NFL Playoffs 2017: B/R's NFL1000 Scouting Guide to the Divisional Round

Written by NFL1000 Safeties Scout Mark Bullock

Outright stopping the offensive powerhouse that coordinator Kyle Shanahan has put together in Atlanta is a tough job. The Seahawks, though, have as good a chance as anyone of containing the Falcons. The first task is to stop Atlanta from being multidimensional. Back in Week 6, the Seahawks did just that. Atlanta ran for 52 yards on 18 carries and a measly 2.9 yards per attempt.

Seattle also came prepared for the deadly play-action passing attack Shanahan runs. The Seahawks constantly had a defender—typically a linebacker but occasionally a safety—ready to turn and run to prevent the deep over routes that quarterback Matt Ryan looks to hit over the middle of the field off play action.

With the running and play-action games negated early on, Atlanta had to lean on its passing attack.

The Seahawks are known for their Cover 3 zone scheme, but against the Falcons they played far more man coverage in the opening half. The Seahawks had success playing Cover 1, matching up in man coverage against tight ends and receivers, leaving two linebackers to account for whichever running back the Falcons had in the backfield.

That somewhat surprised Atlanta, which found its normal Cover 3 beaters were now taken away because the Seahawks were in man coverage. With all of these factors combined, the Seahawks limited the Falcons offense to just three points in the first half.

However, in the second half, Seattle went back to more of its standard zone coverages, presumably to counter a few different looks—particularly three-tight end sets, that the Falcons threw at them.

That appeared to cause communication issues as cornerback Richard Sherman had a couple of huge coverage busts, which led to the Falcons' scoring three touchdowns in the third quarter. Seattle also lost some of its discipline in the second half in the play-action game, allowing the Falcons to gain confidence and momentum.

In theory, the game plan for the Seahawks would be to go back to the Cover 1 man coverage scheme, given its success in the first half.

However, Seattle has had two major changes to the defense since that game. First, strong safety Kam Chancellor returned from injury. This should improve their run defense, which already performed well in that contest. The second major change is the loss of free safety Earl Thomas to a broken leg.

Thomas is a game-changing player. Without him in the deep middle of the field, the Seahawks may be reluctant to leave Sherman in pure man coverage against receiver Julio Jones. That isn't a slight on Sherman in any way, as he's a fantastic cornerback. But Thomas has the range and instincts to sit in the middle of the field and still get out on top of Jones on a deep route down the sideline.

His replacement, Steven Terrell, doesn't have that ability—very few safeties do.

The Seahawks have already shown more two-deep safety looks since Thomas was injured, though they have tried to stick to their Cover 3 philosophy. They may use those two-deep safety looks against the Falcons to keep one safety over the top of Jones.

Seattle may also stick to its more recognizable Cover 3 zone, but that would leave it vulnerable to a variety of Cover 3 beaters the Falcons have in their playbook. They can typically counter those with a mix of pressure and Thomas' range to patrol the alleys from the middle of the field.

With Terrell, the Seahawks may find the Falcons can hit the Cover 3 beaters, dig routes, four verticals, scissors concepts, etc., that Thomas usually takes away.