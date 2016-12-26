Fantasy Football Week 16 Review

Quarterbacks

Derek Carr, Oakland Raiders

According to Britt McHenry of ESPN, Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr broke his fibula.

Well, this is a major loss, obviously.

With this injury, not only will Carr be out for the remainder of the year, but the Raiders playoff aspirations are likely to be prematurely thwarted.

With backup quarterback Matt McGloin set to start in Week 17, all Raiders pass-catching options take a hit in value.

Marcus Mariota, Tennessee Titans

According to Rotoworld, Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota fractured his fibula in Week 16.

Two injuries to two of the games best young quarterbacks this week and both being the fibula.

Brutal.

The Titans backup is Matt Cassel. Abandon ship.

Robert Griffin III, Cleveland Browns

After suffering a concussion in Week 16, Cleveland Browns quarterback Robert Griffin III is not expected to play in the season finale, according to Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal.

With Cody Kessler set to take back over as the teams' starting quarterback, all skill position players are likely to see a small boost in value—RG3 didn't throw a single touchdown all season.

Bryce Petty, New York Jets

According to Brian Costello of the New York Post, New York Jets quarterback Bryce Petty injured his shoulder in Week 16 and will undergo an MRI.

You never want to see anyone get hurt, but it's best Petty sits out Week 17—it's the Jets. Spare your body.

Running Backs

Carlos Hyde, San Francisco 49ers

One of the few remaining bright spots left on the San Francisco 49ers roster, running back Carlos Hyde tore his MCL in Week 16 and will miss the remainder of the season, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The 49ers are a human wasteland at this point.

Shaun Draughn will take over as the primary back in Week 17—stay away from 49ers players.

Thomas Rawls, Seattle Seahawks

Pulverized by injuries this season, Seattle Seahawks running back Thomas Rawls is hurt. Again. This time? A shoulder injury that is being dubbed a bruise, according to Rotoworld.

If Rawls is unable to go, rookie running back Alex Collins will become the primary back.

With the playoffs on the horizon, it's best for the Seahawks to rest Rawls—they can handle the 49ers without him.

Look for Collins in the waiver-wire pickup slide.

T.J. Yeldon, Jacksonville Jaguars

Doing most of his damage in the receiving game the past two weeks, Jacksonville Jaguars running back T.J. Yeldon suffered an ankle in Week 16 and was forced from the game, according to Rotoworld.

There's really no sense in trotting Yeldon out there—expect fellow running back Chris Ivory to be the guy in Week 17—he should play a ton of snaps against the Indianapolis Colts and makes for an intriguing DFS play.

Wide Receivers

Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks

Broken legs seemed to be a theme in Week 16. A very. Brutal. And. Painful. Theme.

According to Rotoworld, Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll confirmed that wide receiver Tyler Lockett will need surgery on the injury to his leg and is done for the season.

What does this mean for Week 17? Not a ton, really. To this point, Lockett's involvement in the offense fluctuated between nonexistent and very little.

No real change of plans here besides lower depth chart guys getting some more snaps.

Donte Moncrief, Indianapolis Colts

Another player with a season marred by injury, Colts wide receiver Donte Moncrief suffered a shoulder injury in Week 16, according to Rotoworld.

Having dealt with a fractured scapula and hamstring issues this season, the Colts need to just sit Moncrief done.

His season will end being highlighted by being a touchdown scorer but really nothing more.

Kenny Britt, Los Angeles Rams

A surprise this season in fantasy football given the team he's on, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Kenny Britt suffered a shoulder injury in Week 16, according to Matt Maiocco of CSN Bay Area.

Unless there's some kind of incentive for playing in Week 17, Britt, like most players that suffer an injury right before the end of the season, should be sat down.

If he's not, you play him as normal, but the Rams should just avoid further injury to their No. 1 wide receiver.

Don't trust any other wide receiver on the Rams roster.

Tight Ends

According to Rotoworld, Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate suffered a back injury in Week 16 and was forced from the game early.

As Rotoworld also notes, Brate was in so much pain he could not "sit nor stand" under his own power.

Eliminated from playoff contention, it's best to just sit Brate down in Week 17 even if he is healthy—the Bucs have found a gem in Brate—don't risk further injury.