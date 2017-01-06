MLB Spring Training 2017: The 10 1st Basemen to Watch

MLB Spring Training 2017: The 10 1st Basemen to Watch
Jim McIsaac/Getty Images
Young slugger Greg Bird is set to make his triumphant return to the New York Yankees lineup.
Some of the league's most dynamic offensive players call first base home.

Miguel Cabrera, Paul Goldschmidt, Anthony Rizzo, Joey Votto and Freddie Freeman are all elite-level sluggers and true superstars in the sport.

You won't find any of those players on the following list, though.

Ahead we'll take a look at the 10 first basemen who, for a variety of reasons, will be worth keeping an eye on this spring.

Whether it's a player returning from a significant injury, an up-and-coming young player ready to step into a more significant role, an impending position battle or something else altogether, the following guys enter spring training with compelling storylines worth following.

