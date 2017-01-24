NFL Mock Draft 2017: Predictions for Top Prospects' Landing Spots

Jabrill Peppers is one of the top prospects to watch on the path to the draft. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Mock drafts continue to save the day.

A whole lot is going on in the sports world right now. Johnny Manziel wants to make an NFL comeback. The Super Bowl is set, with New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady about to face a wealth of questions about President Donald Trump. The Pro Bowl, featuring dodgeball, is also on the horizon.

Those are just a few of the things on deck, so it is understandable if fans aren't up to date about the 2017 NFL draft.

As a way to summarize the prospect stock market and team needs, not to mention the official draft order, mocks serve as a great resource. Here's a look at the latest to keep handy while other landmarks on the sports calendar approach.

2017 NFL Mock Draft

Pick Team Selection 1 Cleveland Browns Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M 2 San Francisco 49ers Mitch Trubisky, QB, North Carolina 3 Chicago Bears Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson 4 Jacksonville Jaguars Malik McDowell, DL, Michigan State 5 Tennessee Titans (from LA) Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan 6 New York Jets Malik Hooker, S, Ohio State 7 San Diego Chargers Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin 8 Carolina Panthers Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU 9 Cincinnati Bengals Jonathan Allen, DL, Alabama 10 Buffalo Bills Jamal Adams, S, LSU 11 New Orleans Saints Reuben Foster, LB, Alabama 12 Cleveland Browns (from PHI) DeShone Kizer, QB, Notre Dame 13 Arizona Cardinals Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State 14 Indianapolis Colts Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State 15 Philadelphia Eagles (from MIN) O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama 16 Baltimore Ravens Mike Williams, WR, Clemson 17 Washington Redskins Solomon Thomas, DL, Stanford 18 Tennessee Titans Jabrill Peppers, LB/S, Michigan 19 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Marlon Humphrey, CB , Alabama 20 Denver Broncos Teez Tabor, CB, Florida 21 Detroit Lions Taco Charlton, DE, Michigan 22 Miami Dolphins Derek Barnett, DE, Tennessee 23 New York Giants Tim Williams, LB/DE, Alabama 24 Oakland Raiders Quincy Wilson, CB, Florida 25 Houston Texans Raekwon McMillan, LB, Ohio State 26 Seattle Seahawks Cam Robinson, OT, Alabama 27 Kansas City Chiefs Dan Feeney, OG, Indiana 28 Dallas Cowboys Adoree' Jackson, CB, USC 29 Green Bay Packers Sidney Jones, CB, Washington 30 Pittsburgh Steelers David Njoku, TE, Miami 31 Atlanta Falcons Caleb Brantley, DT, Florida 32 New England Patriots Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford Author's projections

Philadelphia and Indianapolis will flip a coin for No. 14 and No. 15 at the NFL combine.

4. Jacksonville Jaguars: Malik McDowell, DL , Michigan State

Michigan State's Malik McDowell isn't a household name yet, but it's only a matter of time.

McDowell is a physical freak at 6'6" and 276 pounds with the motor and athleticism to shoot up draft boards and leave most of the defenders in this class in his wake. The only problem is a down year in 2016 while questions floated about his motivation.

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. suggested he was a top-five pick before the down year, according to Eddie Paskal of the Oakland Raiders' official website:

But fans know what the draft process can do for a freakish athlete who needs a little coaching to unlock his full potential.

There are few better places for McDowell to land than with the Jaguars. Jacksonville is starting over with Doug Marrone at head coach, and disciplinarian Tom Coughlin has been hired as Executive Vice president of Football Operations, so the entire organization will have a strict feel that demands the most of its personnel.

As a player who can rush from the edge or kick inside and storm the quarterback, McDowell fits on a young defense with players such as Dante Fowler Jr. Expect his stock to swell in the coming months while he works out.

14. Indianapolis Colts: Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State

If the Indianapolis Colts are smart, they will follow the firing of general manager Ryan Grigson by making a better effort to get Andrew Luck some help.

This isn't limited to the offensive line in front of Luck, either. The offense didn't have much in the way of a rushing attack in 2016. While Frank Gore piled up 1,025 yards and four scores, he did so on 3.9 yards per carry, and defenses pretty much knew what they were getting every time he touched the ball.

Not so with Florida State prospect Dalvin Cook.

Cook is a shifty back reminiscent of LeSean McCoy. He ran for 1,600 or more yards in back-to-back seasons with 19 rushing scores in each campaign. Flashing in the passing game (488 receiving yards and a score in 2016) was just the icing on the cake for a back with an NFL-ready frame at 5'11" and 213 pounds.

"Shifty" doesn't necessarily do Cook justice, either. Look at an eye-popping stat from Pro Football Focus:

In Indianapolis, Cook isn't just the missing piece to a high-upside offense. He could also contend for Rookie of the Year honors while playing alongside a veteran like Gore. Such a pairing would help lengthen his career, though all those missed tackles already help in that regard.

Plenty of teams need running backs. Few provide the superb situation Cook would find in Indianapolis.

18. Tennessee Titans: Jabrill Peppers, LB/S, Michigan

Though it won't receive many headlines, the Tennessee Titans have a pair of picks in the first round this year.

In this scenario, the Titans get Marcus Mariota some help in the receiving corps with Western Michigan's Corey Davis at No. 5 before turning eyes toward the defense with Michigan's Jabrill Peppers.

Peppers is one of the most hyped players in the class because of his ability to make plays on both sides of the ball and man multiple spots. The borderline uncertainty about his fit as a pro, though, will knock him down into the middle of the first round.

Tennessee won't complain. The Titans need some help in the defensive secondary, so having a rangy player like Peppers play linebacker or defensive back, depending on the situation, is an improvement.

Peppers isn't a deep-zone safety by any means, but as ESPN.com's scouting report noted, he has solid experience in coverage: "Good cover skills for a safety. Has lots of experience playing man coverage both in the slot and on perimeter. At his best in man coverage. Lacks elite fluidity in hips, but has quick feet and good burst. Has the size and strength to reroute receivers."

In a hybrid role and mostly pegged with stunting the rush and making plays, Peppers looks like a good fit in Tennessee. Rather than go somewhere that will try to make him something he's not, Peppers could play to his strengths and succeed as a pro with the Titans.

Stats courtesy of NFL.com. All advanced metrics courtesy of Pro Football Focus.