney (Indiana)
Center
Scheme: Zone flex
Starter: Brandon Linder
NFL1000 Score: 70.8/100
NFL1000 Position Rank: 17/38
While moving Brandon Linder from guard to center filled one hole by creating another, he did a nice job transitioning. Linder is a solid pass protector, showcasing a strong anchor in vertical sets, but that strength doesn't transition to his being the most physical drive-blocker.
Linder is about the only guy on this Jacksonville line who could be a long-term piece, and that says more about the Jags' situation than him given he is firmly in the glut of midtier centers.
Backup: Luke Bowanko
NFL1000 Score: Did not have enough snaps to qualify
Luke Bowanko is one of the league's tallest centers at 6'6". While that may work with the hulking Blake Bortles under center, if a shorter QB is drafted to replace him, a different backup center may be needed.
Team Need: 3/10
Potential Draft Fits: Tyler Orlosky (West Virginia), Jon Toth (Kentucky)
Defensive End
Scheme: 4-3
Starter: Calais Campbell
NFL1000 Score: 71.9/100
NFL1000 Position Rank: 2/53 (3-4 DE)
Calais Campbell has been one of the better defensive linemen in the NFL over past eight years. Last year with the Cardinals, he played 830 snaps and recorded 53 tackles and eight sacks.
He graded out as our second-best 3-4 defensive end. Anchored by his run-defense grade, Campbell is still a standout defender.
Expect the Jaguars to use him as a LDE in their 4-3 defense. Campbell will kick inside in their nickel packages to rush the passer.
Starter: Dante Fowler Jr.
NFL1000 Score: 65.6/100
NFL1000 Position Rank: 36/68
Plenty of Jaguars fans were upset with Dante Fowler Jr.'s 2016 season. Oftentimes, he was running around clueless, committing bad penalties and running around the quarterback without ever pressuring him.
Otherwise, Fowler graded decently because he's still athletic, can be used in a variety of ways and flashed enough to have us hopeful. Also, it seemed as if the Jags figured out how to use him after Gus Bradley was fired.
It's unclear if Fowler will split more time with Ngakoue or Campbell, but expect the trio to play in most of Jacksonville's defensive snaps.
Starter: Yannick Ngakoue
NFL1000 Score: 65.7/100
NFL1000 Rank: 33/68
In an impressive rookie campaign, Yannick Ngakoue provided the edge-rushing threat for the Jaguars. He looked athletic, flexible and had the awareness to force fumbles when he got to the QB.
In 706 snaps, Ngakoue recorded 23 tackles and eight sacks. There were many games where he only had one standout play, and it was a sack/forced fumble.
Ngakoue wasn't asked to do much in the run game, and how he progresses in that area might decide how much of a split he sees with Fowler.
Team Need: 3/10
Potential Draft Fits: Derek Rivers (Youngstown State), Carl Lawson (Auburn)
Defensive Tackle
Scheme: 4-3
Starter: Malik Jackson
NFL1000 Score: 70.9/100
NFL1000 Position Rank: 16/99
Malik Jackson is a wrecking ball to interior offensive linemen. He is primarily a 3-tech who has crafted his game around explosive and immediate disruption. Off the snap, Jackson has the juice to get right into blockers and derail plays.
He can get the initial advantage and use his strength to work to the quarterback or the running back. The Broncos' loss of Jackson to the Jaguars a year ago was devastating to their interior defensive line. Jackson is not a superstar, but he's right up there in the next-best tier of interior defenders.
Backup: Sheldon Day
NFL1000 Score: 60.8/100
NFL1000 Position Rank: 68/99
Sheldon Day has to find an identity as a player. Right now, he is a top-heavy tweener whose best trait is his ability to get off the ball. Plays fall apart for Day after his initial burst, though.
He does not have the fortitude to consistently battle in the trenches and hold his ground, nor does he have the agility or savvy to be a quick disruptor. Day is fortunate enough to have a solid base trait in his snap burst, but he's going to need to show more than that moving forward.
Backup: Abry Jones
NFL1000 Scores 61.4/100
NFL1000 Position Rank: 64/99
Abry Jones plays a nice role for the Jaguars. Though he lacks explosive ability or a knack for big plays as a pass-rusher, he is a good rotational run defender. Jones has the ability to get to his gap and control it.
He’s not going to be one to truly influence run plays, but he's the type of run defender who does his job and doesn’t make life harder on the linebackers playing over the top of him. Being able to plug in as a quality run defender behind the starting rotation is valuable.
Team Need: 8/10
Potential Draft Fits: Jaleel Johnson (Iowa), Carlos Watkins (Clemson), Dalvin Tomlinson (Alabama)
Outside Linebacker
Scheme: 4-3 (Under)
Starter: Telvin Smith
NFL1000 Score: 71.5/100
NFL1000 Position Rank: 5/46
Telvin Smith took a leap in his junior season. A year ago, he dominated in stretches and had moments of unreal play, but his effectiveness came in flashes. He put it all together in 2016.
Most notably, Smith improved as a pass defender. He was lost in coverage just a year prior, but in 2016, he showed plenty of awareness and comfort in space to be able to be a positive impact in coverage.
As a run defender, Smith retained his explosive-play ability while reducing the number of negative plays. He has always been an exceptional talent, and it was great to see it all come together.
Backup: Paul Posluszny
NFL1000 Score: 72.7/100
NFL1000 Position Rank: 14/65 (Graded as ILB, moving to SLB)
Paul Posluszny may be the least exciting linebacker in the league, and yet he’s consistently one of the top tacklers at the position. He does everything at such a consistent level that he’s been able to carve out a 10-year career at a physically demanding position.
The Jaguars have young defenders around Posluszny, but he can compete in the NFL as an above-average starter for another year or two. Surrounding him are hyper-athletic players in Telvin Smith and Myles Jack. That’s enough to mitigate any potential slowing down of Posluszny, but the Jaguars would be wise to find a reasonable replacement soon, as neither Smith nor Jack seem suited to be a true inside 'backer.
With other holes on the roster to address, specifically quarterback, the Jaguars likely won’t be taking an outside linebacker with one of their top picks.
Backup: Sean Porter
NFL1000 Score: Did not have enough snaps to qualify
Sean Porter has been a career backup, and things won't change in 2017.
He is an explosive downhill linebacker who has enough range in space to be intriguing, and his ability as a run-and-chase linebacker is enticing. However, Porter is too often a step or two behind the play mentally, which ends with his being blocked out before he has a chance.
The Jaguars would be wise to bring in competition for Porter.
Backup: Lerentee McCray
NFL1000 Score: Did not have enough snaps to qualify
Pinning down Lerentee McCray’s position is tough. He has the long, athletic build that allows him to be used as an edge-rusher, though he has also shown the speed to work in space.
Unfortunately, injuries throughout his career have stunted his growth at any one position, leaving him to be a tweener of sorts. For the Jaguars, McCray makes the most sense in their strong-side role that clutches close to the line of scrimmage, almost like an edge-rusher.
McCray should not be a long-term option for the Jaguars, though.
Team Need: 5/10
Potential Draft Fits: Duke Riley (LSU), Paul Magloire (Arizona), Deon Hollins (UCLA)
Inside Linebacker
Scheme: 4-3
Starter: Myles Jack
NFL1000 Score: 61.9/100
NFL1000 Position Rank: 25/46 (Graded as a 4-3 OLB last year)
After spending his rookie year out of position, Myles Jack will be moving to his more natural middle linebacker spot. He played Jacksonville’s strong-side linebacker role last year and was asked to be a pseudo line-of-scrimmage player. Jack was never that type of player in college, so it didn’t make sense. The staff wanted both Jack and Paul Posluszny on the field but didn’t have a great way to make it work.
The new staff, however, looks to be moving forward with Jack as the middle linebacker. He is used to reading keys and taking angles from the middle linebacker position, not to mention he has fantastic range and versatility in coverage. As he moves into his natural position, Jack should begin to find his footing.
Backup: Audie Cole
NFL1000 Score: Did not have enough snaps to qualify
Audie Cole signed with the Jaguars as a free agent in the offseason. He backed up Eric Kendricks in 2016 and saw the field for a handful of games while Kendricks recovered from nagging injuries.
Cole is a fantastic special teams player and an efficient and technically sound linebacker. He doesn’t have the explosiveness or stack-and-shed ability like Kendricks does, but he was effective by playing controlled football.
Starter Myles Jack has an injury history that may have persuaded Cole to give Jacksonville a shot. Regardless, with Jack in front and Cole backing him up, there’s little chance the Jaguars take an inside 'backer high. Expect them to round out the depth chart with a late guy or undrafted free agent.
Team Need: 2/10
Potential Draft Fits: Riley Bullough (Michigan State), Ben Boulware (Clemson), Keith Kelsey (Louisville)
Cornerback
Scheme: 2-Man and Cover 3
Starter: A.J. Bouye
NFL1000 Score: 69.2/100
NFL1000 Position Rank: 20/133
A.J. Bouye was a revelation in 2016. During the final stretch of the season, he was one of the best corners in the NFL. Look no further than Wild Card Weekend against Oakland. Against Amari Cooper and Michael Crabtree, two top 20 receivers, Bouye was targeted seven times and didn't give up a catch.
Sometimes there are times where those numbers lie. The corner could've gotten lucky due to an errant throw. Not in this case. Bouye didn't have a blown coverage all game. If you average his scores from Week 12 through the Raiders game, he averaged a 74. That would've been good for fourth overall.
He has the type of recognition you'd expect from a 10-year veteran, but his quickness and change of direction is top tier. He beats receivers to the spot, as evidenced by his 16 passes defensed. Bouye excels in off and press man and should give the Jags some much-needed versatility.
Starter: Jalen Ramsey
NFL1000 Score: 68.9/100
NFL1000 Position Rank: 23/133
Jalen Ramsey was nothing short of outstanding. He had some peaks and valleys, like you'd expect from a rookie, but his peaks hint that he can be a top-five corner in this league.
Grading 74 or better six times is even more impressive. Let's use the Texans game as an example. He shadowed DeAndre Hopkins everywhere. When he was on the outside, he gave up three completions on 12 targets.
Ramsey is going to be a good one.
Nickel: Aaron Colvin
NFL1000 Score: 62.5/100
NFL1000 Position Rank: 70/133
Aaron Colvin missed the first four games due to suspension and two other games due to injury. Entering the final year of his contract, his fate is all but sealed.
He is the perfect fit for a slot corner. He's a good blitzer. Fine tackler. Can cover underneath well enough, too. The issue is the further away he gets from the line of scrimmage, the worse he is.
It's safe to expect Jacksonville to bring in some competition later in the draft.
Team Need: 4/10
Potential Draft Fits: Desmond King (Iowa), Jourdan Lewis (Michigan), Chidobe Awuzie (Colorado)
Free Safety
Scheme: 2-man and Cover 3
Starter: Tashaun Gipson
NFL1000 Score: 68.1/100
NFL1000 Position Rank: 42/50
Tashaun Gipson was miscast in the Jaguars scheme under Gus Bradley, where he was almost exclusively used as the single-high safety in their Cover 3. But despite firing Bradley, large parts of his defensive staff were retained. This suggests the scheme won’t necessarily be vastly different, though the Jags could use more two-deep safety looks and play more man coverage to suit Jalen Ramsey.
Gipson wasn’t a good center fielder for Bradley and the Jaguars. He was too deep to have an impact on many plays. When he was at his best with the Browns, they varied his coverage assignments, including different man matchups against tight ends and slot receivers.
It's unclear how the Jaguars will adjust their defensive scheme this year, but if they stick to primarily Cover 3, Gipson will likely continue to struggle and would need replacing. If they change things up and allow Gipson to play various roles, he could rediscover his form.
Backup: Peyton Thompson
NFL1000 Score: Did not have enough snaps to qualify
After going undrafted in 2012, Peyton Thompson has bounced around the league. He initially signed with the Falcons but has also spent time with the Redskins and Bears.
He’s rarely managed to see the field, and at this point in his career he’s just a backup and special teams contributor.
Team Need: 5/10
Potential Draft Fits: Malik Hooker (Ohio State), Marcus Williams (Utah), Eddie Jackson (Alabama)
Strong Safety
Scheme: 2-man and Cover 3
Starter: Barry Church
NFL1000 Score: 74.3/100
NFL1000 Position Rank: 10/53
Barry Church has come a long way since going undrafted in 2010. The seven-year veteran is an accomplished safety who likes playing more in the box but can play deeper in coverage when needed. He's a reliable starter who always knows where he needs to be in both coverage and against the run.
He reads the run game well and not only fits his gap but also works to win it. Church can provide a spark with a big hit on occasion to get the defense going and is also a trustworthy tackler when he needs to be.
Church should provide leadership on the back end and fill Johnathan Cyprien's void, who left for the Titans in free agency.
Backup: Jarrod Wilson
NFL1000 Score: Did not have enough snaps to qualify
Jarrod Wilson signed with the Jaguars last year as an undrafted free agent. At 6'2", 209 pounds, he offers intriguing size for a strong safety who plays more in the box.
He could try to take on a dime linebacker role too, but he is still a developmental project going into his second season. He should benefit from sitting behind a veteran presence in Church.
Team Need: 3/10
Potential Draft Fits: Justin Evans (Texas A&M), Josh Harvey-Clemons (Louisville), Lorenzo Jerome (Saint Francis)
Kicker
Starter: Jason Myers
NFL1000 Score: 68.8/100
NFL1000 Position Rank: 9/34
Jason Myers made just 79.4 percent of his field goals in 2016, placing him 23rd in accuracy among qualified kickers. So why did he end up as the ninth-rated kicker for the season?
Myers' average attempt came from 42.82 yards, over five yards longer than the NFL average last season. With 12 attempts from over 50 yards, he was one of only two kickers with more than 10 attempts from that distance, and he had just 11 attempts from under 40 yards. Yes, you read that correctly: Myers attempted more kicks from over 50 yards than he did from under 40.
Myers has one of the biggest legs in the league, consistently blasting kickoffs through the end zone and into the stands. He still needs to refine his prodigious leg strength, but with a more normal distribution of kicks, he stands to be a slightly above-average option in 2017.
Team Need: 3/10
Potential Draft Fits: Unlikely to draft, but undrafted competition could be brought in.
Punter
Punter: Brad Nortman
NFL1000 Score: 64.6/100
NFL1000 Position Rank: 26/34
Brad Nortman came over from the Panthers prior to the 2016 offseason and was somewhat of a disappointment in Jacksonville. He had always featured a big leg, grading out as above average in hang time, but he produced just average distance last season.
That is an issue for Nortman, as he lacks strong directional control. Without superior power stats, he does not supply enough in the punt game for a competitive team.
In 2015, Nortman had struggled making consistent contact out of his own end, but he seemed to resolve that heading into last season. He still needs to address his punting in pin-deep situations, as he is inconsistent when asked to drop a ball inside the opposing 20-yard line from near midfield.
He is likely not the answer longterm for the Jaguars.
Team Need: 4/10
Potential Draft Fits: Unlikely to draft, but undrafted competition should be brought in.