Landing Spots for Indiana Pacers Stars on the NBA Trade Block

0 of 4

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

For a long time, the Indiana Pacers have been known around the league as a franchise that won't tank and won't spend into luxury tax territory—a challenging spot for a team in one of the NBA's smaller markets.

The Pacers aren't a clear free-agent draw, haven't been bad enough to get top talent in the draft and won't attempt to outspend their opponents. The team is hamstrung without a clear superstar, able to advance to the playoffs in five of the last seven years but unable to get a single series win.

Meanwhile, the East has grown to be the more competitive of the NBA's two conferences, and the Pacers (10-16) have stagnated. Beset by injuries and flagging attendance, per a recent story from Shams Charania and Bob Kravitz of The Athletic, Indiana may be ready for a seismic shift.

In addition to the headline that the Pacers may be open to trading Domantas Sabonis, Myles Turner and Caris LeVert, the most noteworthy line is that team governor Herb Simon "has gotten onboard with the idea of a rebuild."

That's not to suggest the Pacers will follow the path of the Philadelphia 76ers under former executive Sam Hinkie or the current Oklahoma City Thunder with executive Sam Presti. Indiana won't look to bottom out for a virtual monopoly of draft picks. But further investigation has the Pacers open to moving out of three of their four highest-paid players, including both big men, if the return is sufficient.