Fantasy Football Week 17: Wednesday's Daily Fantasy Market Report

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse the slideshow

With Week 17 of the fantasy football season on the horizon, it's time to start looking at who will and will not play and how that impacts our DFS lineup construction.

A good place to start would be looking at my colleague Matt Camp's "motivation chart," where he details what each prospective playoff team is playing for.

There will be plenty of crazy moves before we head into the playoffs, so make sure you play close attention.

One big tip I'd lend is watching for which backup quarterbacks will play and targeting wide receivers that have likely participated in plenty of reps in practice with them.

A few of these crazy moves came on Tuesday—just the tip of the iceberg.

Let's check 'em out.