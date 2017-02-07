Washington Redskins Initial 7-Round Mock Draft Post-Super Bowl

1 of 11

Scot McCloughan has 10 picks in the 2017 NFL draft; 10 chances for the Washington Redskins general manager to improve a roster that missed out on the playoffs in 2016, one year after capturing the NFC East title.

More to the point, McCloughan has 10 opportunities to do better than he did in 2016. Then, the GM failed to get bang for his buck from the seven selections he made. Or as Mike Jones of the Washington Post put it: "Three of the seven draft picks failed to make the roster, and for now, only one of the remaining four appears set to receive significant playing time."

McCloughan's top pick, wide receiver Josh Doctson, barely saw the field, while second-rounder Su'a Cravens unsuccessfully juggled responsibilities at multiple positions. Washington's primary personnel guru has to find better value this time round.

The smart way to get more would be finally addressing the ongoing needs McCloughan has so far ignored during two years at Redskins Park. So he must beef up a feeble defensive line and add greater physicality across the front seven.

Of course, targeting needs isn't always possible when other circumstances dictate a team's picks. Free agency is one of the main factors likely to influence McCloughan's choices come draft day. The 45-year-old knows star wide receivers DeSean Jackson and Pierre Garcon are set to hit the market, while the future of quarterback Kirk Cousins still needs to be resolved.

Free agency can also afford the Redskins more immediate solutions for their main problems. Specifically, this year's market is fit to burst with quality D-linemen such as Kansas City Chiefs nose tackle Dontari Poe and New York Giants interior destroyer Johnathan Hankins.

With these things in mind, along with the Atlanta Falcons gift-wrapping Super Bowl LI for the New England Patriots now in the rearview mirror, here's the fist look at who McCloughan and Washington will target.

The picks are made sans trades and on the assumption Cousins is brought back.