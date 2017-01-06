MLB Spring Training 2017: The 10 1st Basemen to Watch

2016 Stats

Level PA BA/OBP/SLG H 2B HR RBI R SB AAA 563 .292/.417/.505 134 25 23 96 79 0 MLB 13 .083/.154/.083 1 0 0 0 0 0

Player Outlook

Dan Vogelbach is finally out from behind the immense roadblock that was Anthony Rizzo.

The 24-year-old has looked like an obvious trade chip for years and the Chicago Cubs finally pulled the trigger last summer when he was sent to the Seattle Mariners in exchange for left-hander Mike Montgomery.

With Adam Lind leaving in free agency, he now appears to have a clear path to the starting first base job, or at the very least the bigger piece of a platoon with Danny Valencia.

Power has always been the carrying tool for Vogelbach and he flashed as much as ever last season when he slugged a career-best 23 home runs at the Triple-A level.

He's not your typical all-or-nothing slugger, though.

With nearly as many walks (160) as strikeouts (163) over the past two seasons and a career .391 on-base percentage over six minor league seasons, he has an MLB-ready approach that should allow for a smooth transition to the majors.

Vogelbach should see plenty of RBI opportunities in a stacked Seattle lineup and he could be a dark-horse contender for AL Rookie of the Year honors as one of the few AL rookies with a clear path to an everyday job.

All stats courtesy of Baseball-Reference.com and FanGraphs unless otherwise noted. Contract information via Spotrac unless otherwise noted.