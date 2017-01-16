Bleacher Report's Daily Football Fix for January 16

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Check out five of the top NFL and NCAA football headlines from Sunday night and Monday morning.

Packers vs. Cowboys: Score and Twitter Reaction from 2017 NFL Playoffs

The Green Bay Packers advanced to the NFC Championship following an incredible game-winning drive from Aaron Rodgers, who threw for 356 yards and two touchdowns in a 34-31 victory over the Dallas Cowboys.

Click here for more.

Tony Romo Trade Rumors: Latest News, Speculation on Cowboys QB

Antonio Brown Contract: Latest News, Rumors on Negotiations with Steelers

Rapoport tweeted, " When #Steelers WR Antonio Brown redid his deal this summer, it came with an understanding of a larger deal in ’17. He’s about to cash in"

tweeted, " #Steelers Click here for more.

Ezekiel Elliott Reportedly Questioned by NFL over Assault Accusations

ESPN's Adam Schefter wrote, "The NFL has submitted follow-up questions to Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott related to the assault accusations made in July by his ex-girlfriend, league sources told ESPN."

wrote, "The NFL has submitted follow-up questions to Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott related to the assault accusations made in July by his ex-girlfriend, league sources told ESPN." Click here for more.

Steelers vs. Chiefs: Score and Twitter Reaction from 2017 NFL Playoffs

The Pittsburgh Steelers failed to find the end zone but still managed to walk away with an 18-16 win over the Kansas City Chiefs and a trip to the AFC title game.

Click here for more.

Continue to visit Bleacher Report and the Team Stream app throughout the day for more NFL and NCAA football news and reactions.