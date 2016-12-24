NFL Predictions Week 16: Fantasy Projections and Guide to Latest Vegas Odds

Aaron Rodgers has the Packers streaking at the right time of year.

It's time to go all-in on the Green Bay Packers.

This was a team that had a 4-6 record after a Week 11 loss to the Washington Redskins. Its defense appeared to be a disaster, and its offense was limping along.

The Packers could have been swallowed up by a four-game losing streak, but they have reversed that streak and reeled off four victories in a row. The defense has come back to life and is allowing just 15.8 points per game during the winning streak, and the offense is starting to peak, averaging 29.0 points per game over that same span.

The Packers have moved back into the playoff structure, ranking as the No. 2 wild-card team as they get set to host the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday.

Holding that playoff spot is nice, but the Packers have their goals set higher than that. They can play for the NFC North title in Week 17 if they beat Vikings this week while the Detroit Lions beat the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night.

Week 16 Point Spreads and Predictions Matchup Point Spread Over/Under Prediction Minnesota at Green Bay Green Bay (-6.5) 43 Green Bay; Under Washington at Chicago Washington (-3) 47.5 Washington; Over Atlanta at Carolina Atlanta (-3) 51 Atlanta; Over San Diego at Cleveland San Diego (-4) 43.5 Cleveland; Under N.Y. Jets at New England New England (-17) 43.5 New England; Under Tennessee at Jacksonville Tennessee (-5) 43.5 Jacksonville; Over Miami at Buffalo Buffalo (-4.5) 42 Buffalo; Over Indianapolis at Oakland Oakland (-3.5) 53 Oakland; Over Tampa Bay at New Orleans New Orleans (-3.5) 51.5 Tampa Bay; Over Arizona at Seattle Seattle (-7.5) 43 Arizona; Under San Francisco at Los Angeles Los Angeles (-4.5) 39.5 Los Angeles; Uner Cincinnati at Houston Houston (-1) 42 Houston; Over Baltimore at Pittsburgh Pittsburgh (-6) 44 Baltimore; Over Denver at Kansas City Kansas City (-3) 37 Kansas City; Under Detroit at Dallas Dallas (-6.5) 44 Detroit; Under OddsShark; Silverman selections

The Packers are 6.5-point favorites over the Vikings, according to OddsShark. With Aaron Rodgers finding his stride (32-7 TD-INT ratio) and building his rapport back with stellar wideout Jordy Nelson (82 rec. for 1,037 yards and 12 TDs), the Packers appear to be in a good position to earn the victory over the slumping Vikings.

Minnesota is coming off a horrendous 34-6 home loss to the Indianapolis Colts, and it won't have running back Adrian Peterson for this game.

Even if it did, it might not matter because the Minnesota offensive line has performed poorly throughout the season. The Vikings have the 31st-ranked offense in the league and have lost seven of their last nine games. They don't have much going for them against a team they edged at home in Week 2.

The Packers are going to take advantage of their momentum, and they aren't going to let their opponents get up off the canvas. Green Bay gets the win and the cover.

New York Jets at New England Patriots

This has been a disastrous season for the New York Jets, as they have failed to capitalize on last year's near-miss when it came to making the playoffs. Instead, they have slid down the ladder and are in last place in the AFC East.

The New England Patriots have already clinched the AFC East title, and they are in prime position to earn the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs. They had a chance to do that in 2015, but they dropped their season-ending games to the Jets and Miami Dolphins, letting that opportunity slip through their grasp.

The Pats close with those same two opponents, and don't expect Bill Belichick's team to give anything away this time. New England is coming off a 16-3 victory against the Denver Broncos in Week 15, and the defense is functioning at a high level right now.

Not only did it keep the Broncos from getting into the end zone, but it also took the ball away from Denver three times. Expect that defense to remain on top of its game against the Jets, who don't appear to have much of an offense with Bryce Petty at quarterback.

The Patriots opened as huge 16.5-point favorites to hammer the Jets, according to OddsShark, and the over/under has been set at 44.5 points.

Normally, any time a handicapper eyes a huge double-digit favorite, the companion play in the game is the over. However, we don't see the Jets scoring more than a field goal or two. The Patriots will score four touchdowns, win the game and cover. We also like the under in this encounter between two teams going in opposite directions.

Week 16 Fantasy Projections Position Player, Team Projected stats QB Derek Carr, Oakland 315 yards, three TDs QB Drew Brees, New Orleans 305 yards, three TDs QB Marcus Mariota, Tennessee 295 yards, two TDs RB DeMarco Murray, Tennessee 125 yards, one TD RB Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas 115 yards, one TD RB Devonta Freeman, Atlanta 95 yards, one TD WR Jordy Nelson, Green Bay 130 yards, one TD WR Mike Evans, Tampa Bay 110 yards, one TD WR Amari Cooper, Oakland 100 yards TE Greg Olsen, Carolina 90 yards, one TD TE Travis Kelce, Kansas City 85 yards Silverman selections

Every game played this weekend has fantasy football implications since this is championship week in most leagues.

While daily and weekly games will continue into Week 17 and the playoffs, season-long championships are typically decided in Week 16.

Normally, our first inclination is to look at the Pittsburgh Steelers and their tremendous trio of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, running back Le'Veon Bell and wide receiver Antonio Brown. However, the Steelers are clashing with the Baltimore Ravens this week, and this has not been a favorable matchup for Pittsburgh.

The Ravens have won their last four meetings with their rivals and six of the last seven. This is perhaps the most meaningful game on the schedule this week. If the Steelers (9-5) win, they will clinch the AFC North title, while the Ravens (8-6) will move into first place if they win.

A Baltimore win would give the Ravens a series sweep and the tiebreaker edge.

We see this as a tight, defensive game, and that means the normally productive trio will be kept under wraps. We are going to stay away from the skilled Steelers in this most vital week.

Our top plays at quarterback this week are Derek Carr of the Oakland Raiders, Drew Brees of the New Orleans Saints and Marcus Mariota of the Tennessee Titans.

Look for DeMarco Murray of the Titans, Ezekiel Elliott of the Dallas Cowboys and Devonta Freeman of the Atlanta Falcons to be this week's top producing running backs.

We are going with Green Bay's Nelson, Tampa Bay's Mike Evans and Oakland's Amari Cooper to serve as the most explosive wideouts, and Greg Olsen of the Carolina Panthers and Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs will serve as the tight ends to count on this week.