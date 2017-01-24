    NFL DraftDownload App

    NFL Mock Draft 2017: Predictions for Top Prospects' Landing Spots

    Jabrill Peppers is one of the top prospects to watch on the path to the draft.
    Jabrill Peppers is one of the top prospects to watch on the path to the draft.Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
    Chris RolingFeatured ColumnistJanuary 24, 2017

    Mock drafts continue to save the day. 

    A whole lot is going on in the sports world right now. Johnny Manziel wants to make an NFL comeback. The Super Bowl is set, with New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady about to face a wealth of questions about President Donald Trump. The Pro Bowl, featuring dodgeball, is also on the horizon.

    Those are just a few of the things on deck, so it is understandable if fans aren't up to date about the 2017 NFL draft.

    As a way to summarize the prospect stock market and team needs, not to mention the official draft order, mocks serve as a great resource. Here's a look at the latest to keep handy while other landmarks on the sports calendar approach.

         

    2017 NFL Mock Draft

    PickTeamSelection
    1Cleveland BrownsMyles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M
    2San Francisco 49ersMitch Trubisky, QB, North Carolina
    3Chicago BearsDeshaun Watson, QB, Clemson
    4Jacksonville JaguarsMalik McDowell, DL, Michigan State
    5Tennessee Titans (from LA)Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan
    6New York JetsMalik Hooker, S, Ohio State
    7San Diego ChargersRyan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin
    8Carolina PanthersLeonard Fournette, RB, LSU
    9Cincinnati BengalsJonathan Allen, DL, Alabama
    10Buffalo BillsJamal Adams, S, LSU
    11New Orleans SaintsReuben Foster, LB, Alabama
    12Cleveland Browns (from PHI)DeShone Kizer, QB, Notre Dame
    13Arizona CardinalsMarshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State
    14Indianapolis ColtsDalvin Cook, RB, Florida State
    15Philadelphia Eagles (from MIN)O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama
    16Baltimore RavensMike Williams, WR, Clemson
    17Washington RedskinsSolomon Thomas, DL, Stanford
    18Tennessee TitansJabrill Peppers, LB/S, Michigan
    19Tampa Bay BuccaneersMarlon Humphrey, CB , Alabama
    20Denver BroncosTeez Tabor, CB, Florida
    21Detroit LionsTaco Charlton, DE, Michigan
    22Miami DolphinsDerek Barnett, DE, Tennessee
    23New York GiantsTim Williams, LB/DE, Alabama
    24Oakland RaidersQuincy Wilson, CB, Florida
    25Houston TexansRaekwon McMillan, LB, Ohio State
    26Seattle SeahawksCam Robinson, OT, Alabama
    27Kansas City ChiefsDan Feeney, OG, Indiana
    28Dallas CowboysAdoree' Jackson, CB, USC
    29Green Bay PackersSidney Jones, CB, Washington
    30Pittsburgh SteelersDavid Njoku, TE, Miami
    31Atlanta FalconsCaleb Brantley, DT, Florida
    32New England PatriotsChristian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford
    Author's projections

    Philadelphia and Indianapolis will flip a coin for No. 14 and No. 15 at the NFL combine.

         

    4. Jacksonville Jaguars: Malik McDowell, DL, Michigan State

    Michigan State's Malik McDowell isn't a household name yet, but it's only a matter of time.

    McDowell is a physical freak at 6'6" and 276 pounds with the motor and athleticism to shoot up draft boards and leave most of the defenders in this class in his wake. The only problem is a down year in 2016 while questions floated about his motivation.

    ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. suggested he was a top-five pick before the down year, according to Eddie Paskal of the Oakland Raiders' official website:

    But fans know what the draft process can do for a freakish athlete who needs a little coaching to unlock his full potential.

    There are few better places for McDowell to land than with the Jaguars. Jacksonville is starting over with Doug Marrone at head coach, and disciplinarian Tom Coughlin has been hired as Executive Vice president of Football Operations, so the entire organization will have a strict feel that demands the most of its personnel.

    As a player who can rush from the edge or kick inside and storm the quarterback, McDowell fits on a young defense with players such as Dante Fowler Jr. Expect his stock to swell in the coming months while he works out.

         

    14. Indianapolis Colts: Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State

    If the Indianapolis Colts are smart, they will follow the firing of general manager Ryan Grigson by making a better effort to get Andrew Luck some help. 

    This isn't limited to the offensive line in front of Luck, either. The offense didn't have much in the way of a rushing attack in 2016. While Frank Gore piled up 1,025 yards and four scores, he did so on 3.9 yards per carry, and defenses pretty much knew what they were getting every time he touched the ball.

    Not so with Florida State prospect Dalvin Cook.

    Cook is a shifty back reminiscent of LeSean McCoy. He ran for 1,600 or more yards in back-to-back seasons with 19 rushing scores in each campaign. Flashing in the passing game (488 receiving yards and a score in 2016) was just the icing on the cake for a back with an NFL-ready frame at 5'11" and 213 pounds.

    "Shifty" doesn't necessarily do Cook justice, either. Look at an eye-popping stat from Pro Football Focus:

    In Indianapolis, Cook isn't just the missing piece to a high-upside offense. He could also contend for Rookie of the Year honors while playing alongside a veteran like Gore. Such a pairing would help lengthen his career, though all those missed tackles already help in that regard.

    Plenty of teams need running backs. Few provide the superb situation Cook would find in Indianapolis.

         

    18. Tennessee Titans: Jabrill Peppers, LB/S, Michigan

    Though it won't receive many headlines, the Tennessee Titans have a pair of picks in the first round this year.

    In this scenario, the Titans get Marcus Mariota some help in the receiving corps with Western Michigan's Corey Davis at No. 5 before turning eyes toward the defense with Michigan's Jabrill Peppers.

    Peppers is one of the most hyped players in the class because of his ability to make plays on both sides of the ball and man multiple spots. The borderline uncertainty about his fit as a pro, though, will knock him down into the middle of the first round.

    Tennessee won't complain. The Titans need some help in the defensive secondary, so having a rangy player like Peppers play linebacker or defensive back, depending on the situation, is an improvement. 

    Peppers isn't a deep-zone safety by any means, but as ESPN.com's scouting report noted, he has solid experience in coverage: "Good cover skills for a safety. Has lots of experience playing man coverage both in the slot and on perimeter. At his best in man coverage. Lacks elite fluidity in hips, but has quick feet and good burst. Has the size and strength to reroute receivers."

    In a hybrid role and mostly pegged with stunting the rush and making plays, Peppers looks like a good fit in Tennessee. Rather than go somewhere that will try to make him something he's not, Peppers could play to his strengths and succeed as a pro with the Titans.

          

    Stats courtesy of NFL.com. All advanced metrics courtesy of Pro Football Focus.

