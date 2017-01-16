Packers vs. Cowboys, Steelers vs. Chiefs Divisional Round TV Ratings Released

The NFL's ratings "crisis" is officially over. Overnight numbers for Sunday's divisional-round games are in, and they marked borderline unprecedented highs.

Sports TV Ratings' Twitter account reported the NFC game between the Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys drew an overnight share of 28.2, the best for a divisional-round game in two decades. The AFC game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs drew a 21.9, which is the best-ever prime-time number for a divisional-round game.

More to follow.

