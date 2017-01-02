MLB Spring Training 2017: The Top 10 Catchers to Watch

Whether it's at the lowest levels of amateur baseball or in MLB, few positions have a bigger impact on a team's success—or lack thereof—than catcher. Not only are these players expected to contribute offensively, but they must masterfully handle a pitching staff and control the opposition's running game.

Teams spend years trying to develop them and, when they develop a keeper, are hesitant to let one get away. For it can take years to find a suitable replacement. Just ask the Chicago White Sox, a team that has yet to recover from A.J. Pierzynski's departure as a free agent following the 2012 season.

Keep in mind that this isn't a list or ranking of the best catchers in baseball—that'll come as we get closer to Opening Day. Rather, this is a look at catchers who, for a variety of reasons, are among the most intriguing at their position as spring training approaches.

It's a list that includes current (and former) highly thought of prospects, as well as players who are working their way back from injuries. There's even one catcher who, thanks to his athleticism and his team's needs elsewhere, could transition from a full-time backstop into a utility player, the likes of which we've never seen before.

About whom, and what, are we talking? Let's take a look.