Bleacher Report's Daily Football Fix for December 26

Check out five of the top NFL and NCAA football headlines from Sunday night and Monday morning.

Broncos vs. Chiefs: Score and Twitter Reaction for "Sunday Night Football"

The Kansas City Chiefs dominated the Denver Broncos in a 33-10 victory, eliminating the defending Super Bowl champions from the playoff hunt in the process.

Ravens vs. Steelers: Score and Twitter Reaction from 2016 Regular Season

The Pittsburgh Steelers secured an AFC North championship with a 31-27 victory over the Baltimore Ravens at Heinz Field on Christmas Day.

Josh McDaniels: Latest News, Rumors and Speculation on Patriots OC's Future

The Boston Globe 's Ben Volin reported that New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels could be " going somewhere in a package deal with Jimmy Garoppolo, but that's not as high on McDaniels' priorities as are the team's ownership, organizational structure and talent on the roster."

Dolphins Clinch Playoff Berth: Latest Comments and Reaction

With the Broncos' loss to the Chiefs on Sunday, the Miami Dolphins secured a spot in the AFC playoff picture. The Dolphins tweeted: "PLAYOFFS = CLINCHED 💪👊🐬"

Chiefs Clinch Playoff Berth: Latest Comments and Reaction

In addition to the Dolphins, the Chiefs secured a postseason berth as well. The team tweeted: " Christmas came early, # ChiefsKingdom . We are going to the playoffs!"

