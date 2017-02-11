Every NFL Team's Toughest Contract Decision

3 of 33

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

There are people who believe that the Atlanta Falcons' window for a Super Bowl run is over now that former offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan took the head coaching opening with the San Francisco 49ers. While there was some immediate shifting of what the 2017 Atlanta Falcons will look like after the 2016 season ended, the Falcons have very few impact players expected to hit free agency this offseason.

While the coaches are changing, the players aren't. In fact, this may be the most boring team in free agency, which shouldn't be a surprise, considering the fact that this young staff still has most of their fresh faces on their first deals with the team.

The top Falcon who may hit free agency is Dwight Freeney, a veteran defensive end who is on his way to the Hall of Fame. After that, it may be their fullback Patrick DiMarco.

Freeney will be a 37-year-old pass-rusher at the end of this month, and he was put on a pitch count during the entire regular season. Some might even go as far to say that Freeney was gassed at the end of the Super Bowl, when New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady threw for 62 passes. Freeney had to move from his rotational role to a starting role in the playoffs, as both Derrick Shelby and Adrian Clayborn were on the injured reserve list.

How valuable is Freeney to an offensive-based team that just saw their leader walk out of the door? How valuable is a rotational pass-rusher if you can't save him for the playoffs? Can you trust Clayborn, who has been banged up his entire career, to keep Freeney off of the field in the regular season? Will Freeney, who recorded three sacks in 16 games in 2016, decline even more in 2017?

There's a lot of questions surrounding Freeney, and that's just from Atlanta's end. What if he's simply done with the sport after going through the most emotional loss in Super Bowl history?