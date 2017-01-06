MLB Spring Training 2017: The 10 1st Basemen to Watch

Christian Petersen/Getty Images
2016 Stats
|Level
|PA
|BA/OBP/SLG
|H
|2B
|HR
|RBI
|R
|SB
|AAA
|550
|.228/.278/.412
|115
|20
|23
|75
|61
|2
|MLB
|15
|.133/.133/.133
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
Player Outlook
The 2016 season was not a successful one for Oakland Athletics prospect Renato Nunez.
The 22-year-old posted mediocre numbers at best in Triple-A while watching fellow third base prospects Ryon Healy and Matt Chapman seemingly pass him by on the organizational depth chart.
However, a tremendous showing in the Venezuelan Winter League has his stock once again trending up.
Nunez posted a .304/.389/.542 line with 11 home runs and 35 RBI in 45 games as the best hitter on a Tigres de Aragua team that also included the likes of Marwin Gonzalez, Avisail Garcia, Hernan Perez and Eduardo Escobar.
So why include him here with the first basemen and not wait until we talk about third basemen?
With Healy opening the season as the starting third baseman in Oakland and Chapman profiling as the best defender of the three, a shift to first base has always looked like an inevitability for Nunez.
In fact, it wouldn't be the least bit surprising to see him push Yonder Alonso for the starting first base job this spring after he ranked dead last among qualified first basemen with a .683 OPS last season.
Why the A's opted to avoid arbitration with Alonso on a one-year, $4 million deal remains something of a mystery, as he looked like a prime non-tender candidate.
At the very least, Nunez should be able to play his way into a platoon role after Alonso hit just .227 against left-handed pitching.