Bleacher Report's Expert Consensus NFL All-Pro Team

First Team: Bobby Wagner, Seattle Seahawks (11 votes), Sean Lee, Dallas Cowboys (11 votes), Luke Kuechly, Carolina Panthers (6 votes)
Second Team: Lavonte David, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3 votes), Dont'a Hightower, New England Patriots (2 votes), Kwon Alexander, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, (2 votes)
OK, before we even get to the leading vote-getters, let's get the controversy out of the way. There will no doubt be some folks who think Luke Kuechly of the Carolina Panthers should not be a first-team All-Pro after missing six games in 2016.
That is, until you look at the grades for the position at Pro Football Focus and see Kuechly is the No. 1 player at the position by a wide margin. Or consider that the 2013 NFL Defensive Player of the Year averaged over 10 total tackles and seven solos a game this season.
Simply put, Luke Kuechly is the best inside linebacker in the National Football League.
In no way is that intended as a slight toward Seattle's Bobby Wagner. It's rather difficult to slight a player who leads the NFL with an eye-popping 167 tackles. Granted, that staggering number (and the fact only about half of them are solos) is a bit skewed by the vagaries of defensive scorekeeping in the NFL, but there's no denying Wagner's had a fantastic season.
In case you're wondering what the heck I'm talking about, the manner in which the NFL's different stat crews record tackles varies wildly from stadium to stadium. Zach Brown of the Buffalo Bills led the AFC in stops in part because the scorekeepers in Buffalo award a stop if you look at the ball-carrier funny.
It's a similar deal in Seattle, only there it's assists if you sneeze on a receiver. Of Wagner's 82 assists in 2016, 57 were recorded at home.
The most valuable player of our first-team trio (at least to their team) has to be Sean Lee of the Dallas Cowboys. Lee's 145 tackles was fifth in the NFL, but he's far and away the best player on that side of the ball in Big D and his staying healthy for once this season has been a huge part of the Cowboys' run to an NFC East title.
As Drew Davison of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram wrote, Dallas defensive end Tyrone Crawford was stunned when Lee was left off the NFC Pro Bowl roster.
“You don’t even want to get me going. That’s what you’re trying to do, you’re trying to get me going right now,” Crawford said. “I don’t even want to get on that, man. You know, talked to Sean about it and just got a strike of humbleness from him. So I’m not going to go on my anger on it and my thoughts about it because I’ll get rude and then I’ll get in trouble.”
Others receiving votes: Zachary Orr, Baltimore Ravens (1 vote)