Monday Morning Digest: Wild-Card Wins No Guarantee of 2nd-Round Success

« Prev
1 of 11
Next »
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse the slideshow
Monday Morning Digest: Wild-Card Wins No Guarantee of 2nd-Round Success
Justin K. Aller/Getty Images
5.5K
Reads
28
Comments

If you expected the unexpected, then Wild Card Weekend didn't live up to your expectations. 

The Steelers overwhelmed the Dolphins. The Connor Cook-led Raiders proved no match for the Texans defense. The Legion of Boom and the 12th Man ganged up on the Lions, with the help of Russell Wilson and some of the strangest receptions you'll ever see. And Aaron Rodgers remained in run-the-table mode on the frozen tundra.

Four games, four wins by home favorites.

But there is plenty to talk about, from second-round playoff previews to gossip from the coaching carousel to the MVP debate. It's all just a click away in this week's Digest!

Begin Slideshow »

Follow B/R on Facebook

Team StreamTM

NFL Newsletter

NFL

Subscribe Now

By signing up for our newsletter, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy.

Thanks for signing up.