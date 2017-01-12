NFL Free Agency 2017: Hidden Gems from NFL1000

One of the best things about the constant, week-to-week analysis in the NFL1000 is the ability to project that research into the offseason. As teams start to focus their efforts on free agents, some obvious names will lead the discussion: Kirk Cousins, Alshon Jeffery, Eric Berry, Trumaine Johnson, Jason Pierre-Paul, Andrew Whitworth and Pierre Garcon, to name a few.

But if you want consistent success in the NFL, you must strike well when it comes to the second- and third-level free agents. They are the glue guys who may not get the attention they deserve on a national level, but they frequently make the difference between playoff berths and long offseasons.

So it is with the upcoming class, and we have a list of eight players who should get a great deal of attention in the 2017 free-agency derby. Some are underrated because of their positions; others have improved their performances at the right time. But they all have something to offer to those teams in the hunt for more talent.

For more on the exploits of every player in the 2016 NFL regular season, check out the year-end NFL1000 grades here.