Ranking the Top 50 Players Invited to the 2017 NFL Scouting Combine
Ranking the Top 50 Players Invited to the 2017 NFL Scouting Combine
Yesterday, the NFL.com announced which college prospects will be attending the league's combine in Indianapolis later this month. The combine is used as a medical checkup for players, as well as a platform for interviews, but the only factor that comes from the week that most casual fans will pay attention to are 40-yard dash times.
The NFL has taken a stand on players with criminal offenses, banning them from participation at the even. Dane Brugler of CBS Sports noted Mississippi quarterback Chad Kelly, Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon and Grambling State receiver Chad Williams as players who missed the cut for off-field reasons. Both Kelly and Williams were at last month's Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama.
Looking ahead at the combine week, the last major hurdle for most of these draft prospects, we'll breakdown who the top 50 attendees will be in Indianapolis. Some of these players will not be participating in drills, since they are recovering from injuries or surgeries stemming from the 2016 season, but there are few exceptions of players being invited to the combine, injured or not, who don't go through checkups, weigh-ins and the interview process.
Follow along as we layout who the main characters are in this draft pool, including just about every possible name you can expect to see on Day 1 of the draft.
50. Cordrea Tankersley, CB, Clemson
The first thing that will be brought up with Cordrea Tankersley will be his age. While most players who are drafted in the top 50 picks of an NFL draft are very young, Tankersley will be a 24-year-old rookie in-season.
The reason for this is that he went to a military academy coming out of high school, and he stayed all four years while at Clemson. It's possible that he could have left after 2015, his first year as a starter, but he was a number two cornerback at the time, with Mackendie Alexander, a Minnesota Vikings second-round pick, as the team's top defensive back.
Tankersley is "handsy" and may not be able to get away with his style of play in the NFL as frequently. Recorded nine interceptions and 20 additional pass breakups over the last two years is nothing to scoff at, though, and the combination of that, the fact that he will likely measure in over 6'0"-flat and the fact that he has a chance to run in the 4.4s in the 40-yard dash makes him a very interesting play early on in Day 2.
49. Ethan Pocic, IOL/OT, LSU
Ethan Pocic is the opposite of what you think of when you think of college offensive linemen. For the most part, most draftable offensive linemen play offensive tackle, but with only 64 starting professional tackle spots in the NFL, they often have to kick inside to guard.
Tackles, who have to play in space, are most often the best players on the line from the high school level up. That's why it's odd that Pocic, who played guard and center for most of his career at LSU, would kick to offensive tackle at this point in his career.
Pocic, who played just one game at left tackle and one game at right tackle with the Tigers, is listed at 6'7" on the school's official site, though, and size is a premium at the position. Pocic very well might be the class five-tool offensive lineman, with the ability to line up wherever you want him to.
He was a team captain, a first-team All-SEC and a first-team All-American player.
48. Dalvin Tomlinson, DL, Alabama
At the Senior Bowl, Dalvin Tomlinson was the most consistent defensive tackle when stopping the run. He's not great at beating linemen on pass-rush attempts, but for a nose tackle, he's more than fine.
Last year, in a much deeper defensive tackle class, his former teammate Jarran Reed was a second-round pick with the Seattle Seahawks. Expect to hear Tomlinson's name to come off the board around the same range.
Tomlinson is the best nose tackle in the draft right now, though he doesn't bring a lot to a team on third down. He may be a two-down run stopper, but even in 2017, with the way that defensive lines have to rotate so heavily, that still has a bunch of value.
He can play either head up on the center, in the A-Gap, in a bear front or head up on tackle at the next level. As long as you don't design a scheme where he's the penetrating tackle, he should fit almost across the board as an interior player.
47. Marlon Mack, RB, South Florida
If you didn't watch South Florida last year, you missed a treat in Marlon Mack. The Bulls running back helped vault the team into the national conservation, while pushing head coach Willie Taggart's profile to a point where he was able to take the head job at the University of Oregon.
Like Taggart, Mack also left with some eligibility left. In every single one of the seasons that Mack played, he was able to crack 1,000 yards rushing, and in the American Athletic Conference, there's not much more he could have proven in a new scheme in 2017.
Mack's initial burst out of his cuts is very impressive, though his long speed tends to dwindle as he stands up when running in space. Mack's 10-yard split will be more impressive than his 40-yard dash in Indianapolis.
46. Teez Tabor, CB, Florida
Jalen "Teez" Tabor is a cornerback from the University of Florida who has taken over college football over the past few seasons. In the last two years, he's made the first-team All-SEC list at cornerback, which in the top conference of defensive talent in the sport is significant.
He missed the season opener, though, due to a suspension involving an altercation between him and his teammate C'yontai Lewis. Before then, in 2015, Tabor was suspended for refusing to take a drug test. If anyone is on the hot seat to pass the combine drug test, it's Tabor.
Tabor checks every baseline box, in terms of height (6'0") and athleticism, but there's just play-making potential missing from his game. He's a high end second cornerback or a medium to slightly below average number one corner. In a class that has so many cornerbacks with so many styles of play, it's really a "pick you type" market at the position.
45. Jabrill Peppers, S/LB, Michigan
Jabrill Peppers might be the most popular defensive player in the country, but it's because he's not just a defensive player. After coming in as a cornerback recruit, Peppers eventually transitioned from safety to linebacker, as his athleticism didn't match up with his coverage ability.
Peppers also returned kicks for Michigan on top of lining up as a tailback for the team. The NFL lists him as a linebacker at the combine, but there's a decent chance that he gets a look or two at safety or running back, similar to the pre-draft process of Shaq Thompson of the Carolina Panthers, who also played safety, running back and eventually linebacker for the Washington Huskies.
He's a project, but he can be an outside linebacker in a 4-3 defense who also plays as an overhang defender against spread looks. That's important, as most 4-3 defenses pull out an outside linebacker when they go into a 4-2 nickel defense. If he can have a Micah Hyde-type of impact as an overhang defender in the slot, he'll be worth a top-45 pick in redrafts.
44. Tre'Davious White, CB, LSU
Tre'Davious White had an up and down career with the LSU Tigers. As a freshman, he was a standout, which started the hype that eventually built to a "future first-round pick" label after his true sophomore season.
In 2015, though, his junior season, he had some lapses. Instead of declaring during his first shot at the draft, despite making the second-team All-SEC team, White returned to school for his senior season.
That turned out to be a great choice, as he became a team captain, a consensus All-American and an All-SEC player for the first time in his career. According to NFL Draft Scout, he's a quarter-inch short of 6'0" with a 4.50-second 40-yard dash time. After generating some momentum at this year's Senior Bowl, White could parlay a good combine into a first-round selection.
43. Jaleel Johnson, DL, Iowa
Jaleel Johnson is one of just two under tackle prospects in this top-50. In a weak draft class at the defensive tackle position, don't be surprised if he starts to rise up as a potential first-round pick.
Johnson is incredibly consistent in reading blocks, and even against Big 10 competition, he came out with many more wins than losses on a down-to-down basis. Some may worry about his impact as a pass-rusher, but his 7.5 sacks in 2016 should keep those thoughts away.
He's stout enough that he can play as a one-technique in a 4-3 defense that uses their defensive tackle more ambiguously, like the Carolina Panthers do. At Senior Bowl practices, his rush reps with guards and centers didn't land like on film, but when team reps came along, Johnson stepped up.
42. Zach Cunningham, LB, Vanderbilt
For teams that value a linebacker who can play sideline to sideline, Zach Cunningham is going to be a player who many think highly of. Teams that primarily run a Cover 3 scheme, where linebackers have to drop into the flats in coverage, need athletic linebackers like Cunningham. It's why teams like the Carolina Panthers and the Seattle Seahawks draft like they do.
Cunningham may not be Jamie Collins in terms of athleticism, but he's about as close as you're going to get in this draft class. Last year, in the Southeastern Conference, he totaled 125 tackles. He also registered 16.5 tackles for a loss.
It's not often that Vanderbilt football players declare early for the draft, but Cunningham isn't your typical Commodore. He's a top-50 lock who should be on the minds of those picking late in the first round, like the New England Patriots who need help at linebacker.
41. Caleb Brantley, DL, Florida
This defensive tackle class is very weak. For as strong as the 2016 class was, with three 3-4 defensive ends or tackles going in the top-12 picks and six in the first round overall, this class is weak.
The top true defensive tackle on this list, one who play as a defensive tackle and not a hybrid player like Alabama's Jonathan Allen or Michigan State's Malik McDowell, is Caleb Brantley of Florida. He's a very athletic defensive tackle, and if his combine lands right, in this market, he could see a sharp rise in his draft stock.
At the end of the day, defensive linemen get drafted in the first round, and if Brantley is the top name for a team which absolutely needs a tackle after free agency, he could be a top-20 player. In three years at Florida, Brantley recorded 5.5 sacks and 20.5 tackles for a loss. Expect him to be a three-technique defender in the NFL, be it in a 4-3 or 3-4 defense.
40. Dede Westbrook, WR, Oklahoma
Think Randall Cobb. That's who Dede Westbrook is going to be compared to during the draft process.
A Heisman Trophy finalist, you could make the case that Westbrook, an Oklahoma wideout, had the best season of any college receiver in 2016. He's small, but he's also fast an elusive. He may not be on John Ross' level, but he's about as close to a second-round lock as you can peg.
Westrbook was twice arrested for domestic violence, which may impact his draft stock. There have been no rumors at this time as to if NFL teams will or won't weigh that into their evaluation of the receiver.
39. Antonio Garcia, OT, Troy
Antonio Garcia looks more like a defensive end than an offensive tackle, and that plays into his advantage. Around bowl season, hype started building around the Sun Belt bookend, and by the time the Senior Bowl came around, rumors of "the next Terron Armstead" had spread.
Garcia looked the part in one-on-ones, in terms of athleticism. Still, he struggled with consistency compared to the likes of Western Michigan's Taylor Moton, but he has the tools to be the best tackle in this draft class when it's all said and done.
No one has more to gain in a weak offensive tackle class than a player like Garcia, who if he puts up Armstead or Tyron Smith like numbers, could rise into the top-20 of every draft board. What he does in Indianapolis will decide where he's drafted. Few players have that fate.
38. Taco Charlton, EDGE, Michigan
Before this season, Taco Charlton only had nine career sacks and 14.5 career tackles for a loss in his three years at the University of Michigan. Even early on in his senior season, he didn't have the same type of splash impact that he ended the year with.
Against Ohio State and Florida State, on a national stage, he took over games for moments. In those two games alone, he recorded five tackles for a loss and 3.5 sacks. That's a huge bump from his 8.5 tackles for a loss and 6.5 sacks over nine games to start the season.
In some ways, he's similar to Kevin Dodd, a Clemson pass-rusher who last year got hot during the playoffs and made a name for himself. Dodd wound up being an early second-round pick to the Tennessee Titans.
The biggest difference between Dodd and Charlton? According to NFL Draft Scout, Charlton is going to measure in taller than 6'5" and heavier than 270 pounds.
37. Evan Engram, TE, Mississippi
When you hear about Evan Engram this winter and spring, the name that will continue to come up is Jordan Reed. Both shorter, thinner tight ends, they are often linked as "H-back types," with Reed being the NFL prototype ever since Aaron Hernandez was asked to stay away from New England's headquarters.
Engram had a breakout 65-reception, 926-yard and eight-touchdown season with the Ole Miss Rebels in 2016. Like most of the seniors on this list, Engram was a known commodity going into his senior season, but he made the most of one final year before being thrown into the talent pool.
At the Senior Bowl, Engram weighed in at 236 pounds, about 10 to 15 pounds above what he looked like while playing in the Southeastern Conference. At 6'3", he was still big enough to block the likes of Florida State defensive end DeMarcus Walker five yards off of the ball in the season opener.
After Engram's all-star practices, and his weigh in, his stock is trending upward. Considering his athleticism, especially juxtaposed to some of the blocking tight ends who are slated to participate at the combine, he's going to separate himself from the pack even more this month.
36. Pat Elflein, IOL, Ohio State
Ohio State's offense had legitimate problems in 2016, despite making the playoffs. They had a shaky right side of their offensive line, and their quarterback J.T. Barrett looked like an undraftable prospect after shining in his freshman and sophomore seasons.
The most solid spot that the Buckeyes had last year on the offensive side of the ball, though, was center, where Pat Elflein transitioned after staring as a guard for the team. He did so well as an interior lineman in his career that he elected to not even show up to the Senior Bowl, the all-star showcase for the top senior talents in college football.
Elflein, after one year at center, won the Remington Trophy, an award given to the top center in college football. Elflein didn't need to return to school in 2016, which was why he entered the year as one of the top seniors in the class, but by him coming back, in a relatively weak offensive line class, he's proven to every NFL scout that he can play left guard, center and right guard with ease.
35. Dan Feeney, IOL, Indiana
The best pure interior offensive line prospect in this draft is Dan Feeney, a guard from Indiana. While at the Senior Bowl, Feeney spent some reps at both guard and center, though, leading some to believe that he can play the middle spot on the offensive line in the NFL, too.
If he clears medical concerns around his concussion issues, Feeney will be the highest college guard drafted in the 2017 class. Based on his athleticism, you have to assume that power teams will look at him as a left guard, when he can pull across the formation more often, and zone scheme will have him highly-rated.
Feeney was a four-year starter at Indiana, earning Freshman All-American honors in 2013. He finished his career with back-to-back All-American honors in 2015 and 2016. There's few boxes left for him to check as an interior lineman.
34. Garett Bolles, OT, Utah
Garett Bolles, before he plays one single snap of regular season football at the NFL level, will be a 25-year-old, With that being said, there's a good chance he's the best offensive tackle prospect in this draft class on draft day.
Bolles didn't play college football until 2014, after a mission trip, when he joined Snow College, a junior college in Utah. After two years, he became one of the most sought out junior college prospects in American, but instead of leaving for the SEC, he stuck around and played for his in-state Utes.
In his one season of play in major college football, he earned a first-team All-Pac-12 nod. With Wisconsin's Ryan Ramczyk out for the combine, Bolles has a chance to make up a lot of ground on some of the younger prospects in this class with a solid performance. If he fails to do something big, though, while other names shine, he might find himself stuck in the 30s of draft rankings.
33. Eddie Jackson, S/CB, Alabama
If not for an injury, Eddie Jackson would be talked about as a potential first-round pick in the upcoming draft. Jackson started his career off as a cornerback for Nick Saban's Crimson Tide, but he played the last two seasons as a safety for the team.
Jackson has had two major injuries: An ACL tear as a sophomore and a leg fracture as a senior. If Jackson wanted to be a top-100 pick last season, Jackson could have declared a season early for the draft after 2015, but he, like Reuben Foster, Tim Williams and Jonathan Allen, was part of a group of defenders who returned to give Alabama one of the best defenses that we've seen in recent years.
He has the size and speed that you want out of a safety prospect, and the fact that be might be able to play cornerback in a pinch can only help his draft stock. While there's a stigma around Saban-coached corners, his recent safeties, like HaHa Clinton-Dix and Landon Collins, have thrived in the NFL.
32. Derek Rivers, EDGE, Youngstown State
If you don't know who Derek Rivers is, don't worry. Most of the draft world doesn't, either.
Coming out of high school Rivers played at a military academy in an effort to earn a Division I scholarship, which he landed with Youngstown State. There, under former head coach Bo Pelini, he became the school's all-time sack leader.
Pelini, a defensive coach who even coached in the NFL for nine seasons, was able to develop pass-rushing prospects like Randy Gregory in the past, and Rivers might have a better NFL career than any of them. In terms of frame and athleticism, nothing is holding Rivers back from being a consistent eight-sack force in the NFL.
While that might not sound like much, pass-rushers are like quarterbacks in the way that there's a massive drop off after the first round. Rivers is about all you can ask for from a Day 2 pass-rusher. He bends in all the right places, can come around the corner with ease and consistently plays the run with good hand placement.
At the Senior Bowl practices, no pass-rusher looked more impressive in one-on-ones than Rivers.
31. Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin
Ryan Ramczyk is one of three offensive tackles who are being mocked as potential first-round picks right now. If you didn't know that name before now, no one blames you.
The Badger product didn't even play a Division I game until 2016. Jesse Temple of ESPN told Ramczyk's crazy story earlier this season. Basically, he turned down a scholarship to the University of Pittsburgh coming out of high school, because he wanted to stay close to home and nearly quit football altogether to become a welder.
Ramcyzk said no to Pittsburgh, showed up to Winona State but left before playing, missed a season of the sport, then spent time at both Madison Area Technical College and Mid-State Technical College before joining Wisconsin-Stevens Point's football team, which then led to a transfer to Wisconsin-Madison. In his one year of Division I play, after graduating high school in 2012 with a Division I offer, he was an All-American.
After declaring a year early, with "early" being a relative term, Ramczyk had hip surgery on January 4th, according to CBS Sports' draft profile. He will not be running drills at the combine.
30. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford
You should know who Christian McCaffrey is by now. He's all over television and magazine covers from August until January.
The Stanford running back is similar to former USC Trojan Reggie Bush in that he's a primary runner, but he's talented enough as a pass-catcher to warrant a conversation of if he would be a solid pass-catcher, if you split him out wide, too. In some ways, that's like Ty Montgomery, a former receiver with the Cardinal who transitioned to running back for the Green Bay Packers in 2016.
McCaffrey sat out his bowl game, making headlines during a quiet news cycle, but no one expects for that to impact the 2015 Heisman Trophy runner-up's draft stock. McCaffrey nearly recorded 4,000 rushing yards and 100 receptions at Stanford.
If your team needs a primary running back to pair with a goal line back, McCaffrey should be high on your list. In today's NFL, where backs need to run power, zone and catch the ball, he's a plug and play athlete.
29. Carl Lawson, EDGE, Auburn
Carl Lawson was a standout freshman for the Auburn Tigers in 2013, but injuries quickly limited him. In his sophomore season of 2014, he missed the entire year because of a torn ACL.
In 2015, because of injuries, including a hip issue, he only played in seven of Auburn's game. Many thought that he was a player who after three years could have declared for the NFL draft, but heading into 2016, his redshirt junior season, he had never started a full season of FBS football.
That changed, when he was able to post a 9.5-sack All-American season for Auburn in 2016. He declared with one year of eligibility remaining, but there are still some questions around his draft stock. He may have been one of the few pass-rushers to beat Laremy Tunsil, a 2016 first-round pick, but there's a chance that he measures in at 6'1", and with his injury history, he may drop on draft day like an Owamagbe Odighizuwa.
Odighizuwa was mocked as a first-round pick coming out of UCLA, but didn't come off the board until the third round, when the New York Giants picked him up. Last year, the second-year pass-rusher barely saw the field, as he was passed by an undrafted rookie free agent in the Giants' limited rotation.
There's a bit of a boom-bust factor with Lawson, considering his injury history.
28. David Njoku, TE, Miami
After turning down the likes of Ohio State in recruiting, David Njoku, a New Jersey native, went south to the University of Miami to play college football. In his first year with the team, he took a redshirt year, but his next two seasons generated enough hype for him to leave school as a redshirt sophomore.
Njoku technically only started nine games in his entire college career, much less than we think of the typical first-round pick, but he recorded 64 receptions, 1,060 receiving yards and nine touchdown receptions in his time with the Hurricanes. Eight of those nine touchdowns came in 2016, too.
To start the year, his quarterback, Brad Kaaya, was the highest-mocked offensive players off of that Miami roster, but as the season moved along, it was clear that Njoku had special traits, no matter if Mark Richt's offense did or didn't use him enough.
He's one of the players who could have a huge combine rise. He has the potential to put up numbers close to Vernon Davis'.
27. Taylor Moton, OT, Western Michigan
When watching receiver prospect Corey Davis, another offensive player on Western Michigan's offense stands out: Taylor Moton. The former Bronco shutdown basically anyone and everyone in the MAC, and didn't struggle with the pass-rushers that that Wisconsin threw out in the Cotton Bowl, either.
Moton was about as consistent as you can imagine a MAC right tackle being, but he was still a MAC right tackle after watching his senior season. The Senior Bowl was a big test for him, and while in practice, he hardly ever lost a one-on-one, even though one-on-one drills are designed for defenders to win by nature.
No one was more consistent in practice at the tackle position than Moton, and that's going to count for a lot. He has some momentum as a potentially high Day 2 right now, but after the combine, when NFL teams get a look at how athletic the bookend is, don't be surprised if you start to see his name float around the first round.
Moton almost exclusively played right tackle at the Senior Bowl, though he did get guard looks, a position he played in 2015. No one knows what he looks like as a left tackle, but he's a flexible player who can play inside and outside.
26. Mitch Trubisky, QB, North Carolina
Mitch Trubisky was a one-year starter for the North Carolina Tarheels, replacing an undrafted quarterback in Marquise Williams. There are going to be questions as to why Trubisky wasn't able to win that starting job before 2016, but the fact of the matter is that he only has one season of film to judge him by.
In his one year of starting play, Trubisky had a 68 percent completion percentage, posting a 30 passing touchdown to six interception mark. In terms of mobility, Trubisky is similar to Carson Wentz, last year's second overall pick out of North Dakota State.
Wentz had even less experience at the FBS level than Trubisky, but after his 28 turnover season in 2016, when you include his interceptions and fumbles, some may start to second-guess if a quarterback of that level of experience can truly be evaluated as a potential NFL starter. Be on the lookout for what Trubisky measure in at, in terms of height.
6'2" seems to be the NFL minimum for a first-round pick, with the exceptions being the likes of Johnny Manziel and Michael Vick, who took over college football. If Trubisky, who couldn't even take over his own bowl game with Stanford running back Christian McCaffrey out, comes in at 6'1", it could be the start of a slow decline in his draft stock.
25. Haason Reddick, LB, Temple
Haason Reddick was the biggest riser of Senior Bowl week, and if you would have watched him at Temple beforehand, you would have seen that talent on film, too. The Temple defender played just about everywhere in his college career, and his background is one that can hardly be replicated.
As a senior in high school, Reddick only played in four varsity games, because of a knee injury. For that reason, he was a walk-on cornerback with the Owls.
From cornerback, he eventually moved to linebacker and defensive end. Used as an edge rusher in college, Reddick's incredible speed was enough to warrant a move to inside linebacker at the Senior Bowl, which is where he's solidified his stock.
He's not a 4-3 defensive end. He can be a blitzing 3-4 outside linebacker, has he can drop into coverage as well as he can get after the quarterback, but to most teams, he's going to be a Ryan Shazier-like prospect.
24. Sidney Jones, CB, Washington
After Marshon Lattimore, the best cornerback prospect in the country is Sidney Jones of Washington. Jones' teammate Kevin King was good enough to be 1 of 10 prospects to skip the Senior Bowl without an injury, and Jones was the better cornerback of the duo.
Between Jones, King, Marcus Peters and Desmond Trufant, Washington is quickly becoming the most productive school for cornerbacks to hail from. As a three-year starter and back-to-back All-Pac-12 selection, there was little more for Jones to prove in Seattle when he decided to clear a year early for the draft.
Listed at 6'0", Jones should pass whatever height-speed standard that individual teams use for their draft process. Jones, on paper, should go between the 15th and 25th overall picks, base on where cornerbacks of his talent have been drafted in recent years. That is, assuming that he has at least a decent combine.
23. Derek Barnett, EDGE, Tennessee
No one in college football has done more in three years as a pass-rusher than Derek Barnett. Even Myles Garrett, who most are mocking as the top overall player in this draft class, couldn't keep up with Barnett's 32 sacks in three years, to go along with his 52 career tackles for a loss.
Barnett played 39 games for the Tennessee Volunteers before calling it a day, realizing he was ready for the NFL. Now, Barnett's style of play will have to go through somewhat of a transition. He's a snap-jumper, which works in the SEC in front of 100,000 rabid fans, but an NFL atmosphere is going to negate some of his guess work at the line of scrimmage, as opponents won't have to go silent as often.
Look at how some notable snap-jumpers in the NFL work. Think of Michael Bennett as an example. Bennett isn't incredibly athletic, but Seattle's loud crowd helps him more than it would other pass-rushers. If Barnett ends up in a dome, or somewhere like Seattle or Kansas City, he could be a force, but in a quiet stadium, he's a consistent rusher in terms of his bend, but an inconsistent player in terms of his burst off of the line of scrimmage.
Barnett needs the right home, but he's one of the more fluid ends, especially for his size, in this class.
22. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Texas Tech
If there is any quarterback who is going to have a meteoric rise in this draft class, it's going to be Patrick Mahomes of Texas Tech. He played in an offensive system that another first-round pick, Johnny Manziel, played in under now Red Raiders head coach Kliff Kingsbury.
That offensive system was so similar to California's, whose quarterback was selected first overall last season, that Mahomes' previous backup, Davis Webb, was a graduate transfer for the Golden Bears this year. Webb was named the Senior Bowl's most valuable player in January.
Mahomes also has the most arm talent, in terms of an easy flick of the wrist ripping downfield, since Derek Carr, who turned out to be a steal for the Oakland Raiders in the second round of the 2014 draft, despite the fact that Carr came out of a spread system, too. In a class with no clear cut consensus first-ranked passer, Mahomes' pure talent, along with the narratives around spread passers in recent years, could push him way up draft boards.
21. Forrest Lamp, IOL, Western Kentucky
Forrest Lamp was a dominant left tackle for Western Kentucky, and he might be this year's Zack Martin, a top-tier guard who needs to be kicked from tackle at the next level. Even against Alabama's pass-rushers, Lamp held his own, but after measuring under 6'4" flat at the Senior Bowl, it's going to be hard for him to start as a tackle.
Outside of Kelvin Beachum, there are very few examples of sub-6'4" tackles in the modern NFL. While at the Senior Bowl, I noticed that Lamp's reps at tackle and guard were totally different. In his one day of practice in Mobile, Alabama, Lamp looked dominant at guard, but struggled when facing the variety of talented pass-rushers on his own team.
He's the top interior offensive line prospect in the country. He might be the best offensive line prospect in the country. Unfortunately, with the questions around his size, including his arm length, and that practice film he posted in Mobile, he's going to be a guard at the next level. Still, expect him to test well at the combine.
20. John Ross, WR, Washington
John Ross is DeSean Jackson, from size to speed to the city that they played high school football in. Ross is everything that you'd want in a speed receiver, if you're in the market for that.
If you want to win a one-on-one matchup in space, or need some yards after the catch action, Ross is your top receiver on the board. His only knock is his 5'11" height, which we might find out is closer to 5'10", but after he runs his 40-yard dash, some are going to forget about his size completely.
He missed all of his 2015 season with a knee injury, but he rebounded with a great redshirt junior year in 2016. Despite his limitations in size, he was able to record 17 receiving touchdowns, with a lot of that work coming at the goal line on slant and fade routes.
If not for quarterback Jake Browning sustaining a shoulder injury, which he needed post-season surgery to heal, Ross might have had two dozen touchdowns last year.
19. Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan
There's no receiver at the Division 1 level with more impressive numbers than Corey Davis right now. With that being said, because he didn't play against Power Five talent consistently, many question how good he is, relative to the level of competition he faced.
Could he be a Brandon Marshall-level player? Sure. He has 331 receptions, 5,278 receiving yards and 52 touchdowns in his career. He has plenty of fans.
Unfortunately for him, he's not going to be able to quiet the doubted in Indianapolis. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Davis had ankle surgery after the season, which will keep the wideout from participating in the timed drilled.
18. Takkarist McKinley, EDGE, UCLA
Takkarist McKinley is a very interesting pass-rusher. In three years, we may think he should have been the first overall pick in this draft. In three years, he may be traded like Barkevious Mingo was this past season.
He has the highest upside relative to the lowest floor of any pass-rusher in this draft class, and in a class loaded with so many edge defenders, that's impressive. He's also really just a one-year wonder, too, which only further complicates his evaluation.
McKinley couldn't qualify to go to the University of California coming out of high school, so he took the junior college route, which then led to three years at UCLA. There, he recorded 16 sacks in his career, with 10 of them coming in his senior season, despite the fact that he battled through some injuries.
His pad level is absolutely an issue, but he has the raw athleticism of a DeMarcus Ware. He will be testing at the combine, despite the fact that Draft Analyst's Tony Pauline states that he's unsure if McKinley will or won't have surgery on a shoulder issue.
17. Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson
Deshaun Watson finished second in Heisman Trophy voting this season, which is one spot higher than last year. After both of the most recent national championship games, though, the question of "If we were allowed to wait on voting until after the playoffs, would Watson have won those awards in back-to-back years?" did come up, though.
Watson beat down a historically talented Alabama defense in the two biggest games of his career, though he only went 1-1 in their matchups. His head coach, Dabo Swinney, even went as far as to call him the sport's Michael Jordan when he made an appearance at the Senior Bowl earlier this year.
Watson is somewhere on the spread quarterback spectrum. Watson is somewhere on the dual-threat quarterback spectrum. With that being said, though, Clemson was a team that loved to throw it deep, and Watson never had an issue with pulling the trigger.
He's much more developed than say a Jared Goff was last season, and Goff, also a true junior at the time, was able to land as the first overall pick with the Los Angeles Rams. Watson could go first overall to the Cleveland Browns. Watson could go second overall to the San Francisco 49ers. Watson could go third overall to the Chicago Bears.
It just depends on which team falls in love with him. As we've learned with the recent 2016 trades and rumored asking prices for passers like Marcus Mariota in 2015, NFL franchises do absolutely fall for individual quarterbacks more than they do with specific traits across the board.
16. DeShone Kizer, QB, Notre Dame
DeShone Kizer has incredible arm talent and was used often on designed runs as a member of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. With that being said, he was a quarterback of a team with a losing record in 2016.
Still, from a talent perspective, there isn't really much different between him and Jameis Winston in his final season at Florida State, and that was enough to get Winston drafted first overall. Still, Kizer wasn't named the true starting quarterback of the team until in-season.
Overall, his narrative at Notre Dame is odd, but if we've learned anything about the NFL, it's that they can be sold on a big, strong quarterback. According to NFL Draft Scout, Kizer should measure in at 230 pounds and over 6'4".
His athleticism isn't a question, and he never played a college football game over the age of 20. Kizer will be a 21-year-old until the start of the NFL playoffs next season. He's going to take some grooming, but he has the closest upside of any quarterback in this class.
15. Charles Harris, EDGE, Missouri
Charles Harris is a name that is going to rise quickly, continuing a recent history for him. Harris was a basketball player during his younger days, as he didn't even play high school football until his junior year.
From there, he was an unknown recruit who signed with the only power five conference offer awarded to him: the in-state Missouri Tigers. Former Missouri coach Craig Kuligowski, now a defensive line coach at the University of Miami, molded him into what he is today, but "Coach Kul" wasn't with Harris in 2016.
Early on in 2016, Harris was limited by a defense that was built run-first, demanding he get off the ball when the offensive line moved, rather than the ball. When that switched mid-season, Harris' production caught up with his talent. Line coach Jackie Shipp, who saw over Harris in 2016, was fired before the season was even finished.
As a redshirt sophomore last season, Harris flirted with declaring for the NFL draft, but elected to return. In the last two seasons, he's posted 30.5 tackles for a loss and 16 sacks. His explosive burst off of the line of scrimmage combined with a violent spin move will remind some of Everson Griffen.
14. Cam Robinson, OT, Alabama
As a true freshman, Cam Robinson was the top left tackle prospects in the projected 2018 draft class, as he flashed talent as a starter on the Alabama Crimson Tide offensive line. In his sophomore season, he regressed a bit as a pass protector, but he helped run block for a Heisman Trophy winner in Derrick Henry.
As a junior, he had a "bounce back" season, which led to him winning the Outland Trophy. For reference, only one Outland Trophy winner in the last decade wasn't a first-round pick.
In a weak offensive tackle class, Robinson may go much higher than most people expect, which is why he declared a year early, despite the fact that he will be playing a month or so into his rookie season in the NFL as a 21-year-old.
When you juxtapose that to Garett Bolles of Utah, who will turn 25 years old before his first NFL game, and Ryan Ramczyk of Wisconsin, who is going through a hip injury which may or may not need surgery, Robinson is clearly the top tackle prospect in the country. Those are the only three tackles who are being mocked as first-round picks at this point, and it's safe to say that Robinson, who according to NFL Draft Scout is close to 6'6" and 310 pounds, will rise to be a top-20 lock during the combine.
13. O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama
After a 200-yard game in the national championship last year, many thought that O.J. Howard would declare for the 2016 draft, but we were all surprised when he returned for his senior season. Because of that, he's now the top senior on the offensive side of the ball, and he very well might be the first pass-catcher off the board in April.
The tight end was seldom used as a receiver at Alabama, as he blocked for a Heisman Trophy winner in 2015 in Derrick Henry and had a true freshman passer playing quarterback for most of 2016 in Jalen Hurts. Still, when he arrived at the Senior Bowl last month, it was clear that he was by far the most talented receiver in Mobile, Alabama, making routine one-handed catches like it was nothing.
NFL Draft Scout lists Howard closer to 6'6" than 6'5", at 249 pounds, and projects a 4.57-second 40-yard dash. If those numbers land, he should be the highest-drafted pass-catcher that Nick Saban has molded since Julio Jones. Those are legitimately rare traits at a position that has very few legitimate mismatch talents.
12. Malik McDowell, EDGE/DL, Michigan State
Think of Malik McDowell as a more athletic DeForest Buckner, who was drafted with the seventh overall pick by the San Francisco 49ers last draft. McDowell, who is only 20 years old, is a former Army All-American who declared early after playing through some injuries in his junior season of 2016.
He has a bit of an up and down motor, but so did Chris Jones, who last year was drafted in the second round out of Mississippi State after being a super recruit, too, and might have been the most talented defender on the Kansas City Chiefs' line last season. McDowell could have a similar start to his career.
Per NFL Draft Scout, McDowell will come in over 6'5" and at 276 pounds. He played everywhere from head up on the center to outside of the tight end for Michigan State. He's a plus run defender and an athletic pass-rusher for his size.
He should get looks as a defensive end in any scheme, with the potential to kick inside on long and late downs. McDowell, on film, holds up at nose tackle, but playing someone that long and light inside for entire drives seems a bit dangerous on the surface. Still, in a weak interior line class, some teams may get desperate.
11. Reuben Foster, LB, Alabama
Reuben Foster may be the most talented and highest-drafted off the ball linebacker taken since Luke Kuechly was drafted ninth overall by the Carolina Panthers in the 2012 draft. Foster, in a lineage of talented Alabama linebackers that includes 2014 first-round pick C.J. Mosley and 2016 second-round pick Reggie Ragland, may be the best Crimson Tide linebacker in Nick Saban's time as the head coach of the team.
Before he started to make an impact as a college player, Foster was known for tattooing the Auburn logo on his skin as a Tigers commit, before he changed his intentions and decided to sign with the other in-state school. Foster has since made everyone forget about that with his impact on the field.
He's not like Ragland, in that he's not a liability in coverage, as he's closer to Mosley, who excels in that area of play. Unfortunately, according to ESPN's Adam Caplan, Foster just had rotator cuff surgery, which means he won't be participating at the combine.
The senior with 120 career tackles may never run drills for NFL evaluators, which could sink his name on draft boards.
10. Mike Williams, WR, Clemson
Heading into the 2015 regular season, many had Mike Williams of Clemson as the top receiver prospect of the 2016 draft. Instead, he returned to school, while only Corey Coleman of Baylor, who is listed at 5'11" and 185 pounds by the Cleveland Browns, was drafted in the top-20.
Williams' subtraction from the 2016 draft hurt the class overall, but his addition to the 2017 class only pushes the number of impact players higher. Williams' 2015 ended after one game, when a neck injury in Week 1 of the season ended his true junior year immediately.
After using up a redshirt year, Williams had 98 receptions for 1,361 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2016. His Tigers, led by Heisman Trophy runner-up Deshaun Watson, eventually climbed to the national championship game, upsetting Alabama.
Per NFL Draft Scout, Williams is going to come in at 6'3" and change at 225 pounds and run a 4.50-second 40-yard dash. If those numbers stick, you'll be hearing a lot of Dez Bryant comparisons.
9. Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU
According to Scout.com, Leonard Fournette was ranked as the top high school football prospect in the nation in the 2014 recruiting class. There were pieces written about Fournette's potential since he was a middle schooler, and he's finally eligible to earn a living off of football. It's been a long time coming.
Per NFL Draft Scout, Fournette should run a 4.45-second 40-yard dash, despite the fact that he weighs 230 pounds. While that sounds crazy, his breakaway speed checks out on tape.
He's a large, explosive human, and that's going to go high in any NFL draft. The one question surrounding Fournette is the fact that he might not be able to run outside zone looks at a high quality in the NFL, separating himself a bit from say an Ezekiel Elliot, who thrived in those situations both at Ohio State and with the Dallas Cowboys.
Fournette needs good guard and center play to win with his power and inside zone style of football, but if he can get that locked in, he's going to be a problem for defenses. Teams like the Carolina Panthers and Oakland Raiders should be working the phones trying to move up to secure him, if he starts to slip on draft day.
8. Solomon Thomas, EDGE/DL, Stanford
Solomon Thomas is the first of four potential 4-3 defensive ends to land in our top-eight in the pre-combine rankings of this draft class. To say the least, this class is absolutely loaded at the position, looking very similar to the 2011 pass-rushing class, which may have featured two of the best line of scrimmage defenders in this generation in J.J. Watt and Von Miller.
If you've been watching Pac-12 football over the last two years, you would have seen that Thomas, not DeForest Buckner, a 3-4 defensive end who was drafted in the first-round by the San Francisco 49ers last year, was the most dominant lineman in the conference. Even as a redshirt freshman nose tackle in 2015, on a 3-4 line that only featured a heavy rotation of four lineman, Thomas looked like a man among boy.
Against North Carolina in the Alamo Bowl, with running back Christian McCaffrey sitting out, the Stanford lineman, not Tarheels quarterback Mitch Trubisky, looked like the best player on the field. There are some concerns with his style of play, though.
Thomas moved up and down the line, and with only two years of play under his belt, he wasn't able to develop a pass-rushing move more than a swim. According to NFL Draft Scout, Thomas will come in at 6'2" and 275 pounds at the combine.
If that's so, Thomas doesn't have the length to solely win off of size at any defensive end position. At 275 pounds, he will struggle to hold up at defensive tackle in the NFL, like he did on combination and double-team blocks in the Pac-12.
He's a bit of a project, but once he learns to land a couple more moves, instead of living and dying off of a burst at the line of scrimmage leading to a swim like he's Aaron Donald, he's going to be something special.
7. Tim Williams, EDGE, Alabama
Tim Williams has been a heavily-featured rotational pass-rusher for the Alabama Crimson Tide over the last two seasons, but he still had the potential of a top-100 pick last season and elected to return for his senior season. He, Jonathan Allen and O.J. Howard are among the top seniors in this class, and their return was one reason that Alabama was once again competing in the national championship game in back-to-back seasons.
Williams didn't often play more than half of the Crimson Tide's defensive snaps, but when he did, like against LSU, the team was able to shutdown talented running backs like Leonard Fournette. It's reckless to say that Williams isn't a talented run defender, as well as a pure pass-rusher, despite the fact that he only played long and late downs in most games in 2015 and 2016.
He might not be Vic Beasley, but Williams is very close to being an athletic clone to Bruce Irvin, who signed a four-year, $37 million deal with the Oakland Raiders last offseason, which according to Spotrac makes him one of the 10 highest-paid linebackers in the sport, based on average salary.
In limited reps, Williams recorded 27.5 tackles for a loss and 18.5 sacks in the last two seasons.
6. Malik Hooker, S/CB, Ohio State
Malik Hooker last played at Ohio State as a sophomore. He was born in 1996. Does that make you feel old yet?
Hooker only played one season of significant time with the Buckeyes, but he made the most out of it. In Ohio State's press-heavy scheme, Hooker was asked to man down the middle of the field, in an Earl Thomas type of role as a free safety, and he executed those responsibilities at a high level.
Since Thomas was drafted, there hasn't been an athlete of this caliber playing the position. Unfortunately, according to Walker Football's Walter Cherepinsky, Hooker just had surgery to repair his labrum and hernia issue. He won't be participating in drills, which makes his draft stock a bit volatile.
Most safeties who run like he can run are moved to cornerback, like Damarious Randall recently and Nnamdi Asomugha historically. Hooker's injury may be like Thomas' height, a single variable that puts an cornerback caliber athlete in the middle of the field, leading to an absolutely dominant player at the position.
5. Jonathan Allen, EDGE/DL, Alabama
Jonathan Allen was the biggest name to return for his senior season last winter, and he's now the top senior prospect in this draft class. On paper, Alabama ran a 3-4 defense, with him playing end, but they often played an even front, too, where in early and short downs he played 4-3 defensive end.
Where does he play in the NFL? He's closer to a Joey Bosa type of player, where he moves around all over the field, than a player who has just one hat to wear. Now, because of the weak defensive tackle talent in this class, though, some teams may try to pigeon hole him into a 4-3 under tackle role, like a Gerald McCoy or Aaron Donald.
As a pass-rusher on the edge, he's similar to Detroit's Kerry Hyder and Atlanta's Adrian Clayborn, which may not sound like much, but are some of the most underrated pass-rushers in the sport. That's also where he's coming into the NFL, from a talent standpoint, which is really impressive for someone who just turned 22 years old in January.
Allen can play 3-4 defensive end, 3-4 outside linebacker, 4-3 defensive tackle or 4-3 defensive end. Because of that, plenty of teams will be in the running for him, which only helps his draft stock. He's not Leonard Williams or DeForest Buckner, true 3-4 defensive ends who were discussed as potentially the most talented players in their draft classes, but fell because there were so few teams in the market for their talent.
Allen, an All-American, a Bronko Nagurki Trophy winner and a Chuck Bednarik Trophy winner, could put up really impressive numbers for a 291-pounder.
4. Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State
While Leonard Fournette is the biggest name of this running back class, Dalvin Cook is the most talented. Both were thought of highly as recruits and produced early in their college careers, but the spotlight has always shined a bit more on Fournette, whose LSU offense was completely built around him.
With that being said, Fournette may be limited to being an impact player on inside zone runs and power players, while Cook can do everything as a runner. Cook is able to make players miss in the backfield, a trait that makes LeSean McCoy great in the NFL, and made him a big value pick as the 53rd overall pick in the 2009 draft.
Some may compare Cook to Jamaal Charles of the Kansas City Chiefs, but there is no perfect comparison for the back. He may not be quite Ezekiel Elliott in terms of pure talent, but the two-time All-American's college career speaks for itself.
According to NFL Draft Scout, Cook is going to run a 4.43-second 40-yard dash. If he hits that number, expect his stock to soar as he becomes the consensus top running back in the country.
3. Jamal Adams, S, LSU
We haven't seen a true safety drafted in the top-10 of an NFL draft since 2012, when Mark Barron was selected seventh overall by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Barron, who was traded to the Rams and eventually moved to linebacker, will be soon forgotten once LSU's Jamal Adams is selected in the top-10 of this draft class, though.
Adams is very athletic and well-built at 6'1" and 213 pounds. With that being said, he's closer to an Eric Berry type of strong safety than an Earl Thomas type of free safety.
Adams can play well as an overhang defender, an enforcer, or as a two-high defender, who has to close in on tackles. Adams is a tone-setter, similar to how the Atlanta Falcons used their 2016 first-round pick Keanu Neal in his rookie season.
The question is this: Just how valuable is a safety, much less a strong safety? He's incredible at his job, but in terms of value, the most expensive strong safety from an average salary perspective, per Spotrac, is the 170th player heading into 2017.
The former Tiger may need to wait for some "premier position" players to come off the board first, but he's going to be drafted in the top tier of the draft.
2. Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State
While Alabama reigns supreme in terms of overall defensive talent in college football, there may not be a secondary in the history of the sport that has pumped out as much talent as the Ohio State Buckeyes have recently.
Last year, cornerback Eli Apple was a first-round pick and safety Vonn Bell was a second-round pick. This year, Ohio State cornerback Marshon Lattimore and safety Malik Hooker may be top-10 selection. They just plug and play, with their incredible eye for talent.
Lattimore is one of the more athletic cornerbacks in recent memory, and if he comes in close to his listed 6'0" height, everyone is going to be in play for the defensive back. At Ohio State, he was used almost exclusively in press zone and man coverage, both compromising positions for a defender, and he was able to thrive on a down-to-down basis.
He may be able to clone Darrelle Revis' pro day numbers, should he be a full participant at the combine. His floor should be the sixth overall pick, where the New York Jets are picking.
1. Myles Garrett, EDGE, Texas A&M
Fully expect Myles Garrett to be the start of the combine. The true junior pass-rusher from Texas A&M is viewed as the consensus leader to land as the first overall pick with the Cleveland Browns as of now, and there's good reason for that.
In 2014, he was a Freshman All-American. In 2015 and 2016, he was an outright All-American. In his career with the Aggies, he's posted 47 tackles for a loss and 31 sacks. He is exactly who was tabbed to be coming out of high school, and beat the expectations of a 6'5", 262-pound former super recruit.
Even at his size, Garrett is a freak athlete. Expect him to post no less than a similar combine to what Jason Pierre-Paul did coming out of South Florida in Indianapolis. Garrett even recorded a lighthearted video in which he asked the Dallas Cowboys' owner Jerry Jones to trade Tony Romo to the Browns for the first overall pick, so he could play professional football in Arlington, Texas, where he's from.
He's the star every draft cycle wants to have.
Like the new article format? Send us feedback!