NFL Playoffs 2017: B/R's NFL1000 Scouting Guide to the Divisional Round

Written by NFL1000 Defensive Ends Scout Justis Mosqueda
According to OddsShark, the Houston Texans are between 15- and 17-point underdogs against the New England Patriots. For reference, Clemson's massive upset of Alabama during this past Monday's national title game was only a 6.5-point line.
Most fans and media members have written off the Texans, and for good reason. Toward the end of the season, Houston benched starting quarterback Brock Osweiler despite his signing a $72 million contract last offseason—just for Tom Savage to lose his starting gig to a concussion. That opened the door back up for Osweiler.
In a quarterback-led league, Houston doesn't have a good one, and it's facing Tom Brady, a 12-time Pro Bowler who has 28 passing touchdowns and just two interceptions in 12 games this season. That's with the Patriots coming off a bye week, too.
On the road, in eight games, the Texans have posted just 118 points, an average of 14.75 per game, which is the second-worst mark in the league—only behind the Chicago Bears, who were winless on the road. Houston had a 2-6 record, beating the 3-13 Jacksonville Jaguars and the 8-8 Indianapolis Colts by a combined eight points.
If the Texans are going to advance to the AFC Championship Game, the win will come from efforts on the defensive side of the ball.
In the red zone, Houston needs to stop both heads of the Patriots' offensive machine, as Brady, an MVP candidate, can score efficiently through the air, and running back LeGarrette Blount led the NFL in rushing touchdowns with 18, just one season after 11 was the league's highest mark.
Point blank: Houston can't let New England get past the 25-yard line if it doesn't plan on giving up six to eight points. Luckily for the Texans, with tight end Rob Gronkowski on injured reserve, the Patriots are lacking big-play targets in the air, and Blount isn't the type of back to rip off explosive runs consistently.
What does that mean? It gives Houston the option to play its defensive backs in press-man coverage more often, which can also free up numbers to send on run blitzes. That should help stop the Patriots' slow, chippy approach to breaking down defenses.
Do the Texans have the personnel for that? They sure do.
Four of Houston's secondary members—Kevin Johnson (14th), A.J. Bouye (20th), Johnathan Joseph (25th) and Kareem Jackson (35th)—could be No. 1 cornerbacks on several NFL squads, according to Bleacher Report's NFL1000's regular-season grading.
While star inside linebacker Brian Cushing is on the decline, Benardrick McKinney, who can do anything from blitz Brady to drop into coverage one-on-one against tight end Martellus Bennett, ranks ninth overall among 3-4 inside linebackers this season, per the same grading program.
Houston doesn't need to blitz often on passing downs. It doesn't work often against Brady, who is more than willing to get the ball out of his hands quickly. Instead, blitzing can be used more in the ground game to set up 3rd-and-6-type of situations, where the Texans can sit back, play press against non-explosive pass-catchers and try to get home with four pass-rushers.
That's a fine approach if you can win that way, but not everyone has the horses to get to a passer without a blitz. NFL1000's top-rated 3-4 outside linebacker is Jadeveon Clowney, and the fourth-rated 3-4 outside linebacker is Whitney Mercilus, two pass-rushers who showed up early and often in Houston's 27-14 win against the Oakland Raiders in the Wild Card Round.
One point of concern for the Patriots has to be their book-end situation, as Nate Solder is NFL1000's 18th-ranked left tackle and Marcus Cannon is the 14th-ranked right tackle. They aren't a horrible duo, but when they're going against the top 3-4 outside linebacker pairing in the NFL, they are mismatched.
If the Texans can come into the contest with a disciplined game plan and don't sway from that style of play, they have a chance to keep it close. It'll come down to execution, not whiteboard theorizing, but close games in the NFL are a coin flip. Those are better odds than anyone is giving Houston right now.