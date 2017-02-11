Every NFL Team's Toughest Contract Decision
With the NFL playoffs officially over, it's time to crank up the offseason. The largest event, and most impactful long-term, is going to be the NFL draft, but before then is the start of free agency, when top veterans decide if they want to return to their former squads, chase rings with contenders or want to cash out with rebuilding franchises.
With that in mind, we'll break down the hardest choice each NFL franchise has to make. Some teams have to decide if they want to retain a star, who is about to walk into the open market. Other squads are clipped by individual contract numbers and need a player to to either restructure or be cut in 2017.
Some franchises even have big time options to pick up, which bonuses being locked in over the next two months, for specific player. Follow us as we shift through your favorite team, your favorite team's division, your favorite team's division and your favorite team's league, giving you a heads up on the top stories as we transition out of on-field football to the transaction wire.
Arizona Cardinals: Calais Campbell, DE
In 2008, Calais Campbell signed his rookie contract with the Arizona Cardinals as a second-round pick. In 2012, he signed a five-year, $55 million contract, setting an unreal market at the time for a 5-technique defensive end.
Campbell, standing at 6'8" and 300 pounds, is the poster boy for what a traditional 3-4 defensive end looks like, though he does kick inside to a defensive tackle spot and outside to an edge defending spot for the Cardinals. Campbell will be a 31-year-old before he plays in his next regular season game in the NFL, which makes his third contract a tricky one to follow.
He can command big money on the open market, but does Arizona want to keep paying him into his mid-30s? Last year, Campbell had a cap hit of $15.25 million, per Spotrac, close to his $14.75 million cap hit in 2015. With no signs of slowing down, why would Campbell be willing to take a pay cut on a team that missed the playoffs in 2016 and has a quarterback who appears to be falling off in Carson Palmer?
With the likes of Chandler Jones, a pass-rusher who was added via a trade from New England last offseason, also slated to hit the open market, the Cardinals may have to choose between defenders to build around for the future of their franchise. If Campbell walks, as one of if not the best 3-4 defensive end from the 2016 regular season, expect for a huge market to build around him, as he becomes one of the key dominoes of the 2017 free agency cycle.
Atlanta Falcons: Dwight Freeney, DE
There are people who believe that the Atlanta Falcons' window for a Super Bowl run is over now that former offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan took the head coaching opening with the San Francisco 49ers. While there was some immediate shifting of what the 2017 Atlanta Falcons will look like after the 2016 season ended, the Falcons have very few impact players expected to hit free agency this offseason.
While the coaches are changing, the players aren't. In fact, this may be the most boring team in free agency, which shouldn't be a surprise, considering the fact that this young staff still has most of their fresh faces on their first deals with the team.
The top Falcon who may hit free agency is Dwight Freeney, a veteran defensive end who is on his way to the Hall of Fame. After that, it may be their fullback Patrick DiMarco.
Freeney will be a 37-year-old pass-rusher at the end of this month, and he was put on a pitch count during the entire regular season. Some might even go as far to say that Freeney was gassed at the end of the Super Bowl, when New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady threw for 62 passes. Freeney had to move from his rotational role to a starting role in the playoffs, as both Derrick Shelby and Adrian Clayborn were on the injured reserve list.
How valuable is Freeney to an offensive-based team that just saw their leader walk out of the door? How valuable is a rotational pass-rusher if you can't save him for the playoffs? Can you trust Clayborn, who has been banged up his entire career, to keep Freeney off of the field in the regular season? Will Freeney, who recorded three sacks in 16 games in 2016, decline even more in 2017?
There's a lot of questions surrounding Freeney, and that's just from Atlanta's end. What if he's simply done with the sport after going through the most emotional loss in Super Bowl history?
Baltimore Ravens: Brandon Williams, DT
Brandon Williams is up there among the best players who casual fans may not be aware of. Williams is nearing the end of his rookie deal, which he signed as a third-round player coming out of Missouri Southern State, a Division II school.
Listed as a 6'1", 340-pounder, you shouldn't be shocked to learn that Williams is a nose tackle. He's not just a run clog who has to be taken off the field on third down, though, as he's up there with Dontari Poe and prime Haloti Ngata as a bigger body who can still get after the passer.
The fact that a nose tackle, at that size, has posted 46 or more tackles in the final three years of his rookie contract speaks for itself. You don't find big bodies that are around the ball as often as Williams is. Period.
Unfortunately for him, Williams is a bit on the older side of the free agency spectrum. At the end of this month, Williams will be a 28-year-old, which means that if he does receive a four- or five-year deal like the market would suggest, based on his talent, a team would have to be betting on what a nose tackle looks like right up until his 33rd birthday.
That can be a bit concerning, considering his size, and the fact that the nose tackle position is well behind edge defenders, 3-4 defensive ends and under tackles in terms of contract value in the NFL for line of scrimmage defenders. The fact that Baltimore landed undrafted standout Michael Pierce this year only gives them a safety net if they want to shake a pay raise for Williams.
Buffalo Bills: Tyrod Taylor, QB
Two years ago, Tyrod Taylor entered training camp with the Buffalo Bills as a 25-year-old reserve quarterback. After signing a three-year deal worth less than $4 million, he somehow beat out EJ Manuel, who was heading into his third season in the NFL as a former first-round pick, and Matt Cassel, who was playing on a deal worth almost five times as much as Taylor's from an average salary perspective.
There will always be the looming "what if" surrounding the Baltimore Ravens, if they would have let Joe Flacco walk, instead of giving him a crippling contract, and allowed Taylor to be the starting passer of the team after their Super Bowl run. With that being said, it doesn't even seem like the Buffalo Bills want the 6'1", former undrafted Virginia Tech Hokie.
The team benched him for EJ Manuel and Cardale Jones in Week 17, as the Bills tried to protect themselves from locking in Taylor's 2017 money due to injury. Taylor was given a $90 million deal last year, but with just over $9 million on guaranteed money, Taylor is on a short leash.
Buffalo can walk away from him, if they think he's not the quarterback to get them into the Super Bowl, but plenty of teams would love to take a shot on him, especially considering the fact that Brock Osweiler signed with the Houston Texans for $37 million guaranteed in 2016, with an average salary of $18 million a year.
If the Bills do let Taylor go, expect them to be agressive in moving up the draft. Their front office has a history of doing so early in the draft, and you need to have your new quarterback in hand if you let one walk. The only quarterback worth trading for his offseason is Jimmy Garoppolo, and it's doubtful the New England Patriots would be willing to help out their divisional rival. Taylor would be the top quarterback on the free agency market, if he hit it, too.
Allowing Taylor to walk may not just impact the Bills immediately, but could end up costing them three seasons of first-round picks by the time April rolls around.
Carolina Panthers: Kawann Short, DL
There was no breakout defensive tackle in the 2015 regular season like Kawann Short. After posting five total sacks in his first two years in the NFL as a former second-round pick, Short had an amazing 11-sack season with the Carolina Panthers, providing some momentum for the team as they went 15-1 in the regular season and ended the season in a Super Bowl loss.
Short had a quiet start to the 2016 season, as the Panthers did overall, but there is now a pressing question on the mind of every Carolina fan: How much longer is Short going to be a Panther? The 315-pounder, who just turned 28 years old this month, is going to be a free agent this offseason, unless Carolina makes a move to keep him.
Both he and nose tackle Star Lotulelei were drafted in the top 45 picks of the 2013 NFL draft. Lotulelei, a former first-round pick, had his fifth-year option picked up, meaning that he won't be a free agent until 2018, a year after Short. That's a bit of an issue, as the franchise drafted Vernon Butler of Louisiana Tech, a 22-year-old defensive tackle, in the first round of last draft.
Butler is going to replace one of Lotulelei and Short, but who it is currently is the major piece of the puzzle moving forward. Head coach Ron Rivera told ESPN, per Adam Schefter, that the team will likely franchise tag Short this season, meaning that both Lotulelei and Short would be free agents in 2018.
After we saw the Panthers mishandle cornerback Josh Norman's franchise tag last year, leading to Norman signing with the NFC's Washington Redskins, while Carolina had to piece together a secondary for Julio Jones to ruin, that might not be the best idea. Either way, Short's future is in lock step with the Panthers' future projections, so this is a deal everyone in the NFL should be paying attention to.
Chicago Bears: Alshon Jeffery, WR
Alshon Jeffery was drafted with the 45th overall pick in the 2012 draft, despite the fact that he appeared to have visible weight issues at the University of South Carolina, not something you want to hear about a top receiver prospect. Jeffery might have come out as a potential "next USC Mike Williams" but the 6'3" wideout made the Pro Bowl in his sophomore season of 2013.
After playing out his rookie contract, Jeffery was slapped with the franchise tag in 2016, extending his time with the Chicago Bears for an extra season. The Bears can do that once more in 2017, but it will come at a higher cost, and Jeffery very well might start a holdout for a long-term deal. If the two sides couldn't come to an agreement after a year, with that timer hanging over their head, what would make you say it's going to be better this time around?
To further complicate this issue, Jeffery missed half of the season in 2015, his first contract season, and was suspended for four games in 2016, his second contract season. He's now firmly in the NFL's performance enhancing drug policy, which will only make it harder for him to pass tests, if he's not following strict guidelines.
Does he really want to play out in a third contract season, with his last two going so poorly? At some point, as a soon-to-be 27-year-old, he may just want to sign the largest second contract he possibly can.
The Chicago Bears have no star receiver without him, as Kevin White, a 2015 first-round pick, has only recorded 187 yards in his NFL career. As it stands right now, Jay Cutler is the top paid passer on the team, but he will likely be let go this offseason, based on recent performance, and the squad doesn't have a franchise quarterback to build around on their roster.
If you're Jeffery, why do you want to play a contract season in that situation, and that's if Chicago even tags you? Expect long-term or no term in this negotiatian.
Cincinnati Bengals: Domata Peko, DT
The Cincinnati Bengals have types on their defensive line. At defensive end, they like long bodies like Carlos Dunlap, Michael Johnson and Margus Hunt. At defensive tackle, they like Domata Peko.
Peko has been with the team since he was a fourth-round selection in the 2006 draft. In the last 10 years, Peko has started all 16 regular season games in 9 of them. Now, Peko might not have been the most productive player during that time, but he's been on the field for the Bengals, an in-house team that rarely looks at free agency for splash additions.
After signing a two-year, $9 million extension on a five-year, $27.8 million contract, Peko is finally slated to walk in free agency. As a 32-year-old, he shouldn't expect more than a one- or two-year deal, no matter if the Bengals or any of the other 31 NFL franchises sign him.
Other than Peko, Pat Sims, another aging nose, and Andrew Billings, a Day 3 selection coming off of a rookie season, are the options for the Bengals opposite of Geno Atkins. This is the measuring stick for how content Cincinnati is at retaining their own. If he's back, the Bengals are Green Bay Packers-level free agent participants, but if they allow him to walk, opening up a space for them to spend some cash on a new, potentially flashy tackle, the fan base will let out a sigh of relief.
Cleveland Browns: Terrelle Pryor, WR
Terrelle Pryor might have one of the weirdest football careers of all-time. After being a highly-recruited player in both football and basketball, he went to Ohio State, where there were Heisman Trophy expectations from the moment he stepped on campus.
After the quarterback was part of an episode that led to his suspension, because he received tattoos for signing autographs, he entered the supplemental draft, which rarely ever features players of his talent. The Oakland Raiders bid a third-round pick on him, received his rights, and released him after three seasons.
He then bounced around the league as a workout quarterback for a while. After being cut by four teams in about a year, Pryor decided to attempt a transition to receiver, because of his athleticism, which led him to Cleveland. There, he met with former Raiders head coach Hue Jackson, who like Pryor, was given a second chance in the NFL.
This year, in his first real shot at receiver, he recorded 77 receptions, for 1,007 yards and four touchdowns. So, how much is Pryor, who will be a 28-year-old heading into his second full season as a receiver in 2017, worth to the Browns, who have a lot of money to spend and few free agent to retain?
After Jamie Collins became the highest-paid off the ball linebacker in the league last month, Pryor could very well receive a long-term deal from the franchise. If not, he's a big franchise tag candidate. If Cleveland wants to sell itself as a long-term thinking franchise, a warm team that welcomes projects, from an optics level, it would be great for them to give Pryor a significant offer.
Dallas Cowboys: Morris Claiborne, CB
The 2012 draft cycle was very eventful. There were people who made claims that Robert Griffin III was better than Andrew Luck, and for a year that looked true. The Los Angeles Rams traded with the Washington Redskins to essentially hand Griffin over to the squad.
No one knew where Ryan Tannehill was going to be drafted. Brandon Weeden was old. Russell Wilson was short. There was a lot going on.
One of the forgotten players from that class is Morris Claiborne, an LSU cornerback who was drafted sixth overall, thought of as the next line of Tigers cornerback to follow Patrick Peterson. Unfortunately, for years, Claiborne fell to reach expectations.
Claiborne finishes his four-year contract with the Cowboys, but had his fifth-year option turned down. He did sign a one-year, $3 million contract, though, keeping him with the team in 2016. In a "prove it" season, Claiborne stepped up to the plate, until a groin injury kept him out of the second half of the season, right up until the playoffs.
As a recently turned 27-year-old, at a speed position, Claiborne has one chance to sign a large contract. Sam Shields, who turned 29 years old in December, was just cut from the Green Bay Packers this week. Darrelle Revis, one of the best ever, may be cut at 31 years old.
Father time comes for everyone, and Claiborne won't be the exception. With that being said, does Dallas really want to invest in a player with a first-round name, but hasn't put together a full season in his NFL career? They're desperate on defense, and cant' afford to regress anywhere with a young quarterback, but what's better for 2017 may not be best for the team in 2018 and 2019.
Denver Broncos: Russell Okung, OT
After spending six seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, Russell Okung, who was his own agent during the free agency period, signed with the Denver Broncos. Okung, the sixth overall pick in the 2010 draft, had dealt with several injuries in recent years, leading to the Seahawks allowing him to walk.
On paper, Okung signed a five-year, $53 million deal, but that's not how it really plays out. Instead, it was a $5.2 million one-year deal with with a four-year, $47.8 million option. Denver has until the second week of March to decide to pick him up or not, which is when his 2017 and 2018 salaries become fully guaranteed.
If Okung does have option turned down, there's a good chance he could find himself back in Seattle, where the Seahawks struggled to replace him with George Fant, a former basketball player who converted to the line. The Seahawks need offensive line help, and it's not all too rare to see a player return to his original team if he fails one year after free agency.
A similar situation happened to Michael Johnson, a defensive end, who was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals, signed a $44 million contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, was cut in one season and then returned to Cincinnati.
Should Denver turn down Okung's contract, they need to know going in that they are going to have to beat Seattle in a possible bidding war or they need to have an answer for their left tackle position heading into 2017.
Detroit Lions: Riley Reiff, OT
Offensive line talk. The Detroit Lions. Let's go there.
Riley Reiff was a first-round pick by the Lions in 2012. Detroit thought enough of him to exercise the fifth-year option of the first-round pick, and he just turned 28 years old this winter.
That's significant on the offensive line, where bodies seem to last, as they have less to do with speed than just about any other position on the field other than specialists and quarterbacks, and there is such little depth in the league to replace them with. Seems easy, right? Just extend the guy then. Wrong.
After drafting Taylor Decker with the 16th overall pick last year, there are questions as to which will be the blindside tackle long-term for Detroit. According to Spotrac, the highest-paid right tackle in the league is Lane Johnson, who will be the left tackle in Philadelphia when the Eagles move on from Jason Peters in the near future. After Johnson's average salary of $11.25 million, the next right tackle is Bryan Bulaga of the Packers at $6.75 million.
Bulaga's contract with Green Bay would rank 19th among left tackles, per the site. The difference between left tackle and right tackle money is huge, and that's even when you account for Bulaga potentially leaving money on the table to return to the Packers.
Do the Lions think Reiff is worth left tackle money or right tackle money? If they think he should be on the closed side, but another team is willing to offer him open side money, will they match? If they do, they need to buy into an offensive style of play that allows their tackles to play on island often, like the Packers and Tennessee Titans do currently.
Committing to anything when Jim Bob Cooter is one of the hottest offensive coordinators in the league is a tough task. Detroit has a lot of decisions to make in the next year or so, and this domino could lead to Cooter ousting Jim Caldwell as the team's head coach.
Green Bay Packers: Nick Perry, OLB
Nick Perry is the most important free agent on the Green Bay Packers' roster because of how many other players are impacted by if he is or isn't re-signed. For example, the top pass-rushers on the team are Perry, Clay Matthews, Julius Peppers and Datone Jones.
After being drafted in 2012, Perry played through his rookie deal and a one year "prove it" contract, leading to his second contract year of 2016. Matthews moved to inside linebacker in 2015, moved from inside linebacker in 2016 and played through an injury-riddled season. Matthews could be on the hot seat, but if the team has no option but to pay him in full because of the outside linebacker depth outside of him, he's a negative contract on the books.
Peppers, a 37-year-old, is also a free agent. Based on his age, it's hard to imagine how he can return to the team, at least on any contract longer than a single season. Jones, like Perry, was a first-round pick who had his fifth-year option declined. Jones was moved from end to backer int he Packers' defense, and his lack of consistent success is in part why Green Bay played nickel defense so often in 2016.
Jones is a free agent also. The first domino to start this chain reaction of pass-rusher shuffling is going to be Perry. Despite rolling into his third contract, he's still only a 26-year-old, two years older than some draft prospects are right now.
Perry's breakout season of 11 sacks, despite missing two games and playing with a cast, which he pet like a super villain would a cat when he recorded sacks, should lead to Green Bay re-signing him. Still, nothing is certain.
Houston Texans: A.J. Bouye, CB
If you wanted to make a run for A.J. Bouye, a time machine sure could have helped. Not only was Bouye an undrafted player in 2013 coming out of Central Florida, but he was tagged as a restricted free agent last offseason, with an original round tender that only cost the Houston Texans $1.67 million.
Now, Bouye is one of the best free agents slated to hit the open market, and very well might be the top cornerback on the market. Still only a 25-year-old, no one should hesitate to give him a long-term deal, and it's not often that talented 6'0" corners, who can fit any system, are just allowed to walk.
Houston is spoiled with cornerbacks. They have Kareem Jackson, a 2010 first-round pick, Kevin Johnson, a 2015 first-round pick, and Jonathan Joseph, a 2006 first-round pick who may be the most underrated corner in this era of football, outside of Bouye. Unfortunately, Bouye is the only free agent of the bunch.
That means if he's the odd man out, some other team in the league is going to be very happy. Look for something in the coming weeks: Trade talks to start heating up for one of these other cornerbacks. Bouye very well might be the most talented of the bunch, but there's no sense in investing top assets into four different corners.
Indianapolis Colts: Outside Linebackers
The Indianapolis Colts used to be built around two great pass-rushers in Robert Mathis and Dwight Freeney, but those days are long gone. After missing drastically on Bjoern Werner, a first-round pick out of Florida State, the Colts haven't been able to recover at the position, which has taken a toll on the defense overall.
Between that and trading away Jerry Hughes, a former first-round pick, right before his breakout, Indianapolis almost seems cursed. This year, their entire outside linebacker unit is basically hitting free agency.
Erik Walden, who came from Green Bay on a four-year contract, is slated to be a free agent and will be 32 years old in his next regular season game. Trent Cole, a 34-year-old, and Mathis, a soon-to-be 36-year-old, are also free agents. Joining the elderly in their voyage out of Indianapolis are Akeem Ayers and Chris Carter, a pair of 27-year-olds floating through the league.
That leaves just two players at outside linebacker: Curt Maggitt and Deiontrez Mount. Maggitt was an undrafted rookie who finished his year on the injured reserve list on 2016, while Mount is a sub-250-pound rusher who was cut by the in-division Tennessee Titans as a sixth-round rookie in 2015.
If nothing else, The Colts need warm bodies to bring back. Indianapolis isn't a very exciting team outside of their offensive passing game, and their outgoing free agents reflect that.
Jacksonville Jaguars: Kelvin Beachum, OT
The Jacksonville Jaguars' outgoing free agents are fairly boring. Their top free agent, in terms of salary, is Prince Amukamara, a former first-round pick for the New York Giants who played on a one-year "prove it" deal before the team drafted Jalen Ramsey to be their star cornerback of the future.
After that, the next largest free agents in terms of average salary are Luke Joeckel, a lineman who everyone can now say failed to meet the expectations of a second overall pick, and Tyson Alualu, a former top-10 picks who in seven years as an NFL defensive end has recorded 17.5 sacks.
Like Russell Okung with the Denver Broncos last offseason, Kelvin Beachum signed an interesting deal with the Jaguars when he came over from the Pittsburgh Steelers, making him the most interesting contract situation on the team. Essentially, his five-year, $45 million deal is actually a one-year, $5.38 million deal with a four one-year options that add up to $39 million.
That means that Beachum is basically playing in a contract season in every year from now until 2020, on paper. After starting 15 games last year, in this weak offensive line class, in both free agency and the draft, there's a good chance that Beachum just stays put in 2017, waiting for another big decision on the horizon of 2018.
Kansas City: Dontari Poe, NT
While Eric Berry, the safety for the Kansas City Chiefs who beat cancer, is a better feel good story among the Chiefs' outgoing free agents, Dontari Poe, the team's top nose tackle, is the more valuable player. Poe was drafted with the 11th pick of the 2012 draft out of Memphis, a non-power school, after being called unrefined, but athletic, by just about everyone during the draft cycle.
That's not usually how first-round picks play out, but Poe was so athletically gifted for a then 346-pounder, that it was hard to pass him up. By his sophomore year in the league, Kansas City had a Pro Bowl nose tackle, a player, who is still listed at 346 pounds, that not only ate blocks in the ground game, but could get after the passer, too.
Poe has started 76 of the possible 80 games of his Chiefs career. The team proved that they were pleased with his play when they picked up his fifth-year option up, securing him for the 2016 season.
Also, Poe is just a 26-year-old, meaning that at his position, even if his legs do start to give a little, he might have two more contracts in him. The question now is if Kansas City is willing to hand him over a $80- to $90-million contract in 2017, when Eric Berry already had the franchise tag used on him last season.
It might be Poe's turn for the tag, and considering his age relative to Berry, who will turn 29 years old in-season next year, that might not be the worst option.
Los Angeles Chargers: Melvin Ingram, DE
Melvin Ingram was a first-round pick of the San Diego Chargers, and he was used as a 3-4 outside linebacker for the team. Under a new coaching staff, defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, formerly a defensive coordinator of the Seattle Seahawks and a head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, will likely bring in his Cover 3-heavy 4-3 under defense.
What that means is there is a left "base" end, which Joey Bosa could fit perfectly, and a "Leo" position, a hybrid outside linebacker/defensive end role, which Melvin Ingram could fit well. From that perspective, Ingram isn't too different from what Bruce Irvin, a former Bradley first-round pick, was to the Seahawks or what rookie Yannick Ngakoue was to the Jaguars was last season.
Unfortunately for the Chargers, though, Ingram is a free agent before they ever get to test him in the scheme. Ingram, who has been more productive than Irvin in his career, should warrant a contract larger than Irvin's $37 million deal that he signed last season with the Oakland Raiders.
The Chargers have been known as a cheap franchise for a long time, and it's why Bosa, who held out to start his rookie year, missed some time early in their 2016 season. Will the team, which is already spending all of this money to relocate to Los Angeles to play in an MLS stadium, be willing to fork up the money in a transitional period?
Los Angeles Rams: Trumaine Johnson, CB
Last year, the Los Angeles Rams had a major decision to make. Their two top cornerbacks, Janoris Jenkins and Trumaine Johnson, their two Day 2 selections in the 2012 draft, were going to be free agents.
They couldn't afford to pay both of them long-term, and heading into free agency, they could only franchise tag one of the two. In the end, they selected Johnson, who most believed to be the slight lesser to Jenkins, possibly because they had a better chance of signing him to a large deal in 2017.
It's 2017 now, and there has been no such progress as of yet. Meanwhile, Jenkins signed a five-year, $62.5 million contract, including $28.8 million in guarantees, with the New York Giants. Expect Johnson, who was selected by the Rams over Jenkins just a year ago, to be asking for something in that ballpark.
The Rams need to make a decision quickly, because the cornerback market is exploding in free agency, and they might not have a chance to give Johnson a second offer once he fits the open market.
Miami Dolphins: Kenny Stills, WR
There are two receivers who are incredibly young in this free agency class. Both Buffalo's Roberts Woods and Miami's Kenny Stills are still only 24-year-olds, despite the fact that they have played out their rookie contracts in the NFL.
Stills was originally a New Orleans Saint, but was traded to the Dolphins and was replaced with both Brandin Cooks and Michael Thomas. Miami has spent a first-round pick on DeVante Paker and uses Jarvis Landry basically as a running back, throwing him screens on screen, but there is no consistent, successful downfield receiver on the team outside of Stills.
Speed positions are hard to invest in, because how fast the decline is with age, but Stills could play out a full four- to five-year contract with the Dolphins, depending on the price tag. Miami's put in an interesting spot here, with Stills essentially the same age as some rookies, and considering the fact that they don't have to burn a pick to sign a young player long-term.
Minnesota Vikings: Adrian Peterson, RB
Adrian Peterson is the best running back of this generation. Adrian Peterson is a Minnesota Vikings lifer. Adrian Peterson is turning 32 years old next month. Adrian Peterson has a $18 million cap hit in 2017.
Those are all of the facts you need. Peterson tore his ACL in 2011, returned in amazing fashion in 2012 to win the MVP award of league when he cracked the 2,000-yard mark. In 2013 and 2014, he had a list of off-field incidents, including one involving child abuse allegations that eventually led to a suspension.
At the end of 2015, he started to wear down, visibly and statistically. In 2016, he carried the ball 37 times for a 1.9 yards per carry average.
Some sort of action has to be done here. Peterson is either taking a massive pay cut or is getting cut straight up. The Vikings aren't going to Kobe Bryant him, throwing bad money at the former star so he retires with the team.
New England Patriots: Martellus Bennett, TE
Martellus Bennett is going to be a 30-year-old next month, but the tight end position is one which tends to have longer careers than most positions. Bennett also still looks like he's playing in his prime, and his combination of pass-catching and run-blocking skills makes him hard to replace.
Considering the history of injuries that tight end Rob Gronkowski has dealt with since his days as a Wildcat at the University of Arizona, it might not be a bad idea for the Patriots to double down at the position. Bennett is going to be a free agent this offseason cycle, but Gronkowski is only about two years younger than Bennett, and New England can save $19 million over two years if they let their top tight end walk after the 2017 season.
One more year of their two tight end system, with Bennett being a potential parachute option for Gronkowski's health, could be the best option here. Bennett, who finally saw a successful playoff run after years in the league, may not want to leave for just any team at this point in his career.
New Orleans Saints: Jairus Byrd, S
In 2014, Jairus Byrd signed with the New Orleans Saints as one of the best free safeties, maybe only behind Seattle's Earl Thomas, in the NFL. Byrd was allowed to leave the Buffalo Bills for the chance of a big payday, and the former Oregon Duck cornerback looked like a perfect fit as a single-high option on turf.
That's now how the story shook out, though. Byrd did sign a six-year, $54 million contract, but the now 30-year-old has recorded just three interceptions in his three years in New Orleans. In his five years in Buffalo, he had more than that in four individual seasons. He's also recorded just eight pass deflections in three seasons with the Saints.
If the Saints cut Byrd, they will save $3.8 million in 2017. Over the next three years, they'd save $25.2 million.
It's not like New Orleans doesn't have future plans at the position, either. Kenny Vaccaro is still under contract under his first-round rookie contract. Last year, the team drafted Vonn Bell, another safety, in the second round.
Byrd is either going to take a pay cut or have to find a new city to play for.
New York Giants: Jason Pierre-Paul, DE
The New York Giants like to play two defensive ends. Last year, Olivier Vernon led Pro Football Focus' 4-3 defensive ends in snaps, and Jason Pierre-Paul played in over 90 percent of games which he suited up for, per the same site.
Vernon got a huge payday last year, when he signed a five-year, $82 million contract, turning down offers from the likes of the Jacksonville Jaguars. Pierre-Paul, coming off of a season which started with him recovering from a firework injury, was given a one-year "prove it" deal worth $10 million.
"JPP" just turned 28 years old, which isn't close to being old for someone heading into his third NFL contract, but he has yet to have the big contract that stars play for. A former All-Pro and Super Bowl champion, that's likely the next box he wants to check off as far as his career accomplishments go.
With that being said, there's no precedent for what Pierre-Paul, who is missing digits, should be paid. Maybe the Giants franchise tag him, but does he really want to be in a contract season, for his first major deal, at the age of 28?
New York Jets: Darrelle Revis, CB
Darrelle Revis will soon be a 32-year-old. For the first time ever, Revis recorded fewer than 10 pass deflections while also starting 15 or more games, as he only posted five.
In his prime in 2009, Revis had 31 pass deflections on the season. After spending 2013 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 2014 with the New England Patriots and the last two years with the New York Jets, his second stint with the team, he might be on his last major contract.
Think of Nnamdi Asomugha or Charles Woodson in the recent past. When your speed goes at the position, it's over for you, and the Jets learned that the hard way last season when they hung Revis in man coverage last year. He's nearing the end of his career. Period.
So what can New York do? Well his contract isn't up, but that doesn't mean they can't cut him. In fact, letting him walk now would save more than $9 million immediately for the 2017 season, and over $31 million over the next three seasons.
You can easily replace his talent with that type of money.
Oakland Raiders: Latavius Murray, RB
The Oakland Raiders don't have many large contracts coming up, which shouldn't be surprising since most of their top players are either incredibly young or were recent free agent signings. One name that does stick out, though, is Latavius Murray.
Murray is an incredibly athletic running back, but he has never been able to put together a truly great season. Last year, the Raiders rotated several backs into the lineup, though Murray was the primary starter.
Of the 14 games that Murray played, he started in 12 of them. The Raiders kept in games because they were able to stay in shootout. Is Oakland really willing to let Murray walk, leading to a possible regression of the running back unit?
He recorded 12 rushing touchdowns in 2016, which would have led the NFL in the 2015 season. Murray is also only a 25-year-old, and he's only posted 543 carries in four years with the team. It just might be worth it to the Raiders to lock him down for another three or so years on a manageable deal, where he could flex between a number one and number two back, depending on the surrounding talent on the team.
Philadelphia Eagles: Vinny Curry, DE
Vinny Curry and the Philadelphia Eagles shocked everyone in 2016 when they signed a $47 million contract that lasted for five seasons. Curry, a former second-round pick who was asked to play in a 4-3 defense during a transition, has 19 sacks over five seasons.
According to Spotrac, based on his average salary, he's the ninth-highest paid end in the league, behind Muhammad Wilkerson, Olivier Vernon, J.J. Watt, Robert Quinn, Cameron Jordan, Mike Daniels, Michael Bennett and Cameron Heyward. All of those player are Pro Bowl caliber, if the fans or league vote them in or not, while Curry can't even start for his own team.
This is by far the worst defensive line contract in the sport. The worst part? Of the $47 million, $23 million is guaranteed. For reference, Daniels, Bennett and Heyward all signed for $14 million or less guaranteed money.
That means only five defensive ends in the league have a higher average salary and a larger amount of guaranteed money than Curry, who averages fewer than four sacks a season in his career and has never started an NFL game.
They need to restructure that contract before it becomes more of problem that it already is. Curry's cap hit jumps from $3 million to $9 million this year, heading into the second year of the five-year deal.
Pittsburgh Steelers: James Harrison/Jarvis Jones, OLB
There aren't many pass-rushing careers more different than James Harrison and Jarvis Jones. Harrison was an undrafted pass-rusher out of mid-major Kent State who going on 39 years old has 81.5 sacks in his NFL career.
On the other hand, Jones, who transferred from powerhouse USC to powerhouse Georgia, was drafted 17th overall in 2013, and in four years has just six NFL sacks to show for it. Jones, a 27-year-old, joins Harrison as a free agent in this upcoming class.
The team's number one pass-rusher moving forward, a 3-4 outside linebacker for the Pittsburgh Steelers, is Alvin "Bud" Dupree, a 2015 first-round pick who heated up to end the 2016 regular season, after he was activated off of the injured reserve list.
The Steelers have a fairly bare cupboard opposite of Dupree, though. Are they willing to let 4.5-sack 2016 dictate both Harrison and Jones leaving? Who starts opposite of him next season? Is Pittsburgh willing to use another first-round pick on a pass-rusher?
Those are all questions that need to be answered by March.
Seattle Seahawks: Jimmy Graham, TE
In 2014, the New Orleans Saints signed Jimmy Graham for a four-year, $40 million contract. Because of how the NFL's trade policy works, the Saints had to eat his signing bonus money before trading him to the Seattle Seahawks in 2015.
That means that over the last two years, the only guaranteed money that the Seahawks owed Graham was when the tight end showed up for workouts and when he made the roster. In March, Graham's $2 million roster bonus kicks in during the last year of his contract.
Do the Seahawks want to re-sign him long-term? The 30-year-old, who will be 31 in-season next year, has only recorded 1,528 receiving yards and eight touchdowns in his two years in Seattle. For reference, his last two years in New Orleans, leading up to the trade, were for 2,104 yards and 26 touchdowns.
Graham isn't known as anything more than a poor blocking tight end, either. If the Seahawks want, they can save $10 million by letting Graham walk out the door before that March bonus kicks in.
For reference, Seahawks safety Earl Thomas and Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett make exactly $10 million a year during their current contracts. Other players in the same price range league-wide include Denver cornerback Aqib Talib and Philadelphia left tackle Jason Peters.
He's not worth the money's get's receiving, and the Seahawks more often than not are looking for deals more than complacency.
San Francisco 49ers: Colin Kaepernick, QB
On the first day of April, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick's contract becomes fully guaranteed. If the 49ers let him go, they eat about $5 million, but if they keep him, he'll run them north of $19 million.
Kaepernick had a large 2016 as an off-field, or sideline, figure, but lost in the headlines was the fact that he had somewhat of a bounce back season. He posted a 90.7 passer rating in 2016, good for 18 total touchdowns and just four interceptions.
That's a huge improvement from his 2015 season, which led to a benching after posting a 78.5 rating on the year. In fact, his 2016 performance was his best since 2013, when he had a 91.6 rating and the 49ers went 12-4, falling six points short to the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Championship Game.
Kaepernick will get another shot in the NFL, but it might not be with San Francisco. There's a new head coach and general manager coming in, and if they don't want to put in the effort for a restructured and extended contract, Kaepernick is going to hit the open market.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Doug Martin, RB
Doug Martin signed a five-year contract worth more than $35 million with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2016. After starting a four-game suspension for performance enhancing substances, though, the guarantees in his contract could be voided, meaning he's promised nothing by the Buccaneers for the next four seasons, per Jenna Laine of ESPN.com.
Spotrac already has those numbers accounted for, assuming that it's already a done deal. Teams don't usually just allow for leverage to not be taken advantage of. On top of that, Martin entered rehab.
So, Martin will miss the first three games of the season, assuming he doesn't fail another test between now and then as a confirmed member of the drug policy, the Buccaneers aren't tied to him at all, he had enough of an issue to have to enter drug rehabilitation and Tampa Bay is on the hook for almost a $6 million salary for a 28-year-old running back.
If I were a betting man, I'd say that he's quietly a potential chopping block candidate.
Tennessee Titans: Chance Warmack, OG
Chance Warmack was a guard drafted in the top-10 of the 2013 draft. Coming out of Alabama, Warmack was thought of as one of the best right guard prospects to hit the draft cycle in a long while.
In his first three years in the NFL, he started all but two games, but that still wasn't enough for the Tennessee Titans to pick up his fifth-year option. In a contract season in 2016, Warmack was quickly put on the injured reserve list, after just two games, due to a torn tendon in his hand.
Recently, Tennessee has invested a lot in the tackle position, with Taylor Lewan, the 11th overall pick in the 2014 draft, and Jack Conklin, the 8th overall pick in the 2016 draft. The team bombed by missing on Jeremiah Poutasi, a guard prospect taken in the third round of the 2015 draft, who lasted just one year on the team.
They managed to hit on guard Quinton Spain, an undrafted player from West Virginia, but that right guard slot is still open. Warmack is only a 25-year-old, with plenty of career ahead of him, if he can play more consistently and recover from his injury. Expect a short-term "prove it" deal from the Titans or nothing.
Washington Redskins: Kirk Cousins, QB
There's a quarterback in Washington by the name of Kirk Cousins. He's going to be a free agent this year, and he's a big deal because he's going to set the market for what an average quarterback is going to make in today's age.
Cousins, like Andrew Luck, Robert Griffin, Ryan Tannehill, Brock Osweiler, Russell Wilson and even Nick Foles, sorry Brandon Weeden, was a quarterback who started in 2016 from the 2012 draft class. Unlike the rest of them, Cousins is still on his first contract, while Luck, Tannehill, Osweiler and Wilson already signed major long-term deals.
What's the holdup? No one is really sure if Cousins is as good as the offensive talent around him. Receivers Pierre Garcon and DeSean Jackson are outgoing free agents, while Josh Doctson, last year's first-round pick, did little to nothing in 2016. The team has two quality tight ends in Vernon Davis, who is a 33-year-old, and Jordan Reed, who is constantly injured and whose concussion may lead to a short career.
Even on the offensive line, Cousins' left tackle, Trent Williams, may arguably be the best tackle in football, and the squad spend the fifth overall pick on a true guard in 2015, the highest in decades, to lock up Brandon Scherff of Iowa.
Cousins could easily make $100 million with the Redskins, or he could walk into free agency. That's the definition of a big move. Maybe the team slaps a franchise tag on him for a second straight season, but after Washington saved cornerback Josh Norman from his franchise tag issue last season, it's hard to imagine how Cousins would allow that to happen.
