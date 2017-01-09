MLB Spring Training 2017: The Top 10 2nd Basemen to Watch

Norm Hall/Getty Images
Brandon Drury should finally have an everyday position to call his own in 2017.
The second base position has quickly become one of the deepest in baseball thanks to the emergence of a handful of new young stars and the sustained success of some veteran staples.

The following is not meant to be a rundown of the current state of the position or a look back at the 2016 season, though.

Instead, it will serve as a look ahead to 10 second basemen who, for a variety of reasons, will be worth keeping an eye on this spring.

Whether it's a player returning from a significant injury, an up-and-coming young player ready to step into a more significant role, an impending position battle or something else altogether, the following guys enter spring training with compelling storylines.

 

