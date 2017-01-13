MLB Spring Training 2017: The Top 10 Shortstops to Watch

Few positions in baseball have seen as big an influx of high-upside young talent in recent years than shortstop. From Carlos Correa to Francisco Lindor to Corey Seager, the position is well-stocked with young stars who are poised to dominate the game for years to come.

Believe it or not, but the pipeline is far from dry, as some young shortstops are poised to make their impact felt at some point during the 2017 season. Of course, the veterans who stand in their way will have something to say about that, as they're not going to give up their everyday jobs willingly.

Keep in mind that this isn't a list or ranking of the best shortstops in baseball—that'll come as we get closer to Opening Day. Rather, this is a look at those who, for a variety of reasons, carry some of the most compelling storylines into spring training.

The list that follows includes players working their way back from injuries to the youngsters mentioned above, both those on the way and those looking to take the next step in their development, as well as former stars hoping to hang around for another season. Who exactly are we talking about?

Let's take a look.

