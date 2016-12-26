Broncos vs. Chiefs: Score and Twitter Reaction for Sunday Night Football

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

A playoff berth, a commanding victory over a division rival, renewed hope in the AFC West race and a touchdown pass from defensive lineman Dontari Poe—it's safe to say the Kansas City Chiefs had a memorable Christmas.

Kansas City handled the Denver Broncos on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium, 33-10, to move to 11-4 on the season and 6-2 at home. The Broncos lost their third straight game and dropped to 8-7, which eliminated the defending Super Bowl champions from the playoff picture.

The Chiefs already announced they clinched the playoffs when the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Baltimore Ravens, but they are just one game behind the Oakland Raiders with one game remaining in the AFC West. Kansas City also owns the tiebreaker with two head-to-head wins.

Kansas City overwhelmed Denver with a 21-point first quarter and never looked back. Alex Smith threw for 244 yards, one touchdown and one interception and added 46 yards and a touchdown on the ground, while Travis Kelce spearheaded the pass-catching attack with 160 receiving yards and a score.

Kelce did something not even the great Tony Gonzalez did, per NFL on ESPN:

Tyreek Hill's breakthrough continued with 95 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Despite the impressive showings from a number of players, it was Poe's jump-pass touchdown to Demetrius Harris that turned heads in the closing minutes. It came after Denver called timeout to stop the clock with the game essentially over at 27-10 and less than two minutes left.

The NFL passed along the amusing touchdown:

On the other side, Trevor Siemian threw for 183 yards and an interception. Albert Breer of TheMMQB.com tweeted: "A lot of the blame for Denver's offensive collapse will land on Trevor Siemian's shoulders. I'd argue the line was a MUCH bigger issue."

That line didn't open many holes for the running game, as Devontae Booker's 27 rushing yards was a team high.

Denver was significantly shorthanded on the defensive side. Aric DiLalla of the team's website noted defensive back T.J. Ward and linebacker Brandon Marshall were among the inactives. Ben Swanson of the Broncos' website provided updates on cornerback Kayvon Webster and defensive lineman Derek Wolfe, who were ruled out with a concussion and neck injury, respectively.

BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official website said linebacker Justin Houston was among the inactives for the victors.

The Chiefs wasted little time seizing control. They forced a Denver punt on the game's first possession and then marched 77 yards on seven plays for a touchdown. Smith scored on a 10-yard run shortly after Hill dazzled with a 28-yard scamper.

Troy Renck of ABC Denver reacted to the receiver's ability in the open field:

It was on full display again when Hill exploded for a 70-yard touchdown run to give the Chiefs a quick two-score lead. Kelce sprung Hill with a block (after doing the same for Smith on the first touchdown), and the speedster did the rest.

Matt Derrick of the Topeka Capital-Journal said, "Hill's run what happens when you have perfect execution. Everybody block their man, and the hole was there. And Hill just needs a crease."

The NFL shared the score:

Rod Mackey of 9News in Denver said the Chiefs scored more points in five minutes than the Broncos did in their past two games, which didn't exactly have the visitors in the holiday spirit:

Denver wouldn't go away quietly, and Justin Simmons intercepted Smith and returned it to Kansas City's 6-yard line. Justin Forsett capitalized with a touchdown run two plays later.

That momentum lasted all of two plays from scrimmage, as Kelce parlayed a short pass from Smith in to an 80-yard touchdown. Denver's defense looked helpless without Ward and Marshall and fell behind 21-7 by the end of the first quarter.

The Chiefs captured Kelce's elusiveness:

Denver climbed within 21-10 after Brandon McManus hit a field goal following Cairo Santos' miss, but it missed a chance to draw closer by halftime with a failed fake field goal.

ESPN's Trey Wingo was blunt in his evaluation of the decision:

While the game started with plenty of offensive fireworks, the defenses settled in during the third quarter with four straight defensive stops.

Denver's first drive of the third quarter ended when Siemian threw the ball straight into the ground, and Andrew Mason of the Broncos' official website said, "That sequence just summed up the Broncos' December offensive performance right there."

Without much offense to speak of in the third quarter, the crowd was entertained by a fan who ran on the field. Cameron Wolfe of the Denver Post noted the fans weren't the only ones amused:

Fan runs onto the field. Security guard with a great tackle from behind. Chiefs bench goes wild. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) December 26, 2016

It looked as if the Chiefs gave themselves some breathing room when Smith threw a strike in the end zone to Harris, but the tight end dropped what should have been an easy touchdown and forced his team to settle for a field goal.

However, it got the ball right back when Kalif Raymond fumbled the ensuing kickoff and added another field goal to take a commanding three-score lead against the hapless Denver offense.

The Broncos' futility continued when Booker lost a fumble and Donald Stephenson committed an unsportsmanlike penalty. Mason said it was the offensive lineman's fifth penalty of the game.

Wolfe summed things up from Denver's perspective:

With the game well in hand, the Chiefs had some fun with less than two minutes left. They put Poe in, who threw the touchdown pass and inspired plenty of reaction on social media:

Eric Berry intercepted Siemian for good measure on the game's final play after the Broncos used another timeout.

What's Next?

The Chiefs will finish the regular season at the San Diego Chargers, while the Broncos end things at home against the Raiders.

If Kansas City beats the Chargers, Denver can play spoiler for Oakland with a win. Victories from the Chiefs and Broncos in Week 17 would mean Kansas City would be the AFC West champion and earn a first-round bye in the postseason.