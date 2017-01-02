NFL Draft 2017: Mock Draft Predictions for Every Team Selecting in 1st Round

The NFL regular season is over, which can mean only one thing: bring on the mock drafts!

OK, so I guess it means playoff football too. But for 20 teams, the offseason has already begun, which means evaluating the talent on the roster, in free agency and, of course, in the NFL draft.

Below, I'll break down my first mock draft of 2017 and analyze a few of the selections.

2017 NFL Mock Draft Pick Team Selection 1 Cleveland Browns Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M 2 San Francisco 49ers Mitch Trubisky, QB, North Carolina 3 Chicago Bears DeShone Kizer, QB, Notre Dame 4 Jacksonville Jaguars Jonathan Allen, DE/DT, Alabama 5 Tennessee Titans (via Rams) Quincy Wilson, CB, Florida 6 New York Jets Tim Williams, DE/OLB, Alabama 7 San Diego Chargers Mike Williams, WR, Clemson 8 Carolina Panthers Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU 9 Cincinnati Bengals Reuben Foster, LB, Alabama 10 Buffalo Bills Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama 11 New Orleans Saints Jamal Adams, S, LSU 12 Cleveland Browns (via Eagles) Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson 13 Arizona Cardinals Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State 14 *Philadelphia Eagles Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State 15 *Indianapolis Colts Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin 16 Baltimore Ravens Derek Barnett, DE, Tennessee 17 Washington Jabrill Peppers, S/LB, Michigan 18 Tennessee Titans Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan 19 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Montravius Adams, DE/DT, Auburn 20 Denver Broncos Cam Robinson, OT, Alabama 21 Detroit Lions Taco Charlton, DE, Michigan 22 Miami Dolphins Adoree' Jackson, CB, USC 23 New York Giants D'Onta Foreman, RB, Texas 24 Oakland Raiders Caleb Brantley, DT, Florida 25 Houston Texans Zach Cunningham, LB, Vanderbilt 26 Green Bay Packers Charles Harris, DE/OLB, Missouri 27 Atlanta Falcons DeMarcus Walker, DE/DT, Florida State 28 Kansas City Chiefs Gareon Conley, CB, Ohio State 29 Seattle Seahawks Malik McDowell, DE/DT, Michigan State 30 New England Patriots Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford 31 Dallas Cowboys O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama 32 Pittsburgh Steelers Dawuane Smoot, DE/OLB, Illinois *Selection order to be determined via coin flip.

Yes, Cleveland desperately needs a quarterback, but you don't pass on a generational talent like Myles Garrett, especially when there doesn't appear to be an elite quarterback in this class.

So Garrett is almost assuredly headed to Cleveland, where he'll have to learn to deal with those harsh Ohio winters.

"Doesn't matter...but I'd like not to go anywhere cold," Garrett told Brent Zwerneman of the Houston Chronicle while talking about the NFL draft, though he was smiling as he said it. "Whoever picks me up, I'm going to try to play my best for, to be the best player on the field at any given time. It doesn't matter who picks me up, I'm going to try to be a franchise player for them."

It's going to be the Browns.

At No. 2, you'd imagine the new general manager and head coach for the San Francisco 49ers will want to find a franchise quarterback. At this point, Mitch Trubisky seems to be the leader in the class. The Niners have enough needs, however, that if they don't love one of these quarterbacks, trading out of this pick for future assets would make a ton of sense.

Chicago is in a similar position as the Niners in that it really needs a quarterback for the future. If the Bears don't fall in love with one of the top options, though, trading out of this spot is logical. Still, DeShone Kizer is a talent and may ultimately have the most upside of any signal-caller in the draft.

Jonathan Allen going to Jacksonville is a no-brainer. The Jaguars have a huge need at defensive tackle, and outside of perhaps Leonard Fournette, Allen is the top player on the board.

Finally, at No. 5 the Tennessee Titans should be deciding between the top corner and wideout on the board. For now, I have them selecting Florida's Quincy Wilson over Clemson's Mike Williams, as they'll have the opportunity to go after receivers at No. 18.

Williams won't last long, however, as the San Diego Chargers—who are in need of another playmaker on offense, given Keenan Allen's injury issues—will snatch up the game-breaking talent.

As for the aforementioned Fournette, imagine him paired with Cam Newton, Kelvin Benjamin and Greg Olsen on Carolina's offense. Yes, the defense has bigger holes to fill, but Carolina should focus on free agency in that regard. Fournette is the sort of addition who could instantly improve a team that is capable of returning to Super Bowl contention next year. In this offense, he could have an Ezekiel Elliott-esque impact.

Meanwhile, at No. 12 the Browns finally get their quarterback of the future, nabbing Clemson's DeShaun Watson. Yes, the interceptions are a concern, but he's the most NFL-ready quarterback in this class and has led Clemson to consecutive College Football Playoff title games. If Watson falls in Cleveland's lap at No. 12, the team won't pass on him.

The 2017 NFL draft could change the course of Browns history if Garrett becomes a superstar and Watson develops into a franchise quarterback.

The Eagles pick at No. 14 will be interesting. I'd imagine the team will select the best player available at wide receiver or running back, as Philadelphia needs an infusion of playmakers on offense. In this scenario, Dalvin Cook is the best player on the board. The combination of Cook and Darren Sproles in this backfield next year would take a ton of pressure off Carson Wentz.

Don't be surprised if the Eagles address wide receiver in free agency, with a reunion with DeSean Jackson being a real possibility. The team could also splash big cash for a player like Alshon Jeffery or Terrelle Pryor.

Remember when I said the Titans could address wide receiver at No. 18? Corey Davis, come on down.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller called Davis "the best route-runner in the class" who is built similarly to Terrell Owens. Miller also called him a "freak" and said he combines "fancy footwork with a powerful physique" and a "playmaker mentality."

Marcus Mariota will love this pick.

One final note of intrigue: Four running backs should be selected in the first round. I love the idea of pairing the bruising D'Onta Foreman with the shifty Paul Perkins in the New York Giants backfield, while the versatile and home run-hitting Christian McCaffrey seems born to play in the New England Patriots offense.

