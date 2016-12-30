2017 NFL Mock Draft: Early Predictions for Top 32 Prospects

While the NFL is in the midst of its postseason push, most teams in the league are busy preparing for the offseason to give themselves an opportunity to play for a Super Bowl next year.

The biggest key to success in the NFL is hitting on draft picks. The Dallas Cowboys have transformed their franchise over the last five years by hitting on players like Tyron Smith, Travis Frederick, Zack Martin, Ezekiel Elliott and Dak Prescott.

Among that quintet, only Prescott wasn't a first-round pick. It's one thing to hit on draft picks, but superstars will more often than not be found among the top 32 selections.

While it's still early in the draft process and much will change in the coming months, here is where things stand for the 2017 NFL draft heading into Week 17.

2017 NFL Mock Draft Pick Team Player 1 Cleveland Browns Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M 2 San Francisco 49ers Jonathan Allen, DE, Alabama 3 Chicago Bears Jamal Adams, S, LSU 4 Jacksonville Jaguars Jabrill Peppers, S, Michigan 5 Tennessee Titans (via Los Angeles Rams) Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State 6 New York Jets Tim Williams, LB, Alabama 7 San Diego Chargers Mike Williams, WR, Clemson 8 Cincinnati Bengals Reuben Foster, LB, Alabama 9 Carolina Panthers Cam Robinson, OT, Alabama 10 Cleveland Browns (via Philadelphia Eagles) Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU 11 Arizona Cardinals Teez Tabor, CB, Florida 12 Buffalo Bills JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, USC 13 Indianapolis Colts Jarrad Davis, LB, Florida 14 New Orleans Saints Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama 15 Philadelphia Eagles (via Minnesota Vikings) Quincy Wilson, CB, Florida 16 Tennessee Titans O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama 17 Baltimore Ravens Charles Harris, DE, Missouri 18 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Malik McDowell, DT, Michigan State 19 Denver Broncos Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin 20 Washington John Ross, WR, Washington 21 Detroit Lions Carl Lawson, DE, Auburn 22 Miami Dolphins Jake Butt, TE, Michigan 23 New York Giants Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State 24 Kansas City Chiefs Raekwon McMillan, LB, Ohio State 25 Houston Texans Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame 26 Green Bay Packers Jourdan Lewis, CB, Michigan 27 Seattle Seahawks Garett Bolles, OT, Utah 28 Pittsburgh Steelers Steven Taylor, LB, Houston 29 Atlanta Falcons Caleb Brantley, DT, Florida 30 Oakland Raiders Desmond King, CB, Iowa 31 New England Patriots Orlando Brown, OT, Oklahoma 32 Dallas Cowboys Cordrea Tankersley, CB, Clemson Adam Wells' Mock Draft

What Happens to Fournette ?

Leaving aside any of the ridiculous complaints about his not playing in a meaningless Citrus Bowl, LSU running back Leonard Fournette is one of the most fascinating prospects in this year's class.

Elliott's performance with the Cowboys this season may alter some opinions about when to select a running back, though it's important to remember he went to a team that had the best offensive line in the NFL and two elite playmakers in Dez Bryant and Jason Witten.

Fournette had a complicated 2016 season due in no small part to an ankle injury that Will Carroll of SEC Country reported was a chronic problem that "will need constant maintenance or perhaps surgery in the future."

He ended the year on a sour note with 173 rushing yards on 46 carries (3.8 yards per attempt) in his last three games after running for at least 101 yards in each of his first four games played.

Despite all of that working against him, Fournette is still at or near the top of most prospect rankings this year.

ESPN.com's Todd McShay offered this scouting report on Fournette while ranking him as the best player available in the 2017 class:

He'll finish the season with only 144 touches, far below the 319 he had a season ago, which works to his benefit from a wear-and-tear standpoint. When fully healthy, Fournette is a big-play machine with a rare combination of size, power, agility and speed for the position. His angry running style is something at which to marvel and will translate well to the next level.

Yet even with that praise, finding a fit for Fournette is difficult because the teams at the top of the draft have so many needs that running back shouldn't be a priority.

The Cleveland Browns have the luxury of owning two picks in the top 10, at least based on current standings, so they can go after a player like Myles Garrett or Jonathan Allen with the first pick and hope Fournette falls into their lap at No. 10.

Fournette's ceiling seems like the New York Jets at No. 6 just by process of elimination. The Browns and San Francisco 49ers are essentially in identical spots, though the 49ers at least have Carlos Hyde already in place.

The Chicago Bears and Tennessee Titans don't have a need at running back with Jordan Howard and DeMarco Murray holding things down.

The Jacksonville Jaguars may not want to move forward with T.J. Yeldon as their primary running back, but they badly need to upgrade a defense that is tied for 25th in sacks and ranks 26th in points allowed.

That leaves the Jets, who have 31-year-old Matt Forte and 28-year-old Bilal Powell in the backfield, as Fournette's first logical landing spot. He will certainly go in the first round, but any hope he has of being in the mix for No. 1 will depend on his predraft workout and medicals.

Where Are the Quarterbacks?

Fairly or not, every draft is judged by the success or failure of its quarterbacks. The position doesn't stand out this year, as evidenced by no one going in the first round in my mock.

The next four months could change things, but where are you going to look to find that one player who stands out to warrant a first-round selection?

North Carolina's Mitch Trubisky has the best chance to vault up draft boards. He has the build of an NFL quarterback at 6'3" and 220 pounds and had a terrific 2016 season with a completion percentage of 68.9, 28 touchdowns and four interceptions.

Rob Rang of CBSSports.com gave Trubisky to the Browns at No. 1 in a mock draft posted on Tuesday, though it wasn't exactly a pick brimming with confidence.

"Trubisky has the tools and intangibles to excite but is a huge projection as an NFL franchise quarterback after only emerging UNC's starter this season," Rang wrote.

If you include North Carolina's appearance in the Sun Bowl, Trubisky will have a total of 13 college starts under his belt. If he decides to leave school early, that would give him three fewer starts than Mark Sanchez had when he left USC.

Looking at other potential options, ESPN.com's David Hale noted Clemson's Deshaun Watson wasn't appreciably worse overall this year than in 2015 except in two categories:

@Casey106624 Correct… rushing stats & (to a lesser extent) turnovers are biggest changes from 2015 to 2016… pic.twitter.com/lO1NEpYjW1 — David Hale (@DavidHaleESPN) December 5, 2016

The problem for Watson is you can't be susceptible to turnovers in college, especially after starting for two full seasons, and expect to still be a high draft pick.

For all of Jameis Winston's attributes and talent in two years as a pro quarterback, he's still been unable to shake the turnover bug with 32 career interceptions, including 17 in 2016.

Notre Dame's DeShone Kizer will make some team fall in love with him because he's 6'4" and 230 pounds, but he completed only 58.7 percent of his passes in college this year. What's his accuracy going to look like against pro defenses?

All of these questions might bode well for quarterback-needy teams like the Browns and 49ers. They can sit back and wait for players at the position in the second or possibly even third round instead of trying to reach for the sky in the first simply because they have to address the position.

Best Player-Team Fit: John Ross to Washington

As far as immediate NFL impact goes, while Fournette will likely be everyone's choice for Rookie of the Year in 2017 wherever he winds up, wide receiver John Ross has the potential to be a star right out of the gate if he ends up in Washington.

Assuming Washington re-signs Kirk Cousins or keeps him under the franchise tag once again, this team will have to figure out what to do with its receiving corps in the offseason.

DeSean Jackson, who leads the team in receiving yards and yards per reception (minimum 20 catches), and Pierre Garcon will become free agents after the season. They are both 30 years old, so it wouldn't hurt to add some youth at the position.

Ross has already drawn comparisons to Jackson for his blazing speed and small stature. The Washington Huskies star stands just 5'11" and weighs 190 pounds.

Rang noted in October Ross was rapidly moving up draft boards, offering up this scouting report to support his claim:

With all due respect to sophomore quarterback Jake Browning, Ross is the fireplug sparking Washington's high-octane offense (and special teams). A DeSean Jackson clone with blinding straight-line speed, agility and versatility as both a receiver and returner, he is only a clean medical grade away from becoming the first receiver from Washington to earn a first-round pick since Reggie Williams in 2004.

Ross' stock has the potential to jump even higher, possibly putting him off the board long before Washington picks, if he puts up big numbers against Alabama's defense in the Peach Bowl.

It wouldn't be a bad thing for Ross to keep rising up draft boards; it would mean more money in his pocket. But in terms of a player walking into a perfect situation with an excellent quarterback who can take advantage of his speed right away, Ross and Washington are an ideal fit.