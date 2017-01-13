NFL Playoffs 2017: B/R's NFL1000 Scouting Guide to the Divisional Round

« Prev
1 of 12
Next »
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse the slideshow
NFL Playoffs 2017: B/R's NFL1000 Scouting Guide to the Divisional Round
Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images
610
Reads
0
Comments

Welcome to Bleacher Report's NFL1000 playoff preview, a weekly series where we'll use the power of the 17-man NFL1000 scouting department to bring you fresh insights into the league each weekend.

Here, we'll take a closer look at the biggest matchup in every divisional game and analyze how the two teams fared when pitted against each other earlier in the season.

The NFL1000 team is composed of:

Begin Slideshow »

Follow B/R on Facebook

Team StreamTM

NFL Newsletter

NFL

Subscribe Now

By signing up for our newsletter, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy.

Thanks for signing up.