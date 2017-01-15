Tony Romo Trade Rumors: Latest News, Speculation on Cowboys QB

Tony Romo reportedly wants to be a Denver Bronco. It just does not appear the feeling is especially mutual.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the Broncos are "not inclined" to trade for Romo, which means the only way he could land in Denver is via free agency.

Romo, 36, has three years remaining on his contract with the Dallas Cowboys. While he carries a cap number of $24.7 million next season, it's unlikely the Cowboys will outright release him.

