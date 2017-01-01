Fantasy Football Week 17: Takeaways from Sunday's Action

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse the slideshow

Oh Week 17, we'll hardly miss you.

Capping off the remaining fantasy football leagues and DFS for the regular season, Week 17 brought us plenty of poor play, an overwhelming amount of not-good backup quarterbacks and, worst of all, an injury to Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson.

Like bowl games for top-level prospects, these games just don't matter, so playing your star players presents all risk and literally no reward.

Unfortunately, that bad luck struck the Cardinals and Johnson.

As we look ahead to the playoffs, we also turn our attention to 2017, which, as you can see, can be altered in the blink of an eye due to injuries, etc.

Week 17 was the final game for Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Steve Smith, Indianapolis Colts defensive maven Robert Mathis and Denver Broncos head coach Gary Kubiak, with all having incredibly storied careers.

All three of those men have been involved in the NFL in one way, shape, or form for an incredibly long time, so it's bittersweet to see them go.

With that said, the 2016 fantasy football season is now officially over.