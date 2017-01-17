Bleacher Report's Daily Football Fix for January 17

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Check out five of the top NFL and NCAA football headlines from Monday night and Tuesday morning.

Super Bowl 51 Ticket Prices Drop After Cowboys Loss to Packers

"Shortly after the Cowboys were defeated 34-31 on a field goal as time ran out, the get-in price was down 20 percent to $3,349. Tickets in the lower end zone dropped 18 percent to $4,307."

Packers vs. Cowboys, Steelers vs. Chiefs Divisional Round TV Ratings Released

ESPN's Andrew Brandt tweeted, " Packers-Cowboys divisional round TV rating: 28.2

Game 7 of World Series rating: 25.2

Game 7 of NBA Finals rating: 18.9"

Adoree' Jackson Declares for 2017 NFL Draft: Latest Comments and Reaction

"After the Rose bowl, I had many thoughts running through my head," USC's Adoree' Jackson wrote on Twitter "I have decided to forego my final season of eligibility and enter the 2017 NFL draft."

Josh McDaniels to Return as Patriots OC : Latest Comments and Reaction

ESPN's Mike Reiss tweeted, " Josh McDaniels confirms he is staying with Patriots. 'At this time, best for family and myself to remain here in New England.'"

Bill O'Brien Comments on Brock Osweiler 's Future as Texans' Starting QB

Bill O'Brien said it's too early to know if Brock Osweiler will be the starting QB next season because they have a lot of evaluating to do." ESPN's Sarah Barshop tweeted, "

