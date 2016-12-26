Bleacher Report's Daily Football Fix for December 26

Bleacher Report's Daily Football Fix for December 26
Check out five of the top NFL and NCAA football headlines from Sunday night and Monday morning.

Broncos vs. Chiefs: Score and Twitter Reaction for "Sunday Night Football"

  • The Kansas City Chiefs dominated the Denver Broncos in a 33-10 victory, eliminating the defending Super Bowl champions from the playoff hunt in the process.
  • Click here for more.

                                   

Ravens vs. Steelers: Score and Twitter Reaction from 2016 Regular Season

  • The Pittsburgh Steelers secured an AFC North championship with a 31-27 victory over the Baltimore Ravens at Heinz Field on Christmas Day.
  • Click here for more.

                      

Josh McDaniels: Latest News, Rumors and Speculation on Patriots OC's Future

  • The Boston Globe's Ben Volin reported that New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels could be "going somewhere in a package deal with Jimmy Garoppolo, but that's not as high on McDaniels' priorities as are the team's ownership, organizational structure and talent on the roster."
  • Click here for more.

                                  

Dolphins Clinch Playoff Berth: Latest Comments and Reaction

  • With the Broncos' loss to the Chiefs on Sunday, the Miami Dolphins secured a spot in the AFC playoff picture. The Dolphins tweeted: "PLAYOFFS = CLINCHED 💪👊🐬"
  • Click here for more.

                     

Chiefs Clinch Playoff Berth: Latest Comments and Reaction

Continue to visit Bleacher Report and the Team Stream app throughout the day for more NFL and NCAA football news and reactions.

