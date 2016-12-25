Josh McDaniels: Latest News, Rumors and Speculation on Patriots OC's Future

Josh McDaniels has watched his stock soar during his second stint as the New England Patriots offensive coordinator, and he will reportedly be a sought-after name on the head coaching market as teams look to fill vacancies when the regular season comes to a close.

Continue for updates.

McDaniels Expected to Have Wide Range of Options

Sunday, Dec. 25

According to the Boston Globe's Ben Volin, McDaniels "should have his choice of jobs this year and he is likely to take one." Volin added that there's been chatter of McDaniels "going somewhere in a package deal with Jimmy Garoppolo, but that's not as high on McDaniels's priorities as are the team's ownership, organizational structure, and talent on the roster."

McDaniels has been connected to the Los Angeles Rams after they fired Jeff Fisher, but Bleacher Report's Mike Freeman reported Dec. 16 that the 40-year-old may not jump at the opportunity to coach in Hollywood:

The Rams want Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels (get in line, Rams). But, I'm told, McDaniels is in no hurry to become a head coach again. So keep that in mind as you hear his name repeatedly after the season. He is a patient guy and will wait for the perfect opportunity.

Citing a source with knowledge of the situation, Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported Dec. 15 that the Rams "will lean toward a coach with an offensive background."

McDaniels, of course, previously served as the St. Louis Rams offensive coordinator in 2011 before he returned to the sidelines for New England.

The Pats offensive coordinator also spent a year-and-change as head coach of the Denver Broncos, but he was fired after Week 13 of the 2010 season following a 3-9 start.

McDaniels failed to prove during his short stint in Denver that he could succeed without Tom Brady, but he's reinforced over the past five years with New England that he's one of the league's savviest offensive minds.

With the regular season nearing its conclusion, interest in the assistant extraordinaire figures to ramp up even more.