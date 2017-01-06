Bleacher Report's Daily Football Fix for January 6

Check out five of the top NFL and NCAA football headlines from Thursday night and Friday morning.
Corey Coleman's Agent Denies Browns WR's Involvement in Felony Assault
- "My client denies participating in this incident," Corey Coleman's attorney, Kevin Spellacy, said, per Pat McManamon of ESPN.com. "He will fully cooperate with the appropriate authorities and looks forward to clearing his name from what has been alleged."
NFL TV Ratings Reportedly Down 8 Percent for 2016 Season
- Darren Rovell of ESPN.com reported, "Broadcasters of NFL games saw television viewership drop by an average of 8 percent for the 2016 regular season, as a typical game was watched by 1.4 million fewer people than last season (16.5 million versus 17.9 million), according to league data obtained by ESPN."
Joe Mixon Reportedly Will Declare for 2017 NFL Draft: Latest Comments, Reaction
- "This morning, I flew to Norman to let my coaches know that I am declaring for the 2017 NFL draft," Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon announced. "More than anything, I wanted to let them know, in person, how grateful I am for the time they invested in my growth as a player and person, for their mentorship on and off the field, and for their faith in my capacity to grow into a young man who is worthy of the second chance they gave me."
Tyrod Taylor Injury: Bills QB Undergoing Surgery on Core Muscle
- The Buffalo Bills released a statement on Twitter: "Bills QB Tyrod Taylor had a consultation visit yesterday with Dr. William Meyers and elected to have surgery this morning. The Bills were informed late yesterday of this morning's procedure."
Ryan Tannehill Injury Update: Dolphins QB Won't Play vs. Steelers
- Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald tweeted, "Miami's Ryan Tannehill will definitely not play this week according to a league source."
