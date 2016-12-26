Fantasy Football Week 16 Review

Fantasy Football Week 16 Review
Week 16 of the fantasy football season is nearly in the books with the exception of one game: the Detroit Lions on the road against the Dallas Cowboys.

For many fantasy players that are in the championship, this game features many players who are likely on your rosters, with the most notable being Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott.

Yup, gotta love those Monday night hammers.

Week 16 was a lot of fun overall. Maybe it was that it fell on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day?

I tell you what: People love Christmas movies around this time of year, but I prefer to sit down on the couch in some comfy clothes, have a cup of coffee and turn the channel to NFL Red Zone and let Scott Hanson of NFL Network serenade me with not-so-funny-but-cute football puns.

If it weren't for those damn Christmas Eve gatherings, I would have just sat right down on that couch and watched my DFS lineups score more and more points.

That'll change next year, for sure.

However, we look towards Week 17 now.

Yup—believe it or not, there are those sicko's out there who enjoy Week 17 championships. To me, it's absolutely nuts, but hey, you do you.

I don't have the guts to do it.

Unfortunately, though, if you do play in Week 17, Week 16 was a "Murderers Row" when it came to injuries—I counted 11 notable ones this week to offensive skill position players.

Don't you worry, though, we'll dissect each of those injuries with analysis from a guy who didn't even make a championship—sounds promising, right?

Well, enough of me blathering on and on—let's review Week 16 so far.

