Ranking the Top 50 Players Invited to the 2017 NFL Scouting Combine

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Yesterday, the NFL.com announced which college prospects will be attending the league's combine in Indianapolis later this month. The combine is used as a medical checkup for players, as well as a platform for interviews, but the only factor that comes from the week that most casual fans will pay attention to are 40-yard dash times.

The NFL has taken a stand on players with criminal offenses, banning them from participation at the even. Dane Brugler of CBS Sports noted Mississippi quarterback Chad Kelly, Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon and Grambling State receiver Chad Williams as players who missed the cut for off-field reasons. Both Kelly and Williams were at last month's Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama.

Looking ahead at the combine week, the last major hurdle for most of these draft prospects, we'll breakdown who the top 50 attendees will be in Indianapolis. Some of these players will not be participating in drills, since they are recovering from injuries or surgeries stemming from the 2016 season, but there are few exceptions of players being invited to the combine, injured or not, who don't go through checkups, weigh-ins and the interview process.

Follow along as we layout who the main characters are in this draft pool, including just about every possible name you can expect to see on Day 1 of the draft.