Bleacher Report's Daily Football Fix for December 28

Check out five of the top NFL and NCAA football headlines from Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.
Mike Tomlin Responds to Terry Bradshaw's Comments About Head-Coaching Abilities
- "Terms like 'cheerleader guy,' to me, maybe fall outside of bounds of critique or criticism," Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin told reporters. "They probably fall more toward the area of disrespect and unprofessional. But what do I know? I grew up a Dallas fan. Particularly a [Thomas] 'Hollywood' Henderson fan."
EJ Manuel Named Bills Starting QB over Tyrod Taylor in Week 17 vs. Jets
- "Bills are planning to bench QB Tyrod Taylor vs Jets on Sunday to start EJ Manuel, per league sources," ESPN's Adam Schefter wrote on Facebook. "This is a business decision so the Bills are not at risk for the $30.75 million left on his contract that would become guaranteed if Taylor suffered a significant injury. A week after the Titans lost Marcus Mariota and the Raiders lost Derek Carr, the Bills are not planning to take any chances with Taylor; thus EJ Manuel is now expected to start the regular-season finale against the Jets."
Minnesota vs. Washington State: Score and Reaction for 2016 Holiday Bowl
- The Minnesota Gophers pulled out a 17-12 victory over the Washington State Cougars in the 2016 Holiday Bowl.
Rex Ryan Fired by Bills: Latest Details, Comments and Reaction
- "I spoke with Rex earlier today and we mutually agreed that the time to part ways is now," Buffalo Bills owner Terry Pegula said in a statement. "These decisions are never easy. I want to take this opportunity to thank Rex for all his efforts and wish him all the best moving forward."
Jerry Jones Comments on Potentially Playing Tony Romo vs. Eagles in Week 17
- "Look at what Dak Prescott learned tonight and what's now in his computer that wasn't there before tonight in terms of working with Dez Bryant in terms of executing the offense," Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said, per ESPN.com's Todd Archer. "With him being a rookie, we really need all these reps he can get, including any reps we get this week and next week, because we want him to be as educated and as well-prepared and have as much experience as he can when we get in the playoffs."
