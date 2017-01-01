Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Full Report Card Grades for Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles game against the Dallas Cowboys may have been lacking in playoff implications, but Eagles vs. Cowboys always means something. The Eagles were able to pull away against the Cowboys reserves in the second half.



Carson Wentz finished the day 27-of-43 for 245 yards and two touchdowns. After a rough stretch in the first half, Wentz regained his composure and started feeding the ball to Zach Ertz, who had a monster game. Ertz had two touchdowns and 139 yards receiving.



The Eagles run game was a pleasant surprise, finishing with 114 yards on the day. Veteran Darren Sproles carried most of the workload during the first half, but the second half was about rookies Byron Marshall and Terrell Watson. They finished with 42 and 28 yards, respectively, and Watson put the Cowboys away with his first NFL touchdown.



The Eagles defense struggled at times in the first half, but after Mark Sanchez entered the game, they took advantage of the situation. Jordan Hicks recorded two interceptions to continue building his legacy of being a nightmare for the Cowboys. The Cowboys were able to do very little offensively in the second half and only finished the day with 195 yards.



The Eagles finish the 2016 campaign with a record of 7-9. It was not always pretty, or easy to watch, but the Eagles now have their franchise quarterback. A successful offseason should put them in a position to add talent around Carson Wentz and win a few of the many close games they lost this year. If they can do that, the Eagles will be legitimate playoff contenders in 2017.



The future is bright.