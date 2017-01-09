2017 NFL Free Agents: Latest Rumors, Predictions After Wild Card Round

Four teams took a bow and exited the NFL Playoffs after the Wild Card Round, joining the already long list of teams currently looking forward to free agency and the draft.

This offseason, droves of quality talent from the college ranks will enter the NFL, while big names continue to pop up on the market more often. As a result, free agency is especially interesting this year and doesn't feel like an afterthought compared to the draft—as it normally does.

Thanks to guys like Eric Berry, Alshon Jeffery, Jason Pierre-Paul, DeSean Jackson and others, bigger splashes than usual could occur, while some insane dollar amounts fly around.

Speaking of insane dollar amounts, rumblings of gigantic tags along with a notable team keen on doling optional cash to a quarterback are the main focus. Let's take a look at the latest from the market.

Steelers Opening up the Checkbook for Le'Veon Bell

Jared Wickerham/Associated Press It sounds like the tag for Le'Veon Bell.

It was hard to imagine that the Pittsburgh Steelers would ever let running back Le'Veon Bell hit the open market.

The how to keeping him in town is much more open for debate.

No question Bell is one of the league's best backs. He rushed for 1,268 yards and seven touchdowns this year in just 12 appearances and just dropped 167 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the Miami Dolphins in a playoff win.

Bell is also 24 years old, so a long-term deal makes sense. But don't tell that to the Steelers, who plan on using the franchise tag on him, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport (reported by NFL.com's Kevin Patra).

Patra wrote about a few factors possibly preventing Bell from cashing in on a long-term agreement: "off the field concerns (suspensions the past two season) and health (knee injuries in 2014 and 2015). Can Pittsburgh count on him to be on the field every game for the foreseeable future?"

Fair points, as Bell hasn't had the cleanest resume on and off the field. If the Steelers want to pay him north of $12 million for another prove-it deal, Bell can't complain. Remember, a nice five-year deal or so this time next year could put Bell in line for yet another gigantic payday around his aged-30 season—should everything go according to plan.

This isn't the most ideal situation for Bell, who would like a long deal now. But like it or not, this is still a business. Look for the Steelers to hit Bell with the tag as soon as possible to quell any fans wondering about if he'll leave town. From there, the ball is in Bell's court.

Prediction: Steelers use franchise tag on Bell

The Tyrod Taylor Saga Continues

Perhaps the most interesting situation so far has been the odd saga between the Buffalo Bills and quarterback Tyrod Taylor.

Where to start at this point? The Bills benched Taylor for Week 17 after firing former head coach Rex Ryan. It seemed like Ryan liked Taylor as the quarterback of the future, though the front office clearly had other plans.

Oddly enough, maybe the Bills do still like Taylor as the man for the job next year. But Taylor, thanks to a stipulation in his contract, cashes in on a huge guaranteed bonus if he can't pass a physical by March 11. Taylor just decided to have surgery to address an injury.

Got all that? Bottom line—the Bills might have ambitions to wiggle out of Taylor's contract before the cash goes guaranteed. But he has to be healthy.

According to ESPN.com's Chris Mortensen and Adam Schefter, the decision to sit Taylor provided a clear view of the future: "When the Bills didn't play quarterback Tyrod Taylor in their regular-season finale on Sunday against the New York Jets, it sent the message that the team does not intend to pick up the $15.5 million option bonus in his contract that they have until March 11 to decline or exercise."

Throwing blame at the Bills for this situation isn't so simple. If the team wants to punch the reset button, falling in a hole of guaranteed cash to a 27-year-old quarterback who only threw for 3,023 yards and 17 touchdowns over 15 games this year doesn't make a ton of sense.

Look for Taylor to get healthy and the Bills to cut ties. Buffalo can dive into a rebuild with a new head coach and Taylor can explore potential opportunities with teams in need such as the San Francisco 49ers.

Prediction: Buffalo cuts Taylor before the deadline

DeSean Jackson-Eagles Reunion?

Jackson got a mention in the intro because he might be the most interesting name about to hit the open market.

The veteran stuck within the NFC East, swapping out the Philadelphia Eagles for the Washington Redskins and posted three strong seasons with the team.

Now, Jackson could head back to the Eagles.

It makes too much sense. The Eagles look like the most wideout-needy team in the NFL, and Jackson just posted 1,005 yards with four touchdowns on the year. He's familiar with the Eagles and everyone loves a good homecoming story.

Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham added fuel to this fire at the end of December, suggesting Jackson had already plotted a return, as captured by CSNPhilly.com's Corey Seidman:

I'm just happy because I kinda knew already. I've talked to him. I talked to him when Doug (Pederson) got hired. He was like, "Tell Coach come get me." We have fun during the season. He's like, "B.G., I'll be back." But now that it's official, as far as the season about to be over, I think you'll be hearing a lot of noise about DeSean. ... I'm saying official as far as the end of season, now we're gonna really see.

Philadelphia personnel executive Howie Roseman didn't help matters this month with a rather interesting quote.

"It seems like a long time ago, we were leading the NFL in 20-plus-yard plays," Roseman said, according to NJ.com's Eliot Shorr-Parks. "I don't have a DeLorean time machine to go back in time and get some of those guys back."

Quotes hinting at a reunion aside, the two really are perfect for each other. Philadelphia needs a quick fix while it grooms talent around quarterback Carson Wentz. Jackson has played for the team before. Jackson needs a front office willing to overlook the fact he's 30 years old and has lost a step and will pay him like he's a bit younger.

So no, this isn't a case of "too good to be true" when one ticks off the factors. Look for the Eagles to give Jackson the cash he wants and for the veteran to go to work and produce.

Prediction: Jackson signs with the Eagles

Stats courtesy of NFL.com. All advanced metrics courtesy of Pro Football Focus.

