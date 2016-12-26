Bleacher Report's Daily Football Fix for December 26

Check out five of the top NFL and NCAA football headlines from Sunday night and Monday morning.
Broncos vs. Chiefs: Score and Twitter Reaction for "Sunday Night Football"
- The Kansas City Chiefs dominated the Denver Broncos in a 33-10 victory, eliminating the defending Super Bowl champions from the playoff hunt in the process.
Ravens vs. Steelers: Score and Twitter Reaction from 2016 Regular Season
- The Pittsburgh Steelers secured an AFC North championship with a 31-27 victory over the Baltimore Ravens at Heinz Field on Christmas Day.
Josh McDaniels: Latest News, Rumors and Speculation on Patriots OC's Future
- The Boston Globe's Ben Volin reported that New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels could be "going somewhere in a package deal with Jimmy Garoppolo, but that's not as high on McDaniels' priorities as are the team's ownership, organizational structure and talent on the roster."
Dolphins Clinch Playoff Berth: Latest Comments and Reaction
- With the Broncos' loss to the Chiefs on Sunday, the Miami Dolphins secured a spot in the AFC playoff picture. The Dolphins tweeted: "PLAYOFFS = CLINCHED 💪👊🐬"
Chiefs Clinch Playoff Berth: Latest Comments and Reaction
- In addition to the Dolphins, the Chiefs secured a postseason berth as well. The team tweeted: "Christmas came early, #ChiefsKingdom. We are going to the playoffs!"
