Bleacher Report's Daily Football Fix for January 16

Check out five of the top NFL and NCAA football headlines from Sunday night and Monday morning.
Packers vs. Cowboys: Score and Twitter Reaction from 2017 NFL Playoffs
- The Green Bay Packers advanced to the NFC Championship following an incredible game-winning drive from Aaron Rodgers, who threw for 356 yards and two touchdowns in a 34-31 victory over the Dallas Cowboys.
Tony Romo Trade Rumors: Latest News, Speculation on Cowboys QB
- NFL Network's Ian Rapoport tweeted, "Was asked about #Cowboys’ plans for Tony Romo in 2017. No secret, #Broncos are his No. 1 spot. I’m told DEN is not inclined to trade for him"
Antonio Brown Contract: Latest News, Rumors on Negotiations with Steelers
- Rapoport tweeted, "When #Steelers WR Antonio Brown redid his deal this summer, it came with an understanding of a larger deal in ’17. He’s about to cash in"
Ezekiel Elliott Reportedly Questioned by NFL over Assault Accusations
- ESPN's Adam Schefter wrote, "The NFL has submitted follow-up questions to Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott related to the assault accusations made in July by his ex-girlfriend, league sources told ESPN."
Steelers vs. Chiefs: Score and Twitter Reaction from 2017 NFL Playoffs
- The Pittsburgh Steelers failed to find the end zone but still managed to walk away with an 18-16 win over the Kansas City Chiefs and a trip to the AFC title game.
