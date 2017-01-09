Monday Morning Digest: Wild-Card Wins No Guarantee of 2nd-Round Success

Billie Weiss/Getty Images
Hints and tips as you start assembling next week's daily fantasy lineup.
Falcons
Just in case you are sifting through the Falcons' rando squad in search of cheap pickups: 10 of Justin Hardy's 32 targets have come inside the red zone. And few No. 2 running backs are as reliable as Tevin Coleman. Coleman gets eight to 16 carries and two to four targets per week and sees some goal-to-go touches. He averages 72 scrimmage yards per game when healthy.
Cowboys
In his last five full games, Dak Prescott averaged 198 passing yards, 1.2 touchdowns and 25 rushing yards per game. That's not great production even before you account for the "rookie in the playoffs" risk. There are better sources of safe quarterback production in this playoff round.
Prescott has thrown 30 goal-to-go passes this season, with Dez Bryant, Jason Witten, Cole Beasley, Brice Butler and Terrance Williams each getting four to seven targets. That kind of diversity is good for the Cowboys offense, but it could sink your fantasy team if you select any skill-position player besides Ezekiel Elliott.
Texans
Lamar Miller rushed 21 times for 80 yards against his next opponent, the Patriots, in Week 3. Against the Raiders on Saturday, he had 31 munch-the-clock carries for 73 yards.
This is typical. You should know what you are getting from Miller, fantasy-wise: a talented runner getting force-fed footballs by a team desperately trying to take pressure off its quarterback, with underwhelming results.
Chiefs
Jeremy Maclin's stats since he returned from injury to find Tyreek Hill had taken over as the Chiefs' top playmaker: 14-160-0 on 20 targets in four games.
Alex Smith's career stats in five playoff games: 261.8 passing yards per game, 2.2 touchdowns per game, just a smidge below 40 rushing yards per game and only one career interception. That's safe fantasy production at a fraction of the likely Tom Brady-Matt Ryan price.
Packers
The Jordy Nelson rib injury and a possibly gimpy Ty Montgomery (knee) could reopen the door to fantasy starting lineups for Randall Cobb.
Cobb was targeted 37 times in a three-week October span that included the Cowboys game, catching 27-266-2 in that span. Of course, Cobb is no secret or cheap pickup after his 5-116-3 effort Sunday, and he could be right back in a three-target, short-pass role if both Nelson and Montgomery are a go.
Patriots
LeGarrette Blount (pictured) scored 18 rushing touchdowns this year? LeGarrette Blount scored 18 rushing touchdowns this year! Sorry, we should have noticed that earlier. We're just used to the Patriots scattering all of those goal-line touchdowns among a dozen different situational running backs, third-string tight ends, undrafted wide receivers and moonlighting linebackers.
Anyway, Blount ranks a notch below the more consistent all-purpose backs like Elliott or Devonta Freeman. The Patriots have a long history of surprising opponents with all-new strategies in the playoffs.
Steelers
Keep in mind that offensive coordinator Todd Haley doesn't use change-up backs, even when it might make sense to use them (like the fourth quarter of a playoff game with a 24-point lead). Starting DeAngelo Williams in search of a few cheap yards makes about as much sense as starting Tony Romo.
Seahawks
The Seahawks are going to score some points against the Falcons.
Doug Baldwin (11 catches on 12 targets for 104 yards and one touchdown Saturday) won't need any unconventional touchdowns to be productive against Atlanta.
Beware of Thomas Rawls, who was slumping badly before his 161-yard explosion against the Lions.