Monday Morning Digest: Wild-Card Wins No Guarantee of 2nd-Round Success

Teams that win during Wild Card Weekend usually enter the second round of the playoffs a little overrated.

You know the drill: The Packers, Seahawks, Steelers and Texans are all "hot" right now, having gained "momentum" and become "battle-tested" by "proving their mettle" in convincing playoff victories. Meanwhile, we have heard nary a peep from the Chiefs, Cowboys, Falcons and Patriots, who no doubt spent the last week spilling potato chip crumbs down their shirts and waiting to get upset.

Despite a quartet of lopsided playoff victories, fans don't seem to be as convinced by this year's wild-card winners as they have been in the past. All four lines, per OddsShark, favor the rested home teams, with point spreads ranging from minus-one (Chiefs over Steelers) to minus-16 (Patriots over Texans).

Digest will now toss a bucket of ice water on all four wild-card round victories. The weekend offered reminders about why each of these teams was forced to play an extra game before going on the road in the first place:

Packers

The Packers looked darn good, at least from the halftime Hail Mary onward. But they appeared to be lapsing back into their autumn offensive funk for much of the first half.

They are still capable of getting stuck in an offensive rut where they stop trying to run the ball and fans can start to predict the play calls, particularly if Jordy Nelson (ribs) is out. (Here comes the flat pass to Randall Cobb!) If that happens, the Packers will find that the Cowboys won't accommodate them by making offensive mistakes the way the Giants did.

Texans

Brock Osweiler only looks confident and credible when throwing between the numbers within 10 yards of the line of scrimmage. You can't beat the Patriots with two-yard handoffs and shallow crossing routes. But no one expects an upset in Foxborough from the Texans, anyway.

Steelers

The kickoff-coverage unit looks terrible, which is a big issue when preparing to face Tyreek Hill. The whole team appeared to lose focus and start goofing off once it built a 20-3 second-quarter lead. Ben Roethlisberger (pictured) made some nutty throws, defenders began overpursuing and blowing coverages, and so on.

Mistakes like those will hurt the Steelers versus an opponent with a healthy starting quarterback and an opportunistic secondary. Also, Roethlisberger was wearing a protective boot during his postgame press conference. Probably nothing, right?

Seahawks

Saturday night's victory was much closer on the field than in the stat sheet.

Thomas Rawls (161 yards) was running at will against an injury-riddled Lions defense, and Matthew Stafford seemed to spend the whole game facing 3rd-and-long, yet the Seahawks didn't mount a two-score lead until midway through the fourth quarter.

Let a team like the Falcons stay one big play away from beating you, and they will drop three or four big plays on you.