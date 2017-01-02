2017 NFL Free Agents: Latest Rumors and Predictions After Week 17

With the 2016 NFL regular season over, a number of fans will begin looking toward the offseason with their favorite team no longer playing.

The close of Week 17 will also likely bring more action in the rumor mill as this year's free agents contemplate their futures.

Below are updates for four of the top players available this winter and predictions for where they may or may not sign.

Terrelle Pryor and Jamie Collins

The Cleveland Browns will likely have to decide whether they want to keep Jamie Collins or Terrelle Pryor, both of whom are set to hit free agency.

Collins and Pryor have both said they'd be willing to re-sign with the Browns, who finished 2016 with the worst record (1-15) in the league. In affirming their willingness to stay in Cleveland, though, they indicated money will be a factor in their decisions.

"(Losing is a deterrent) but at the same time, money comes into play around that time," Collins said, per Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot. "If the money is right, then I could stay here. Obviously, I'm not going to turn it down."

Pryor offered a similar sentiment, per Cabot:

Like I said before, I have the utmost respect for Hue (Jackson), but at the end of the day, it's got to make sense for both sides. That's the only thing I know about contracts, it's got to make sense. I love to play for Hue and I played my hardest and I'm getting more experience as I go and there's things I could do better obviously and we all can. But that's just the thing were striving for, as LeBron, his mantra is: strive for greatness. I love to play for him and I enjoy playing for him this year and I'd love to play for him longer. But at the end of the day, it's got to come down to what my agents think is right for me.

Cabot wrote that the Browns are hopeful they can re-sign Collins and Pryor, but they only have one franchise tag. She added that Pryor is likely to get interest as a No. 1 wide receiver should he hit the open market.

According to Spotrac, the Browns have the most cap space—a little under $108 million—in 2017, so Cleveland could hypothetically have enough to keep Collins and Pryor, even if they become unrestricted free agents.

The Browns have a number of areas to address, though, so executive vice president of football operations Sashi Brown may want to spend that money elsewhere.

Cleveland's best decision would be franchise-tagging Pryor and letting Collins test the market. The 2017 NFL draft has a number of talented outside linebackers, whereas finding a wide receiver who could replace Pryor would be more difficult.

Also, the Browns will either be starting Robert Griffin III or a rookie at quarterback in 2017, so it will be important to ensure they have a strong framework for the passing game.

Prediction: Browns use franchise tag on Pryor, let Collins leave to highest bidder

In an interview with ESPN.com's John Keim, DeSean Jackson said he's looking forward to free agency this offseason: "Once free agency comes, we'll see how it plays out. This is the first time in my career I'll hit the free-agent market, so I'm definitely intrigued about seeing what's going to happen and test the market and see what's going on. Who knows what will happen?"

Jackson isn't the only Washington Redskins wide receiver with an expiring deal, with Pierre Garcon also in the final year of his contract.

Keim wrote that the expectation is the Redskins will re-sign one and let the other go.

Asked about Jackson and Garcon's futures, the Washington Post's Mike Jones speculated on Dec. 13 that Washington would target Garcon:

I can't speak for other reporters, but I believe the Redskins will make an effort to re-sign Garcon, and let Jackson depart via free agency. It doesn't look as though the Redskins will be able to afford both. (Garcon is making around $11 million this year, Jackson around $9 million). Garcon is more versatile, more reliable and a better locker room leader. Jackson brings something special with his elite speed. But commitment has always been a question with him. Jackson also has battled injury in each of the last two seasons, and lacks Garcon's versatility.

Jackson had an ignominious departure from the Philadelphia Eagles, but a reunion makes a lot of sense.

In October, Jackson said he no longer has any animosity for the Eagles front office and coaching staff with Chip Kelly gone.

"I never really had hard feelings toward Philadelphia, besides being released by whoever released me," he said, alluding to Kelly, per the Associated Press (via USA Today). "That's different, but I guess he's not there anymore."

Jackson added that he respects current Eagles head coach Doug Pederson.

Philadelphia desperately needs to add a wide receiver this offseason—be it through the draft or free agency. Jordan Matthews, Dorial Green-Beckham and Nelson Agholor rank 76th, 78th and 85th, respectively, among 91 qualified wideouts in DYAR (defense-adjusted yards above replacement), per Football Outsiders.

Signing Jackson would give Carson Wentz a proven veteran wideout, which would help his development in his second year. Assuming Jackson's price doesn't skyrocket, he'd be a sensible addition for Philadelphia.

Prediction: Jackson signs with Eagles

Alshon Jeffery

"I guarantee you we are going to win the Super Bowl next year," Alshon Jeffery said after the Chicago Bears' 38-10 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, per WGN Radio's Adam Hoge.

That led many to speculate Jeffery is already setting his sights on signing leaving Chicago, since the Bears are years away from title contention.

On Sunday night, ESPN.com's Jeff Dickerson wrote, "Jeffery is expected to strongly explore all options if Chicago allows him to test the market."

The 26-year-old had an underwhelming 2016 campaign that included a four-game suspension for a violation of the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy.

The Bears could use the franchise tag on Jeffery again, but they're arguably better off moving on and essentially starting from the ground up. That would include cutting Jay Cutler, who would only count for $2 million in dead salary cap space if he's released before June 1, per Over the Cap.

Chicago would either overpay for Jeffery on the open market, since he's one of the best wide receivers available, or it would give him an estimated $15.7 million for the franchise tag, according to The MMQB's Albert Breer.

The Los Angeles Rams, on the other hand, will be a little more desperate.

It could be a combination of a bad team playing in a venue ill-equipped for an NFL team, but the fact this is what the L.A. Coliseum looked like Sunday isn't a great sign, courtesy of the Los Angeles Times' Lindsey Thiry:

Rams season finale at the Coliseum just kicked off. Maybe 2017 will bring more fans. Or more wins. Or both. pic.twitter.com/OKRqC63ZRa — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) January 1, 2017

The Rams' new stadium in Inglewood, California, will almost certainly mean a bump in attendance, but the team can ill afford to languish near the bottom of the standings again in 2017.

Wide receiver will be one of Los Angeles' biggest offseason needs. Kenny Britt and Brian Quick are free agents, and neither is a No. 1-caliber pass-catcher.

Signing Jeffery would simultaneously give Jared Goff a capable wide receiver and also show the team is committed to winning in the short term while putting together a Super Bowl contender for the long term.

Prediction: Jeffery signs with Rams